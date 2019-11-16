Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 17

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 12/12 1/1 0.79 0.91 15.19% 2.13% 45 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 12/5 12/31 0.65 0.7 7.69% 1.79% 57 Matthews International (MATW) 11/22 12/9 0.2 0.21 5.00% 2.42% 25 MDU Resources (MDU) 12/11 1/1 0.2025 0.2075 2.47% 2.86% 29 Nike Inc. (NKE) 11/29 1/2 0.22 0.245 11.36% 1.05% 18 National Bankshares (NKSH) 11/22 12/2 0.67 0.72 7.46% 3.33% 20 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 1/8 1/23 0.4625 0.5125 10.81% 0.59% 27 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 1/2 1/24 0.39 0.45 15.38% 2.21% 50

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 18 (Ex-Div 11/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Aflac Inc. (AFL) 12/2 0.27 54.4 1.99% 37 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 12/13 0.34 130.62 1.04% 10 Target Corp. (TGT) 12/10 0.66 113.21 2.33% 52

Tuesday November 19 (Ex-Div 11/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 12/12 0.35 42.87 3.27% 44 Avista Corp. (AVA) 12/13 0.3875 46.96 3.30% 17 CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 12/12 0.2875 25.48 4.51% 14 Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 12/5 0.24 93.16 1.03% 14 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 12/5 0.48 178.39 1.08% 10 Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 12/31 0.48 135.52 1.42% 10 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 12/5 0.3665 94.6 1.55% 18 Moody's Corp. (MCO) 12/12 0.5 220.15 0.91% 10 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 12/12 0.51 149.97 1.36% 18 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 12/16 0.36 70.42 2.04% 26

Wednesday November 20 (Ex-Div 11/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 12/27 0.2 25.06 3.19% 17 Hershey Company (HSY) 12/16 0.773 145.75 2.12% 10 L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) 12/6 0.75 202.52 1.48% 18 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.44 171.88 3.35% 61 W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 12/11 0.75 67.85 Special 18

Thursday November 21 (Ex-Div 11/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 12/16 0.63 132.09 1.91% 16 Atmos Energy (ATO) 12/9 0.575 109.49 2.10% 36 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 12/11 0.2 19.9 4.02% 10 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. A (HVT.A) 12/11 0.19 19.6 3.88% 10 Matthews International (MATW) 12/9 0.21 34.71 2.42% 25 National Bankshares (NKSH) 12/2 0.72 43.28 3.33% 20 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/13 0.31 58.19 2.13% 16 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/10 0.35 98.49 1.42% 10

Friday November 22 (Ex-Div 11/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/10 0.95 134.94 2.82% 57 Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 12/12 1 93.65 4.27% 11 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/10 0.58 106.42 2.18% 10 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/11 0.57 262.89 0.87% 46 Steris plc (STE) 12/20 0.37 148.75 0.99% 15

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 11/25 1.8 6.63% TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 11/19 0.31 3.05% Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 11/22 0.2496 2.74% AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 11/20 0.36 1.31% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 11/20 0.085 0.90% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 11/20 1.03 2.84% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/21 0.51 2.57% California Water Service (CWT) 11/22 0.1975 1.57% Energy Transfer LP (ET) 11/19 0.305 10.50% Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/22 0.22 2.42% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 11/19 0.31 2.94% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 11/22 0.26 0.90% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 11/22 0.3 0.75% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 11/22 0.47 4.97% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/20 0.51 0.54% Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB) 11/21 0.27 2.62% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 11/21 0.23 3.01% VSE Corp. (VSEC) 11/20 0.09 0.93%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.