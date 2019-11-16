Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 17

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 11/26 12/11 0.15 0.175 16.67% 1.31% 6 Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) 11/25 12/4 0.19 0.22 15.79% 1.27% 6 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 11/26 12/19 0.0725 0.075 3.45% 1.34% 9 HP Inc. (HPQ) 12/10 1/2 0.1602 0.1762 9.99% 3.49% 10 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 12/30 1/22 0.36 0.4 11.11% 1.04% 8 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 12/12 1/15 0.57 0.64 12.28% 1.58% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 18 (Ex-Div 11/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Autoliv Inc. (ALV) 12/5 0.62 83.34 2.98% 10 Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 12/11 2.46 550.41 1.79% 5 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 12/5 0.085 34.38 0.99% 9 Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 12/10 0.53 64.69 3.28% 9 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 12/10 1.08 163.67 2.64% 10 Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) 12/4 0.23 14.74 6.24% 6 Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) 12/11 0.9 100.61 3.58% 9

Tuesday November 19 (Ex-Div 11/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/5 0.44 84.52 2.08% 9 Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) 12/5 0.06 20.7 1.16% 7 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) 12/5 0.13 23.23 2.24% 7

Wednesday November 20 (Ex-Div 11/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 12/9 0.64 63.05 4.06% 8 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/6 0.365 55.72 2.62% 9 Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX:PPBN) 12/6 0.14 30.5 1.84% 8 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 12/13 0.55 80 2.75% 8 Timken Company (TKR) 12/4 0.28 53.9 2.08% 6

Thursday November 21 (Ex-Div 11/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CDW Corp. (CDW) 12/10 0.38 136.55 1.11% 7 Marcus Corp. (MCS) 12/16 0.16 33.1 1.93% 6 MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 12/6 0.2 109.88 0.73% 9

Friday November 22 (Ex-Div 11/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Barnes Group Inc. (B) 12/10 0.16 59.81 1.07% 9 Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) 12/4 0.22 69.36 1.27% 6 FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 12/6 0.17 53.84 1.26% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Campus Communities (ACC) 11/22 0.47 3.99% Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 11/20 3.5 Special Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 11/22 0.25 2.64% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) 11/22 0.12 4.16% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 11/25 0.13 1.80% Citigroup Inc. (C) 11/22 0.51 2.74% Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 11/20 0.28 2.82% First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 11/22 0.22 2.88% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 11/22 0.1 0.79% German American Bancorp (GABC) 11/20 0.17 2.02% Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 11/22 0.22 2.30% Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 11/21 0.1 1.43% Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 11/19 0.12 3.84% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 11/25 0.11 3.62% Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 11/25 0.18 2.69% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 11/20 0.11 2.59% NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/20 0.2 3.02% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 11/22 0.45 1.78% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 11/21 0.62 2.93% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 11/22 0.585 3.58% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 11/20 0.3 3.41% SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 11/20 0.095 2.11% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 11/21 0.14 1.56% S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 11/21 0.28 2.96% Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 11/22 0.75 1.67% Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 11/22 0.21 2.28% Woodlands Financial Services Co. (OTCPK:WDFN) 11/22 0.26 3.35% WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 11/21 0.12 1.10% West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 11/20 0.21 3.48% Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 11/21 0.25 1.51% Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 11/21 0.34 2.74%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

