Style Box Update - Mid-November 2019

However, using the Vanguard style-box ETFs and YTD returns, the Growth style is still outperforming across all market-caps as of 11/15/19.

To preface the content, using iShares ETFs for style-box returns, Value is clearly outperforming Growth across all market-caps.

Here is our twice-quarterly style box spreadsheet for readers.

LCG = large-cap growth, LCV = large-cap value, etc.

Finally, let's compare SPYG (SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF) to the SPYV (SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF) for the YTD time frame:

This is the conventional wisdom that most investors have been reading about, i.e., large-cap value has started to outperform large-cap growth as of early October 2019.

Summary/conclusion: This style-box update is published every six weeks for readers, but to understand the iShares relative performance versus the Vanguard style-box ETFs, more homework is required.

One thing is clear, though, probably due to the Financial sector which is leading sector performance for 1- and 3-month time frames (per one source, but I can't remember which one), Value outperformance has returned to the large-cap space. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are the largest two components of the S&P Value ETF (SPYV) while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are the largest two names in the S&P Growth ETF (SPYG).

For client portfolios, Microsoft has been the #1 weight the last 5 years, while Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Amazon and JPMorgan are numbers 2, 3 and 4, respectively. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is #5.

Both Growth and Value are balanced to smooth out Growth volatility.

Selling Apple last year, though, looks like sheer stupidity.

Earnings updates coming out this weekend.

Thanks for reading.

