NG Weekly: Initial Pullback Continued To 2.57s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower barring 2.70s holding as support. This probability path did play out as a gap lower open developed in Monday’s auction before sell-side continuation developed to 2.57s into Wednesday’s auction. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence, developing balance, 2.57s-2.72s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.68s.

10-15 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late sellers held the auction and key support, 2.70s, failed. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.61s, ahead of Tuesday’s NY close. Balance developed, 2.61s-2.65s, into Wednesday’s auction.

Price discovery lower continued in Wednesday’s Globex auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.57s. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 2.63s into Wednesday’s NY close. Price discovery higher continued in Thursday’s Globex trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.70s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence as balance developed, 2.70s-2.62s, through the EIA release (+3 bcf vs. +0 bcf expected). Minor price discovery lower developed early into Friday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 2.60s. Buying interest emerged there into Friday’s London trade before price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.72s, probing key resistance, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.68s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop as key support, 2.70s, failed. Price discovery lower developed to 2.56s, mid-week where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence before balance developed, 2.57s-2.72s, into week’s end. This week’s auction saw continuation of the corrective phase from 2.90s where buying interest halted the sell-side sequence within the context of the structural low development in the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s sell-side breakdown area, 2.72s-2.76s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.60s-2.57s/2.40s-2.35s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.75s-2.80s/2.85s-2.90s, respectively. The buy-side sequence from 2.20s likely terminated into 2.90s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is sell-side, barring 2.72s failing as resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM net posture remains short (-86k contracts) and appears to have bottomed, August-October 2019. This week’s MM posture saw negligible change amidst largely unchanged open interest (OI). These developments occur as MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of OI reach levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.