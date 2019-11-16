XLE Weekly: Minor Price Discovery Lower To 59.34s Where Buying Interest Halted The Pullback

This week’s auction saw sell-side continuation of the corrective phase from 61.83s to 59.34s where buying interest halted the sell-side sequence.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in the XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 59.87s as support. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as key support failed early week, driving price lower to 59.34s. Buy excess emerged there, halting the corrective phase, developing balance, 59.34s-60.31s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.08s.

11-15 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 59.88s, at key support. Buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side auction, driving price higher to 60.63s, before selling interest emerged, 60.34s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as buy-side continuation developed early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 60.86s, near key resistance overhead. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence as price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 59.73s. Buying interest emerged, 59.93s-60.05s, on retracement at key support into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued through Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 59.34s, in Thursday’s auction. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence before buying interest emerged, 59.57s/59.60s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed in Friday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 60.31s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.08s.

This week’s auction saw key support fail before price discovery lower developed to 59.34s where buy excess developed, halting the corrective phase from 61.83s. Within the larger context, this week’s sell-side sequence occurs following the larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019’s major support area, 55.60s-53.30s, where a structural low, 55.55s, has formed.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s key demand cluster, 59.34s-59.60s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 61.50s-61.83s/63s-63.65s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 58s-57s/56.50s-55.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is buy-side barring failure of 59.34s as key support. The larger context remains neutral between 55.50s-63.65s.

It is worth noting that sentiment, based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index, up ticked slightly. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, trended higher slightly also. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a modestly neutral bias within the larger “neutral” zone.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.