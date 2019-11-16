Real Yields Are Rising, But Not Enough To Be Attractive

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate is running at about 1.63%, below average annual inflation over the last 10 years. That will make this TIPS attractive to big money investors.

The Treasury is offering a 10-year TIPS reopening auction on Thursday, but the real yield still isn't attractive.

10-year real yields (meaning yields above inflation) briefly dipped into negative numbers in August, but have climbed 30 basis points since then.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday will auction $12 billion in a reopening of CUSIP 9128287D6, creating a 9-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security.

This TIPS was created in an originating auction on July 18, with a real yield to maturity (at that time) of 0.282% and a resulting coupon rate of 0.250%. Since July, real yields have briefly plummeted into negative territory, but have bounced higher in recent weeks.

A TIPS is a Treasury investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

Here is the trend in 10-year real yields over the last year:

A year ago, a 10-year TIPS had a real yield well above 1.0%, reaching a 2018-high of 1.17% on November 18. And then a long decline began, as the Federal Reserve began systematic cuts in short-term interest rates, and reached a 2019-low of -0.09% on August 18.

As of Friday's market close, the Treasury's estimate of the real yield for a full-term 10-year TIPS stood at 0.21%, still below the level of the July originating auction for CUSIP 9128287D6. This particular TIPS trades on the secondary market, and you can track it with real time quotes on Bloomberg's Current Yields page.

CUSIP 9128287D6 closed Friday with a real yield to maturity of 0.20% and a price of about $100.50 for $100 of par value. Investors must pay a premium because the real yield is trading below the coupon rate of 0.250%.

In addition, this reopened TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.00372 on the settlement date of November 29. This means investors will pay a small premium of about 37 cents per $100 of par value, but receive a matching amount of additional principal.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury now yielding 1.83%, this TIPS currently has an inflation breakeven rate of 1.63%, fairly low by historical standards. A low inflation breakeven rate indicates that a TIPS is "cheap" versus a nominal Treasury, and should spur demand from big-money investors. How cheap? Keep in mind that U.S. inflation is currently running at 1.8%. Inflation over the last 10 years has also averaged 1.8%, as of the October inflation report.

So, realistically, an inflation breakeven rate of 1.63% is attractive. I'd expect decent demand for this TIPS reopening auction. Here is the trend in 10-year inflation breakeven rates over the last year:

Yes or no on this auction?

It's good to see real yields rising above the highly undesirable negative range, but Thursday's auction is still likely to result in a real yield lower than this TIPS' coupon rate of 0.250%, meaning investors will have to pay an upfront premium. That's not desirable.

So my answer is: No.

A better alternative is an investment in a U.S. Series I Savings Bond, which currently carries a fixed rate of 0.20%, which is equivalent to its "real yield." I Bonds have a flexible maturity (you can redeem them in 5 years with no penalty), allow interest to grow tax-deferred and offer rock-solid deflation protection. When an I Bond has a fixed rate equal to a 10-year TIPS real yield, the I Bond is the better investment.

I'd also consider looking at best-in-the-nation 5-year bank CDs as an alternative to this reopened TIPS. You can find insured 5-year CDs paying 2.25% at numerous banks right now, and that pushes the inflation breakeven rate out to 2.05%, making these CDs attractive, in my opinion.

Also, for small-scale investors with a 20-year time horizon, Series EE Savings Bonds are an attractive alternative. If held for 20 years, they pay a tax-deferred interest rate of about 3.5%, compounded. But they only make sense for people who can absolutely, positively hold them for 20 years.

Who should buy this TIPS?

If you are building a TIPS ladder and you have an opening in 2029, this is your last chance to fill that spot with an at-auction TIPS, at least until 2024 when 5-year auctions will be available. If this is your strategy for future inflation protection, a purchase makes sense.

Also, if you are a TIPS trader and expect the U.S. economy to weaken dramatically in future months, this TIPS would have appeal. A weaker economy would likely force real yields lower.

Because Treasury markets have been volatile in recent weeks, I'd suggest that anyone interested in Thursday's auction keep a close eye on the current real yield of CUSIP 9128287D6, right up to the morning of the auction, which closes to non-competitive bids at noon Thursday.

I am planning to post the auction results after the auction's close at 1 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, here is a history of recent 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.