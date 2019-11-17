U.K. Inflation Falls - But Don't Expect Another Rate Cut

It was energy prices which really fell - non-core matters, therefore the change won't influence monetary policy.

Do not expect Bank of England action on interest rates off the back of this, it's not the right inflation rate that has fallen.

Inflation and interest rates

Standard economic theory tells us that high inflation rates should lead to higher interest rates. The effect of the higher interest is to cool the inflation by contracting the economy. It's also true, in that theory, that lower interest rates should be stimulative to the economy.

So, if we have lower inflation then the Bank of England can lower interest rates in order to grow the economy more. That is, while a pencil sketch, roughly how this is all supposed to work.

Now that inflation is lower we should therefore be getting lower interest rates in order to stimulate growth in the economy? Not so fast there. For it depends upon which measure of inflation we're using here. And the one that's falling isn't the one we use to decide upon monetary policy.

Thus this current fall in inflation isn't going to lead to a fall in UK interest rates.

UK CPI inflation

We've the latest numbers for UK inflation:

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.5% in October 2019, down from 1.7% in September 2019.

(CPI inflation for UK from Office for National Statistics)

The target for inflation is "around" 2%.

Do we need stimulus?

We could do. We're seeing a fall in the employment to population ratio so that again conventional economics might tell us that we should have more stimulatory monetary policy.

But we have other inflation measures out at the same time.

Rental prices

One of the things we'd really rather like to see deflation in is rents. And a reduction in interest rates is likely to lead to a rise in them. For lower monthly mortgage costs will lead to more owner occupation, thus higher rents for the remaining housing stock. We're thus quite happy with this:

Private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose by 1.3% in the 12 months to October 2019, unchanged since May 2019.

Note that that's a nominal rise, less than that more general inflation rate. Rents are thus falling in real terms.

(UK rental index from Office for National Statistics)

As a long term issue we'd like to see this continue too, rents rising less than general inflation, thus falling in real terms.

House prices

Much the same is true of house prices themselves. Falling interest rates boost them as those monthly mortgage costs fall. We're entirely happy about this lower than general inflation rise in house prices though:

UK average house prices increased by 1.3% over the year to September 2019, unchanged from August 2019.

Of course, the effect is greater in some places:

“However, the divide between London and the rest of the country continues. Prices in the capital continued to weigh on national house price growth and fell by 0.4% year-on-year."

In the grander, macroeconomic, sense this is a good idea. For us as investors it tells us that London real estate isn't a good idea at the moment.

Producer price inflation

We also have one other inflation measure here, producer price inflation:

The headline rate of output inflation for goods leaving the factory gate was 0.8% on the year to October 2019, down from 1.2% in September 2019.

The growth rate of prices for materials and fuels used in the manufacturing process was negative 5.1% on the year to October 2019, down from negative 3.0% in September 2019.

Petroleum made the largest downward contribution to the change in the annual rate of output inflation.

Crude oil provided the largest downward contribution to the change in the annual rate of input inflation.

And that's what really tells us why falling inflation isn't going to lead to another cut in interest rates.

Core inflation

Inflation is a change in prices, yes, OK, that's true. But the part we're interested in is all the price changes that we cannot explain through some specific factor. If, for example, the factory that makes the glue that sticks RAM chips into their holders (no, this really did actually happen once) burns down and RAM chips rise in price well, yes, that's inflation. It's also not the type of inflation we'd use to argue for a change in interest rates or monetary conditions.

Monetary conditions aren't going to change those prices of RAM chips - rebuilding the factory will. Thus don't change monetary policy to deal with the change in the price of RAM chips.

What we are interested in is the type of inflation where the general price level changes. So, we try to distinguish between these two types.

The most usual method being to consider "core" inflation. We know that fuel/energy and food prices are wildly variable due to specific factors. A warm or cold winter for example, or rains at the wrong time of the year affecting the harvest. These aren't things changed by interest rates or monetary policy. Thus we look at "core" inflation, which is the general inflation rate minus energy and food.

Which is why this is important, from the CPI report:

The largest downward contribution to change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate, between September and October 2019, came from electricity, gas and other fuels as a result of changes to the energy price cap.

That is as above with the producer price inflation. It's mostly about energy, the set of prices we don't use to determine monetary policy.

My view

It's always important for us to grasp the details of what we're being told by the economic statistics we study. For only then can we work out what are the investment implications of those numbers.

Here the point is that yes, inflation is down, but it's not the sort of inflation reduction that affects monetary policy.

The investor view

It is typical to think of a reduction in inflation as leading to a reduction in interest rates. That just isn't going to happen here. It's not core inflation that has fallen and it's core inflation which is the determinant of monetary policy.

Do not change your investment plans to include lower UK interest rates as a result of these inflation numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.