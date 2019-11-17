SPGSHOP: Short Pressure Is Kicking In For Heating Oil Prices

Net speculative positioning is neutral this week, but the interest on the heating oil blend decelerates steeply.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on the S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Excess Return (SPGSHOP), the price of the ETF has slightly moved, declining 0.05% to $210.08 against our bullish recommendation.

In spite of that, our view has now turned bearish for the following weeks, as the complex continues to be oversupplied, net spec interest dipped significantly in the past week and price seasonality remains unfriendly for the month of November.

With distillate storage withdrawing again, stockpile shortage heightens, but price seasonality remains unfavorable in November

According to the EIA, U.S. reserves of distillates, the blend from which derives heating oil, declined slightly over the week ending November 1, down 0.52% (w/w) to 119.1m barrels. While this constitutes the seventh withdrawal in a row, stockpiles decreased moderately over the month, down 6.43%, whereas SPGSHOP advanced 3.03% (m/m) to $210.16.

With this decline, the storage picture of the distillate complex further deteriorates, reaching a deficit of 9.7% or 12 743k barrels compared to the five-year average and standing 3% or 3 725k barrels below last year levels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In front of that, in the past 10-years, stock seasonality weakened significantly over the month of November, with average withdrawals reaching the highest pace of the year, down 6.7%. While declining storage is likely to have a positive impact on heating oil futures and its proxy SPGSHOP, price seasonality is slightly unfavorable for the complex, declining in average 0.4% on the corresponding period, countering the positive effect of the former.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Furthermore and in spite of refining utilization rates declining moderately over the past week, down 1.94% (w/w) to 86%, capacity will fully return by the end of the month, providing headwinds for the heating oil futures and SPGSHOP.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculative positioning

During the week ending November 11, speculators lifted slightly their bets on Nymex heating oil futures, sending net spec positioning back into short territory. The cumulative length reached a net short length of 257 contracts, following the brief net long positioning attained last week.

Source: CFTC

These moves have been mostly attributable to robust long liquidations, down 8.7% (w/w) to 52 857 contracts and have been partially offset by strong short coverings, down 8.01% (w/w) to 53 114 contracts.

While the battle between longs and shorts is now hanging by a thread, the concomitant decreases witnessed this week points toward a significant decline in speculative interest.

That being said, the sentiment remains neutral for the time being, but declining interest is bearish for the blend and its proxy, SPGSHOP.

Since the beginning of 2019, Nymex heating oil future contracts advanced moderately, up 7.45% to $80.45 per barrel, whereas SPGSHOP’s YTD performance lost 2.16% to $208.12.

While distillate fundamentals stiffen moderately, crack spread dip robustly, indicating that a pullback is nearing

Over the past four weeks, the balance between distillate supply and demand has tightened moderately, following a somewhat steadying aggregate supply, up 0.8% to 4.8m barrels per day and a rapid ramp up of demand, up 6.4% to 4.2m barrels per day.

Besides, in the past week, the moderate deterioration of distillate exports, down 3.75% (w/w) to 974k barrels per day and the doubling of distillate imports, further weighed on the complex’ fundamental picture. That being said, the complex is slightly oversupplied for the moment, somewhat weighing on the appreciation of heating oil futures and SPGSHOP.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Nevertheless, distillate crack spreads are still healthy, but the sharp dip seen in the past days, down 16.65% to $17.94 per barrel, points toward a weakening of heating oil pricing.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Concomitantly, the Brent future curve is unchanged compared to last week, aside for the slim tick up seen in M3. On the other hand, the slope of heating oil futures edged higher in the next eight months, providing higher margins for refiners and its backwardation pattern increased, indicating an appreciation of the roll-yield, which is slightly positive for SPGSHOP.

Conclusion

While distillate storage enters a deeper shortage, price seasonality is unfavorable for the month of November.

Besides and although net spec length is marginally in the bearish territory, crack spreads dipped significantly and supply-demand dynamics remain oversupplied.

That being said, our view on the complex has changed and we are now expecting a deterioration of the SPGSHOP price in the following weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.