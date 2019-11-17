Walgreens: Reiterating Our Buy Rating On This Dividend Aristocrat

A deal is uncertain at this point, but we feel that the stock remains a buy regardless of the outcome.

By Bob Ciura

It was recently announced that a private equity firm might be interested in taking Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) private. There is no guarantee that a deal to take the company private will ever come to fruition. However, a successful deal would likely lead to a nice premium from the current price, which is why the potential deal is an attractive catalyst.

Even if the deal is not successful, we are reiterating our buy rating on Walgreens due to better-than-expected earnings, an accelerating turnaround, a modest valuation, and an attractive ~3% dividend yield. Therefore, regardless of a possible deal, we continue to believe that this Dividend Aristocrat remains a buy.

Possible Leveraged Buyout Deal

KKR & Co. (KKR), a private equity and real estate investment firm that specializes in leveraged buyouts, has now formally approached Walgreens about a possible buyout. Shares of Walgreens finished the trading sessions 5% higher after this news was announced.

Following this announcement, analysts estimated that somewhere between $75 and $77 might be the price needed to take Walgreens private. Walgreens has a current market capitalization of $56 and nearly $17 billion in debt. If this leveraged buyout were to be completed, it would be the largest in history. This would be at least a 20% premium to the stock’s most recent closing price.

Just because a deal has been rumored or a private equity firm has approached Walgreens doesn’t mean that a deal is imminent. In fact, most analysts so far appear to believe that the such a deal would be difficult to pull off, given the massive size of the deal.

But that doesn’t mean investors should ignore Walgreens. Quite the opposite in our opinion.

Business Overview & Recent Earnings

Walgreens is the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe. The company has nearly 19,000 stores in 11 counties. Walgreens has one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks in the world. The company delivers to 240,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year.

Walgreen reported fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results on October 28th, 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation, slide 4.

For the quarter, revenue improved 1.5% to $34 billion while adjusted earnings-per-share decreased 3.4% to $1.43. Both top and bottom-line results were above consensus estimates.

For fiscal 2019, revenue increased 4% to $137 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share declined 0.5% to $5.99. Currency was a headwind during the year, reducing revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share results by 170 bps and 100 bps, respectively.

Revenues for the Retail Pharmacy US segment grew 2.1% during the quarter and 6.2% for the year. Comparable pharmacy sales were higher by 5.4% for the quarter and 4% for the year on the strength of prescription growth. Full year market share improved 35 bps to 21.3%.

Retail comparable sales were down 1.2% in the fourth quarter and lower by 2.4% for the year. Overall, sales declined at a slower pace in the second half of fiscal 2019 compared to the first half of the year.

Some of this decline can be explained by the company’s decision to change the minimum age to purchase tobacco products. As of April 1st, 2019, Walgreens now requires customers be at least 21 years old in order to purchase tobacco products. The company also pulled it e-cigarettes due to vaping related deaths. Excluding tobacco sales, the Retail business had 0.5% growth.

Retail Pharmacy International experienced a decline of 1.8% in the fourth quarter and 2% for the year. Slowing growth in the U.K. was the primary reason for weakness in this business, though Walgreens maintained its market share in Europe.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment grew ~8% in both the quarter and year. The wholesale business performed well in both the U.K. and emerging markets.

Walgreens expects adjusted earnings-per-share growth to be flat in fiscal 2020 as share repurchases ($1.8 billion for fiscal 2020) and operational performance will be offset by a higher effective tax rate and bonus reductions in the previous year.

We do expect that Walgreens will return to growth in the future as the company has multiple initiatives in place to help grow its customer base. It should be noted that earnings-per-share almost tripled between fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2019, so the company has been successful at growing in the past.

Growth Prospects

Walgreens has used additional stores to help drive its growth in the past, including in markets outside of the U.S. The company completed its acquisition of Alliance Boots at the end of 2014 and added more than 1,900 Rite Aid (RAD) stores to its base in March of last year. This has given Walgreens an increased penetration into additional markets and helped it to grow its overall market share.

Walgreens continues to try to reach new customers in the U.S. Walgreens continues its partnership with The Kroger Co. (KR). Walgreens will sell its company owned Health & Beauty brands inside of 17 Kroger locations. The company will also launch Jenny Craig health and weight loss management at 100 of its chain-store locations by the beginning of 2020.

Walgreens, along with the rest of retail, have seen increased competition from e-commerce companies like Amazon (AMZN). Changing consumer habits and an increase in online shopping have made life difficult for many retailers. Looking to buck this trend, Walgreens is attempting to reach consumers through e-commerce and digital channels.

One way Walgreens is doing this is through its app. The company’s app was downloaded 59 million times last year, a 12% increase from the previous year. This increased customer contact led to a 25% increase in digitally initiated sales totaling $15 billion.

Outside of the U.S., Walgreens launched an online pharmacy in May of this year, helping European customers to refill prescriptions much easier. The Boots Advantage Card was added to its app and the Boots.com website had a 14.4% improvement in traffic year-over-year. Walgreens is also optimizing 200 locations in order to improve the customer experience, with the majority of renovations taking place this year. The company also introduced 35 new beauty brands while renovating 26 beauty halls.

Walgreens is making efforts to improve its business on multiple fronts, something the market may not be giving the company credit for given its valuation.

Valuation and Dividend Analysis

Walgreens closed the most recent trading session at $62.72. With the company expecting $6.00 of adjusted earnings-per-share for fiscal 2020, shares have a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. This compares favorably to the 10-year average multiple of 15.8x earnings. Given the expected slowing growth, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12 seems more appropriate.

Even with this target and the recent increase in share price, shares are still undervalued. Using expected adjusted earnings-per-share and target multiple, shares of Walgreens could trade at $72 per share. This would be a 16% return from the most recent closing price.

As stated in the opening of this article, Walgreens is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning it has raised its divided for at least 25 consecutive years. There are only 56 other companies that can claim this title. Walgreen has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

The company raised its dividend 4% for its September payment, which is slightly below its five-year average increase of 5.1%. For additional context, Walgreens has compounded its dividend by 11.5% over the last 10 years. We believe this smaller raise is prudent due to expected growth for the current year.

Walgreens' dividend remains very safe. The company’s annualized dividend of $1.83 represents just 31% of its expected adjusted earnings-per-share for fiscal 2020. A low payout ratio has been a hallmark of Walgreens. Only twice in the last decade (2013 and 2014) has the payout ratio even been above the 35% level.

Examining free cash flow confirms our view of dividend safety. Walgreen has distributed $1.6 billion of dividends per share over the last four quarters while generating $3.9 billion of free cash flow. This gives the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 41%.

These payout ratios make it highly unlikely that Walgreens would need to cut its dividend. Shares yield nearly 3% at the moment, well above the 1.9% average yield for the S&P 500.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens has now officially been approached by a private equity firm about a possible leveraged buyout. It would be the largest such deal in history if it were to take place. Shares of the company have increased in price since the buyout rumor circulated even as analysts have thrown cold water on the possibility of a deal being completed.

The company reported a mixed quarter and guidance for fiscal 2020 expects flat growth. Still, Walgreens has several areas in which it can grow. The company has taken steps to increase its physical store foot print in both the U.S. and Europe and has also made inroads in its online presence. Walgreens also has a long history of raising its dividend every year and offers a solid yield.

While a leveraged buyout deal is always possible, and would provide a nice return for shareholders, it is not a forgone conclusion. Even after the run up in share price, we continue to believe that Walgreens stock is a buy for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.