TEAF: Unique Opportunity With Unique Risks

The article was first released on October 15, 2019.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) is a great example of exactly what unique abilities a closed-end fund structure can offer. The fund is heavily invested in direct investments involved in "essential assets." TEAF is a newer fund and the newest in the line of the Tortoise sponsored funds. Shares first began trading on March 26, 2019. It is structured as a term fund, but I would imagine there will be difficulties when their term comes up. We will discuss this in greater depth below.

TEAF's unique characteristics and valuation at the moment have been creating some attention. The fund currently trades at a 12.49% discount and offers an 8.18% monthly distribution. This may sound like a slam-dunk case-closed buy-type investment. However, I would exercise caution before loading up on shares. The exact characteristics that make this fund a unique opportunity for retail investors - are the same characteristics that we can draw negatives from.

CEFs are sometimes referred to as a way for retail investors to gain access to hedge-fund-like management. This is due to the fund's unique ability to be invested in highly illiquid assets. The typical open-end fund, generally referred to as a mutual fund, can only invest 15% of the net assets in 'illiquid assets.' CEFs, on the other hand, do not have the same limitations. The reason the CEF structure isn't limited in the same manner as mutual funds are because a CEF doesn't have to worry about daily flows in or out of the fund. Mutual funds redeem and create new shares daily. When redemptions are made the fund needs to have the cash on hand - or be able to come up with the cash within seven calendar days. This is in contrast to CEFs, they trade on the open market based on supply and demand. The assets within the fund are stable relative to the underlying investments - not based on inflows and outflows.

High-Risk Warning, High Opportunity?

In the case of TEAF, it definitely fits the description of hedge-fund-like. Their latest press release updates investors about their direct investments, this was released on 9/10/2019. The direct investment portion is the part that I believe deserves the most focus.

Since the last update issued on July 23, 2019, the fund has closed on an additional direct sustainable infrastructure investment totaling approximately $27 million. The investment is in an 11.1 MW-DC portfolio of 14 operating solar assets across Colorado, Florida, New Jersey and Puerto Rico with long-term fixed price PPA contracts, typically 15-25 years. The projects are a combination of ground and roof-mounted installations selling power to investment-grade federal and corporate off-takers. This investment bring the fund’s total direct investment commitments to $84.0 million or 30.1% of the portfolio and completes the fund’s allocation to direct sustainable infrastructure investments.

So, what does this tell us exactly? Not too much on the investment itself, unfortunately. Merely that about 30.1% of their assets are invested in companies that we can't really find information about, or what the terms are of their investment. And they also state, "more than half of the fund's overall direct investment allocations committed." I can't find anywhere saying exactly what their direct investment allocations are going to be exactly, my guess is around 50%. However, that's just a guess as I read through their Prospectus and latest 2nd Quarter Report and was unable to find an exact percentage they are targetting. I was able to find a bit more information on what we can expect the fund's allocation to look like in their latest Fact Sheet. Although, even that was quite vague and was stated as "the Fund may invest up to the following percentages of its total assets." The percentages were as followed:

40% in directly originated loans

25% in direct placements in restricted equity securities in listed companies

25% in direct placements in restricted equity securities in listed companies

30% in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including Canadian issuers

(Information sourced from TEAF's Fact Sheet)

As a CEF investor, we generally do rely on management to operate the day-to-day operations and produce a profit. However, in the case of TEAF, one would be relying significantly on management for a large portion of the underlying portfolio. We are unlikely to ever see the exact terms of their investments in the direct investment portion of their portfolio. This would be apart from updates in their Semi and Annual reports. This is why I would exercise caution overall and not make TEAF a significant part of my portfolio. Everyone has their own strategy though, and this unique opportunity may line up with exactly what you're looking for. I just wanted to state the significant risks that may be involved with a fund this opaque.

Another risk is that direct investments are generally illiquid. That's why I believe the "term" structure isn't going to quite work out exactly how one may expect. They don't hide this though and state it many times in their Prospectus. An important point here is the fact that they would have to sell to another investor or investment group directly. This is where a "level 3" security designation comes to mind. The level 3 securities are those that are hard to value as there is nothing to reference one trade or deal to another. Thus, what TEAF may put on the books for NAV's sake, might be quite a bit different than what they eventually receive for it.

Liquidity Risk. Our Direct Investments will be highly illiquid, and we will likely be able to sell such securities only in private transactions with another investor or group of investors, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to successfully arrange such transactions if and when we desire to sell any of our Direct Investments or, if successfully arranged, that we will be able to obtain favorable values upon the sale of our Direct Investments in such transactions.

Additionally, they do add the wording that would allow them to trade perpetually. This would be preceded by a tender offer for up to 100% of outstanding shares. This is the typical arrangement that we see in CEFs that do eventually switch from term structure to perpetually trading. This can still put pressure on the fund during the tender offer. If investors bail on the fund and take the tender offer option, these private investments could still have to be unwound to buy those investor's shares back.

Term. Our Declaration of Trust provides that the Fund will have a limited period of existence and will dissolve as of the close of business twelve years from the effective date of the initial registration statement of the Fund (such date, including any extension, the “Termination Date”); provided, that our Board of Trustees (the “Board” or “Board of Directors”) may vote to extend the Termination Date (1) for one period that may in no event exceed one year following the Termination Date, and (2) for one additional period that may in no event exceed one year, in each case without a vote of our shareholders.

They do also state that "the fund must have at least $100 million of net assets to ensure our continued viability" Again, they aren't trying to hide anything and it is all disclosed but may be missed by an investor if they aren't really sure what they are investing in. This is a unique fund that isn't necessarily like most other CEFs.

I believe there is a high probability that the fund will continue its existence. It just needs to be pointed out that there are significant risks at the time of the planned termination date. There would likely be a decent hit to NAV if they followed through with the liquidation. This would be because of the lack of liquidity and the need to find a buyer for their private investments. Even if the fund eventually trades perpetually, there will still likely be a hit to NAV as they raise cash to buy the tendered shares back.

Again, I want to mention that this doesn't mean it isn't worthy of an investment. In fact, it might be getting around the kind of discount that makes it interesting. Laying out the significant risks of the fund though, I believe was important.

The Stats And Facts

TEAF has approximately $284 million in total managed assets. They utilize leverage of 12.1%, as of 9/30/19. They will target leverage of 10-15% of total assets. The management fee for TEAF comes in at 1.35%, however, this is with a waiver of 0.25% for the first year of operation. They also intend to write call options on their listed equity securities in the portfolio.

They state that "TEAF provides investors access to a combination of public and direct investments in essential assets that are making an impact on clients and communities." From this, it appears that they have a social responsibility tilt. As evident by their latest direct investment update being in a solar assets project.

Generally, this isn't a sector that I would particularly be interested in but it is unique. I believe that eventually, these alternative energy sources will become feasible. However, at the moment "old" energy prices are so low that developing cleaner alternatives isn't cost-efficient. That isn't necessarily a great excuse, but we all know that is just how business works. I believe the significant investments into such alternative energy plays have primarily driven the large discount we are seeing.

Data by YCharts

Although, this doesn't give us a clear reason why we have seen the sharpest divergence in the last week or so. The only thing that appears to have happened was the release of their "Unaudited balance sheet," which doesn't give us anything out of the ordinary. My second guess to the weakness is merely the size of the fund, at $284 million in assets the average daily volume is quite small. Yahoo Finance is reporting an average volume of around 45k. Which, that type of volume is most likely fine for most retail investors but a limit order would still be suggested when buying or selling.

Of course, there are those investments in alternative energy and the weakness in the energy sector overall that has contributed to the losses. Most energy investors know we have been seeing this weakness since oil collapsed in 2015. While we began to recover in 2018 it was only set back further as global slowdown fears shot this recovery down. This recent weakness has continued in 2019 with a downtrend in prices.

Data by YCharts

They also expand on what their "essential assets" will entail - it is beyond just alternative energy fuels and the infrastructure that goes along with them. They list that education, housing and senior/assisted living are included in this.

As the fund is newer, we don't have a clearly defined idea of what the portfolio will fully consist of at this time. They do provide a portfolio listing from 5/31/2019, but as we read above, their direct investment update letter was as of September - so since that time the portfolio has changed considerably. The largest holdings at that time though were SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK), SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). This is quite interesting as the top three holdings are all high yield junk ETFs. My assumption was these were just a holding place until they could start deploying assets to their direct investment focus. As one would expect, a direct investment doesn't happen overnight.

Once we get passed the three ETFs that make up the top three holdings, we have a bunch of MLP/midstream companies that predominantly make up the remainder of their assets. This shouldn't be too much of a surprise for an investor familiar with Tortoise. Tortoises' other CEFs are all energy/infrastructure related to slightly varying exposure to different asset classes.

They initiated their distribution in May, with a payout of $0.1085 per share, monthly. This initial distribution rate was around 7.1%. Of course, as the fund has fallen in price this is now starting to become a lot more enticing, currently, the distribution rate is 8.18%. The NAV distribution rate is still around 7.16% though as it hasn't fallen nearly as far. In fact, the total market return is showing an almost 18% decline, while the NAV has fallen only 6.45%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Conclusion

TEAF is quite the unique CEF, it may be the perfect hedge-fund lite type investment for a retail investor. However, it doesn't come without significant risks. The lack of transparency within the fund's holdings may give many investors pause, which I don't blame them. The current valuations are indicating that now might be a good time to buy, however, we don't have a very long track record for this fund. So, while the discount is approaching an almost 12.5% discount, we can't be too sure if this is the "normal" range or not. Energy assets have been continuing to get hammered and TEAF is no exception.

The distribution rate of 8.18% may attract some investors but is probably still too low when there are other energy alternatives that pay much higher. I would be interested to see how much TEAF eventually moves away from energy-related investors. However, as Tortoise is quite known for its energy investments I just can't see them straying too far. The fund appears to have a socially conscious tilt. Even with that said, they are still putting assets to work in energy - alternative energy to be sure, but energy nonetheless. It might be great if we see investments in their other category that they label as "social infrastructure." As they define this as education, housing and senior/assisted living.

In general, I would like to track this fund a little longer before making a call to put it in my own portfolio. There are just more transparent MLP/energy investments in the CEF world out there currently. I would be more inclined to speculate if the distribution rate were closer to 10%. At 10% I think an investor would be receiving an acceptable amount of cash for the risks taken. This could come in the form of a further declining price, or the most optimistic case is a raised distribution. Which isn't too unlikely of a scenario given the fact the fund is new and just starting to gain exposure to these opaque investments, so it will take a while before management can get a feel for a sustainable distribution One could get a little speculative now though and see if we get a quick bounce trade after falling so sharply the last couple weeks, this is always a viable option!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.