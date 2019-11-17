Tyson Foods Is A Tasty Stock

Management's guide of "at or above" high-single-digit EPS growth looks reasonable.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported fiscal fourth quarter results Tuesday morning which signals an end to prior misfortunes and should ease investor concerns moving forward.

The Past Is In The Past

Tyson was forced to recall nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips in 2019 and unfortunately followed up with a recall of nearly 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties. Bad luck rarely strikes in two and the company was dealt another blow when an August fire wiped out part of a beef plant.

Management was left with no other option but to warn investors it sees short-term challenges in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fast forward to Tuesday’s fiscal fourth quarter report and there are more reasons to celebrate than be disappointed.

Juicy Beef Division

Tyson’s beef unit recorded its best GAAP operating margin of 7.0% due to a combination of average sales price increases and strong demand for beef products. In fact, the segment’s operating income improved from $347 million last year to $376 million. Factor in $31 million of net incremental costs from the production facility fire and the company’s most important unit (in terms of sales, and operating income) is performing just fine.

No Salmonella From Chicken

Sales in the chicken business expanded 13.1% year-over-year in the fiscal fourth quarter but saw a drop in operating income. Management cited increased operating costs, a challenging pricing environment, and net feed ingredient costs along with mark-to-market derivative losses. Looking forward management guided a rebound in operating margin from 2.6% in the recently reported quarter to 6% to 8% in 2020, without including any impact from ASF.

Chicken stands to also benefit from an overlooked catalyst: the restaurant chicken sandwich wars. Tyson Foods is a supplier to both Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

“Whether Chick-fil-A or Popeyes wins the chicken wars, Tyson will always come out ahead.” - CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" (08/26)

Prepared Foods Prepped For A Rebound

Tyson’s Prepared Foods business disappointed investors across a few metrics. For example, volume was down 2.6% year-over-year while operating margins dropped by more than half to 4.8%. But these facts don’t tell the full story.

The Prepared Foods business saw a volume decrease due to business divestitures which in part helped lift average sales price. Operating income for the full-year was nearly flat despite a $60 million increase in raw material costs and a $41 million hit from a planned divestiture.

Similarly, management expects the Prepared Foods segment to see an improvement in operating margins to the range of 10% to 12% as additional raw material costs can be passed on to consumers through priece increases.

Pork Ready To Fatten Up

Finally, the Pork business was impacted by a combination of increased livestock supplies and export constraints. As such, livestock costs rose faster than sales price -- a trend which shouldn’t happen this time of the year. Tyson Foods CEO Noel White commented on the post earnings conference call, according to the Seeking Alpha transcript of the call:

Now, since the product is being produced for export today, we are seeing product prices move higher, as publicly reported, and it’s extremely unusual. It’s counter-seasonal for us as an industry to be processing 2.7 million-plus hogs per week and seeing product move higher, so we are seeing the impact, particularly over the course of the last several weeks.

Beyond Tyson

Tyson management said it nearly doubled its retail distribution of its Raised & Rooted nuggets to more than 7,000 stores. The company also has an interesting twist on protein alternative products: a blended burger made with Angus beef and plant protein.

Without naming any rival products by name (although a clear shot at Beyond Meat), management also said it will only serve products in the alternative category that taste good and represents a healthier alternative.

Tyson Foods could take meaningful share away from Beyond Meat as consumers slowly realize its plant-based burger replacement is far from a healthy alternative. Don’t take my word for it -- listen to what Whole Foods CEO John Mackey told CNBC in an interview:

“As for health, I will not endorse that, and that is about as big of criticism that I will do in public.”

The Bottom Line: EPS Growth Almost Assured

Management guided 2020 earnings growth to come in “at or above” its long-term outlook at a high-single-digit rate. Looking at the final earnings report for fiscal 2019 makes it clear the company has the right pieces in place to satisfy investor appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.