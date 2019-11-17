Frontier Communications: Best To Avoid

There's also the risk of the company undertaking a reverse stock split if the bankruptcy-related fears are merely speculation.

It seems like the pain for Frontier's (FTR) shareholders just wouldn't end. There’s talk of the beleaguered telecom giant possibly heading for major reorganization, which could include filing for bankruptcy. Frontier’s investors also have a totally different risk factor to deal with, a potential reverse stock split, if its restructuring doesn’t materialize and its shares remain listed. I believe these risk factors will potentially drag Frontier’s shares even lower in the coming weeks and wipe out even more shareholder value in the process.

Source: Flickr.com (Image labeled for reuse)

Restructuring Talks

Let me start by saying that Frontier is surrounded by a myriad of speculative news flow of late about it heading for a major restructuring and possibly even bankruptcy. It’s reportedly in talks with creditors to service its debt, which might set it on a path for filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy. From WSJ:

Many investors now expect the company to pursue a comprehensive debt restructuring, a decision that could put it on a path to a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing unless a fractious collection of bondholders can resolve their differences out of court.

One can argue that these are unconfirmed reports. While that may be the case, we must also consider the fact that Frontier Communications hasn’t officially denied these reports. These reports have been making rounds on various news portals since September and Frontier’s top-brass had a chance to address them during their Q3 earnings call held on November 5.

However, they chose to distance themselves from the analyst community instead, by not holding a Q&A session during the call. Frontier has been holding Q&A's with analysts in its earnings calls for several years but it abruptly stopped in Q2 FY19 and then didn't engage with the analysts again in Q3.

There’s already a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt amongst Frontier’s shareholders, pertaining to the company's future prospects, as its management has largely been unsuccessful in curbing their rampant subscriber losses. So a little clarity from the management about where the company and its business is headed next, would have reassured investors.

Source: BusinessQuant.com

Maybe things are just fine for Frontier Communications. Maybe its management didn’t want to announce anything until terms of their restructuring are finalized. Maybe management wanted to wait until they had officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, or maybe they were just lazy to host a Q&A session. Your guess is as good as mine here.

But one thing’s for certain, the lack of clarity amidst this state of confusion and chaos doesn’t inspire confidence amidst any class of long-side investors, be it retail or institutional. Bankruptcy-related talks only induce panic in the Street and result in market participants offloading their shares to salvage whatever capital’s left before it's too late. Until Frontier comes out with a firm statement to clear the air, I believe a state of widespread panic-induced selling would prevail which may further drag down Frontier’s shares.

Reverse Stock Split Risk

Next, note that Frontier’s shares have been trading for less than $1 apiece of late.

Data by YCharts

Now, listed companies have to follow a set of norms issued by their exchanges. Frontier is listed on NASDAQ and the exchange clearly states that companies having sub-$1 stock prices, face a delisting risk.

If a company trades for 30 consecutive business days below the $1.00 minimum closing bid price requirement, Nasdaq will send a deficiency notice to the company, advising that it has been afforded a "compliance period" of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the applicable requirements. Thereafter, if such a company does not regain compliance with the bid price requirement a second 180-day compliance period may be available... If a company is unable to resolve its bid price deficiency during the applicable compliance period, Nasdaq Staff will issue a delisting letter. At that time, the company may request a hearing before a Hearing Panel, which will stay the delisting.

Companies usually begin the reverse stock split process long before their stocks fall below the $1 threshold to avoid compliance-related hurdles. This is because the whole procedure can be time consuming; it generally requires shareholders' approval. For instance, Frontier's top-brass had begun the proceedings of its prior reverse stock split back in February 2017 but the split took effect in July 2017.

Knowing that it's a time consuming affair, a proactive management would have already taken a step forward in this direction. However, Frontier hasn't issued any statements which would suggest that it's moving forth with the reverse stock split.

This further fuels speculation that maybe Frontier’s management is preparing for bankruptcy protection. Companies that have filed for Chapter 11 are delisted anyway, so NASDAQ's listing norms won't be an issue at this point.

But if the above scenario is merely speculation, then we can expect Frontier to issue a letter to its shareholders, proposing a yet another reverse stock split any day now. Any prudent management, that has a long-term vision for their company, wouldn’t want to unnecessarily wait too long and risk adding compliance-related irregularities to their business.

I evaluated the stock performance of over 550 companies that underwent reverse splits between 1998 and 2017, in a prior article. The study, conducted last year, showed that 60% of the companies saw their share prices decline after a 365 days of carrying out a reverse split. So, from a statistical standpoint, we can expect Frontier’s shares to trend lower if it does carry out a reverse split. If the company does not carry out a reverse split, then it faces a delisting risk. This sets it up for disappointment either way.

Final Thoughts

This article isn’t meant to prove or disprove the speculative reports surrounding Frontier. Rather, I want to point to readers that the beleaguered telecom firm is in a precarious position and that its shares can still fall further.

Till about a few months ago, the investing community was debating on how soon Frontier’s management would be able to turn things around for the company and its shareholders. But the discussion has now shifted to whether or not Frontier will file for bankruptcy.

This shift doesn't inspire confidence amongst its long-side investors. There are now far too many variables when it comes to investing in Frontier Communications and the lack of clarity from its management only makes it riskier. Therefore, I believe risk-averse readers and investors should avoid Frontier Communications altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.