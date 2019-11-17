Canopy Growth: Still Rich Over $10

The Canopy Growth (CGC) FQ2 quarter was so bad an investor will find the results very difficult to analyze in order to value the stock. As previously warned, the company had meager expectations for a supposed budding cannabis empire while any weak results were bound to crush the stock. In fact, investors should consider the closing price of just below $16 with a market cap of $5.3 billion as still highly stretched with the dramatically reduced exceptions in the Canadian market.

Image Source: Canopy Growth website

Hideous Numbers

For the quarter, Canopy Growth technically counted only C$76.6 million in quarterly net revenues. The company missed estimates substantially due to taking a C$32.7 million restructuring charge for returns and pricing allowances. In addition, management decided to record a C$15.9 million inventory charge. The total impact was a C$40.4 million hit to gross margins for the quarter.

Once looking past the charges, Canopy Growth had a run rate of net revenues in the C$109.3 million range when excluding the excise taxes. The gross revenues were up 6% due to the C3 and ThisWorks acquisitions in Europe providing for a big sequential jump in international medical revenues. Noteworthy is that international medical cannabis only generated C$4.1 million of organic revenues.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2'20 earnings release

The end result is that Canopy Growth only sold 10,913 kg while harvesting 40,570 kg in the quarter. This was the second straight quarter the cannabis company only sold about 25% of production.

The company pulled previous guidance of reaching C$250 million in quarterly revenues and failed to provide any updated numbers fro the current quarter and year. The new pricing strategy should make revenue growth challenging in the December quarter before the start of Cannabis 2.0 effectively in the March quarter.

Gross margins for the quarter were -13% or an adjusted 38% when stripping out the charges.

Must Reign In Expenses

While revenues were an unmitigated disaster, the cost structure is an even bigger problem. Even if Canopy Growth hits 40% gross margin targets, the company spends C$160.3 million on operating expenses and another C$13.6 million on depreciation charges. The current revenue stream would only provide C$44.0 million in gross margins leaving a massive gap to close in order to achieve profits.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2'20 earnings release

The Sales and marketing expenses grew C$11.3 million sequentially and the G&A expenses soared C$25.6 million. Canopy Growth entered the quarter with a major problem with EBITDA losses causing the firing of the founding CEO, yet expenses still soared in the quarter.

On the earnings call, the company was still discussing aggressive expansion into the U.S. CBD market despite the warning from Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF). Again, this is where the cannabis companies don't appear to align the business with the reality of the market.

Canopy Growth just finished a quarter with an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$155.7 million, up from C$92.0 million in the prior quarter. The loss from operations doubled in the quarter, but the worse part is the business development category exploding to a C$36.2 million loss. One can argue that Canopy Growth should pull investments in this area to drastically cut the losses on focus solely on the current businesses.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2'20 earnings release

Supply & Demand Out Of Balance

The company conveniently provided this slide on the flower supply and demand modeling which was surprising considering the industry had never mentioned such an imbalance existed. Again this slide is another sign where the management team still appears out of line with reality.

The company is modeling to reaching a supply/demand equlibrium next June, but the slide doesn't appear to model for supply growth while knowing that players like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Aphria (APHA) are still expected to flood the market with substantially more supply. One has to wonder if this is why the sector missed the obvious imbalance hitting the market now.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2'20 supplementary

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth has a market valuation of $5.3 billion with an EV of about $3.7 billion after considering the $1.6 billion in net cash. The company will have a hard time hitting $400 million in annual sales this year placing the stock trading at a nearly 10x EV/FY20 sales multiple.

A price target of $10 places the stock at a more reasonable 5x EV/FY20 sales targets while also considering the risk that a substantial amount of that cash is burned by operating losses in the next few years. One might actually want to model the stock still trading at 10x FY20 sales estimates at $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.