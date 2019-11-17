Azimut Offers A Great Combination Of Growth, Yield And Cheap Valuation

Its growth prospects are strong and its valuation is quite appealing, making it a good long-term investment.

Its operating momentum has been quite good, reaching recently new record highs regarding assets under management and net profit.

Azimut (OTCPK:AZIHY) offers a rare combination of growth, yield and attractive valuation, being therefore one of the best investments right now within the asset management industry in Europe.

Despite its strong track record, Azimut’s strategy of developing its alternative investment products gives it good growth prospects in the medium-term, which should also decrease its exposure to capital markets and lead to a more sustainable business in the long-term.

Business Description & Growth

Azimut is an independent Italian asset manager, which means that its business is not related to any bank or insurance company. Note that in Italy, large asset managers are usually part of a wider financial group, like Intesa (OTCPK:ISNPY) or Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY). If you want to know more about the company’s business profile, please see my previous analysis on this company.

Since its IPO in 2004, Azimut has had a great growth history and has reached its business plan targets throughout the years, showing a good execution on its growth ambitions. At the time of the IPO, Azimut had some €7 billion ($7.8 billion) of assets under management (AuM), while at the end of 2018 its AuM amounted to about €55 billion ($61 billion) showing an impressive growth during this period. Other targets were also achieved, as can be seen in the next graph.

Source: Azimut.

This impressive growth is justified by strong inflows, as the banking sector in Italy has been under pressure due to the large amount of non-performing loans in the country, being a business climate that was particularly good for Azimut, which has one of the largest financial advisers’ networks in the country.

During the past few years, Azimut also has pushed for growth in international markets by pursuing small bolt-on acquisitions and is now present in 18 countries, with the most important ones being China, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S.

AuM outside of Italy represent some 28% of the total, a weight that is much higher than the company’s goal of 15% set in its business plan (presented in 2014) showing that international businesses have performed quite well and Azimut’s business model is replicable across a variety of geographies.

Despite this impressive growth history, Azimut still is a relatively small asset manager and continues to enjoy good long-term growth prospects. This should come both organically through new business lines and clients acquisitions and externally by continuing to acquire smaller asset managers in existing or new regions for Azimut.

Regarding organic growth, in the current low interest rate environment in Europe, Azimut sees good growth opportunities in the private markets & alternative investments and expects this asset class to represent a significant part of its AuM mix by 2024, while currently it has a negligible weight in total AuM. It has currently some 7 products in the pipeline and expects this asset class to have over €1 billion ($1.11 billion) of AuM in the next couple of years.

Source: Azimut.

This asset class has a long-term nature due to its less liquid nature, providing a more stable AuM base than other asset classes (like equities) and higher fees than traditional fixed income products, being therefore quite appealing for the company by providing a stable long-term fee stream.

Financial Performance

Regarding its financial performance, Azimut has delivered good results over the past few years, reflecting its strong AuM growth and good cost control, while the bottom-line has been more volatile due to its considerable exposure to performance fees.

In 2018, Azimut reported annual revenues of about €750 million ($836 million), a decrease of about 7.6% from the previous year due to lower performance fees as capital markets had weaker performances. Azimut’s net inflows amounted to €4.4 billion ($4.9 billion), an impressive achievement during a rough year for capital markets that was almost entirely offset by market declines and led to only slightly higher total assets in the year.

Source: Azimut.

Its recurring fees increased by 3.7% and represented about 84% of total revenues, while in 2017 recurring revenues had a weight of 75%. Going forward, Azimut should have even higher weight of fixed commissions on total revenues following its new performance fee methodology in its Luxembourg funds, in-line with the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ principles.

Regarding costs, Azimut hired new financial advisors as it continues to push for growth in Italy and abroad, which led to higher personnel costs in 2018. Total operating costs amounted to €556 million ($620 million), representing an increase of 4.3% from the previous year.

The combination of lower revenues and higher costs led to a drop of 30% in Azimut’s EBIT, to about €193 million ($215 million), while its net income declined by 45% to €122 million ($136 million). Despite this setback in a tough year for capital markets, Azimut still targets an annual profit of around €300 million ($334 million) for 2019, showing that its bottom-line can be quite volatile and is significantly exposed to capital markets.

During the first nine months of 2019 (9M 2019), Azimut maintained a positive operating momentum with total assets increasing by 13% compared to the end of 2018, due to higher equity markets and strong net inflows of €3.7 billion ($4.13 billion).

This asset growth and the positive performance of capital markets during 2019, led to very high revenue growth of 28% compared to the same period of 2018, justified by impressive growth of variable fees. Its recurring fees also increased strongly (+16% year-on-year), reaching a new record high for a nine month period.

Source: Azimut.

Azimut’s operating leverage also improved markedly in 9M 2019, given that the costs (+8% yoy) increased much less than revenues, leading to EBIT growth of 82% to €280 million ($312 million). Its net profit more than doubled to €246 million ($274 million) and Azimut should exceed its 2019 annual profit target of €300 million by a good margin.

Going forward, Azimut should maintain a solid growth path at least if capital markets continue to perform well and due to its growth opportunities in alternative investments that should start to bear fruit in the next 2-3 years. The main risks for its earnings growth come mainly from outside sources, like the trade war or a global economic slowdown that may affect its asset growth and variable fees.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, Azimut has a very strong position given that its net debt amounts to only €47 million ($52 million), leaving plenty of room to distribute a large part of its earnings to shareholders and to perform acquisitions if the opportunity arises.

Indeed, considering that Azimut has low financial leverage, it has made special cash and share distributions in the past two years beyond ordinary dividends, which has pushed its dividend payout ratio way above 100%.

However, its dividend payout ratio target is to distribute 60% to 75% of its annual earnings to shareholders, which is an adequate level considering the company’s strong balance sheet. Its last annual dividend, related to 2018 earnings, was €1.50 ($1.67) per share, paid in 75% in cash and the rest in shares. The dividend payout ratio was 141%, the highest payout ratio since its IPO.

Source: Azimut.

Going forward, the company should return to a dividend payout ratio more in-line with its target, which means that dividend growth should come mostly from higher earnings in the coming years. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, Azimut’s dividend should decline to €1.27 ($1.42) per share next year (related to 2019 earnings), representing a dividend payout ratio of 55%. This means that Azimut’s forward dividend yield is about 5.7%, making it a high-dividend yield play.

Conclusion

Azimut has an impressive growth track record and this positive trend should continue in the next few years, as the company’s relatively small size on a global scale and its recent push into alternative investments give it good growth prospects.

Despite these good fundamentals, Azimut currently trades at 13.8x forward earnings and is trading at a discount to its closest European peers, including Schroders (OTC:SHNWY), FinecoBank (OTC:FNBKY), Amundi or Ashmore (OTCPK:AJMPF).

This makes Azimut an interesting opportunity within the European asset management industry, due to its combination of being a growth company, offering a high-dividend yield and relatively cheap valuation, being therefore a good play for long-term oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZIHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.