Week 47 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges are still positive since the October 15th signal and closed Friday with positive 56 and negative 22. See the timing charts below.

The Federal Reserve conducted another "organic QE" this week adding $11.1 billion for a total of $64.9 billion in liquidity in the past 4 weeks.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days extended again to 107 out of 131 trading weeks (81.68%).

Both MEET +14.57% and FLGT +29.62% beat the 10% measure in a 4 or 5 day trading week, but only MEET managed to hold gains of +12.78% to Friday.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 46 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 131 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017 the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5 day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 107 out of 131 weeks (81.68%) not including multiple 10% gainers. Last week MEET gained +12.78%. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5 day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all time total return is now +92.85% worst case, buy/hold and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +13.96% across all four picks.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has resulted in a substantial increase in total gains over 120% since inception.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The signals turned highly positive again on October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these 4 events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. Additionally, the Friday positive anomaly is a very key factor accounting for more than 50% of all the gains in the S&P 500 YTD 2019.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes 4 multiple combination trades sets:

MicroSecotors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +110.40% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +91.68% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares SHort S&P 500 (SH) +27.23% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +30.76%

Additional ETF bull/bear combos will be added. The layout allows for any mix of bull/bear featured ETF selections when the trade signal is issued.

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than 5 days with 37 out of 46 weeks (80.5%) producing average top returns above 5%. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without further analysis are:

TechTarget (TTGT) +104.04%

FormFactor (FORM) +59.70%

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +25.36%

Qudian (QD) +29.31%

Vail Resorts (MTN) +12.13%

eHealth (EHTH) +33.24%

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) +28.05%

Epizyme (EPZM) +13.19%

Arvinas (ARVN) +14.88%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +62.76%

The Meet Group (MEET) +30.99%

Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) +19.24%

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) +16.80%

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) +30.64%

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) +76.35%

Malibu Boats (MBUU) +21.89%

XBiotech (XBIT) +36.94%

STAAR Surgical Co. (STAA) +30.75%

Cutera (CUTR) +17.69%

Agenus (AGEN) +37.78%

Market Conditions into Week 47

The Friday positive anomaly is strengthening again and continues to reflect nearly 50% of all the gains YTD on the S&P 500.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

We can confirm the Fed eased again Wednesday by $11.1 billion adding a total of $64.9 billion in liquidity just over the past 4 weeks. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since the Fed started in 2009, we may continue very positive effects in the large gains of the Piotroski, Premium, and Breakout portfolios.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last 4 weeks show the dramatic change toward "organic QE" for the first time in over a year adding $64.9 billion in positive liquidity conditions that are driving market indexes higher into record levels. The distance between the positive / negative momentum gauge lines is narrowing again toward a negative crossover signal. We will continue to watch for confirmation as the Fed easing is likely helping the market sustain its very strong run.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge timing signal is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 56 Positive and 22 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 15: FED Eased Another $11.1B And S&P 500 Up Over 3,100 Premarket

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 14: S&P 500 Support Held Yesterday Now Above 3090 With PPI And Job Claims Data Out This Morning

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 13: S&P 500 Testing 3080 Support As Powell Speaks Today And Public Impeachment Hearings Begin

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 12: S&P 500 Testing New Highs As Trump Talks Trade At Economic Club Of NY Later Today

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 11: Global Markets Down On Hong Kong Violence, S&P 500 Futures At 3,079 Premarket

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 47 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 47 stocks consist of three Healthcare and one Services sector stocks. For the second time a premarket release was conducted of these stocks to test the reliability of picking stocks before the open. Based on favorable responses from members this early selection approach will continue next week to capture the Friday anomaly that has produced outsized gains for the S&P 500 YTD. These selections are already up an average +2.20% since the release to members at the open Friday.

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) - Healthcare / Medical Instruments & Supply Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) - Healthcare / Medical Instruments & Supply Price Target: 4.50

(Source: FinViz)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 6.00

(Source: FinViz)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection. It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 47

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

This week the Dow 30 stocks that are showing strong potential are reacting to favorable government deregulation policy for the sector announced Friday in the form of an Executive Order with 2 rules:

One of the rules is the Calendar Year 2020 Outpatient Prospective Payment System & Ambulatory Surgical Center Price Transparency Requirements for Hospitals to Make Standard Charges Public Final Rule. The second rule is the Transparency in Coverage Proposed Rule. Both the final and proposed rules require that pricing information be made publicly available.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group is surging on the deregulation rules signed Friday and likely to carry strong momentum and high net inflows into next week as well. The MFI levels are still low and along with ATR show more room to run.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce / Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce / Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio.

The Premium Portfolio is up +28.02% YTD

The November Piotroski-Graham long term value portfolio was just released and the September value portfolio is up +13.5%.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

