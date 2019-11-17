Comparing 'FANG' Stocks With 'MADGAG', Also We Closed S&P At 3,120; My Top: 3,150; Hedge

FANG Vs. MADGAG

From FANG = Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to MADGAG = Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Alphabet, Amazon, and General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Last week (November 8), I made the argument that FANG is no longer representative of this rally. When the FANG acronym was coined a few years ago, the total motive power of the rally was big cap tech names. Today the leadership has changed and MADGAG is my attempt to describe the market leadership. I don't know if this is the best list, or if it will ultimately be truly representative of the market. FANG was a brilliant encapsulation of the market zeitgeist at the time. This acronym may change as we go along, just like the brilliant FANG in my humble opinion is no longer representative of this rally. So let's review how each name is doing.

Microsoft has been breaking out nearly every day. On Friday, it broke 150 for the first time. MSFT got on my radar when it broke out of its trading range above 140. I thought then it would break to at least 150 very quickly. That was about three weeks ago (Oct 27). It appears that I predicted that MSFT would mimic Apple and run up 20%, so 20% from 140 will take it to about 168. I would not be surprised to see that level in the next few months. Microsoft's stock on Thursday hit a recent high, 4th out 5 days it also announced an expanded strategic relationship with software firm Salesforce.com (CRM). MSFT has earned its leadership position as the "M" in MADGAG.

Apple is not at all controversial to be included in an acronym for market leaders, and in fact, market participants have been referring to FAANG in order to include AAPL. AAPL definitely is still a General that leads from the front. Analysts have been raising the PT recently to 290 and one even raised the PT to 325. The bear case is really not there yet. I can make one but right now AAPL is still on the up and a leader.

Disney takes the place of Netflix. Again this is not to say that you can't create alpha trading NFLX to the upside. The chart tells me that there is just too much overhead resistance for NFLX to get above 320. I also think that there is much more impetus to the downside. I wouldn't be surprised if NFLX leads the downside on the next dip and maybe breaks 270. I don't need to boost DIS by throwing shade on NFLX, but DIS has caught the imagination and it has been trading sideways since April and now that the Disney+ launch beat everyone's expectations, DIS broke out this week, and I expect it going way higher. Certainly, 170 by year-end is not improbable. DIS hit 150 last week - so peak Disney? Hardly, some researchers currently value the new streaming business valued at 80B and NFLX's market cap is 126B. DIS is a leader right now, and NFLX is not.

Alphabet just last week was reaching toward old highs and it was pretty clear that it would break out. It has shaken off a lot of negative news. Just late last week all 50 state AGs announced monopoly investigations of their Android and Search business. GOOGL shook it off and remains in breakout mode. GOOGL is the biggest bargain in the large-cap tech world. It is still growing at 25% and even accelerating. There is no question that GOOGL will support this rally, and in fact, it closed out the week at its absolute all-time high, more than 10% above its old high.

Amazon is the most questionable and troubling name on this list. AMZN is stuck, the latest negativity is the company contesting the JEDI contract awarded to MSFT. Yes, strategically it might make sense, but as far as the market is concerned, AMZN is now reminding everyone that it was the loser. The counter-argument is that there is no way AMZN will win. Satya Nadella has done a fantastic job building up security and computing power on Azure. It has a decent AI offering now (though we know GOOGL is the leader in AI and ML). The corporate world trusts Azure; the Pentagon is totally justified in going to Azure too. One could argue that AMZN has a better solution, that it might be cheaper. I think the legal fight will be a drain on the corporate leadership and it has a big fight on its hands with two really strong competitors on multiple fronts. It is pulling back on profits to really pursue the one-day delivery service and all its other ventures. AMZN deserves to be much higher. So far the market does not agree. I can't imagine a big-cap leadership list without AMZN, but if it doesn't get in the game soon, it might lose its spot on this list. If it does, then another industrial cyclical or healthcare name will take its place

General Electric is another controversial name on this list. Not all that long ago, GE was tossed off of the Dow Jones Industrial list. GE was one of the "OG" names on that list. Also not that long ago GE's future was cloudy with a chance of insolvency. It effectively lost its dividend to add insult to injury. Yet, under the steady hand of Larry Culp, GE has been "blocking and tackling" its way back to leadership. With industrials moving to the fore in alpha and the unique areas that GE is active in - aviation and healthcare. And with power stabilizing, GE broke out of long-standing trading range and is going higher. Even Steve Tusa, the respected JPMorgan analyst who is a total bear on GE, can't seem to keep GE down. Tusa reiterated his downgrade on GE and it had no real effect on the upward momentum. I could see a 20% to 30% upside in the next +2 months. GE stays on the list.

You might want a more industrial name on the list, and I am open to that, but I want beta. Honeywell (HON) would be a great representative industrial name, especially with its move to industrial IoT. However, my gut says that HON won't lead on the way down. At this point it's important to use this list as a directional indicator both up and DOWN. (More on that later)

So how do these names affect the market? Well the market cap of AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, and AMZN are all at or very near a trillion in market cap. They are present in dozens of different ETFs, that alone will pull up the rest of the market. Also psychologically, seeing such well-known names going to new highs gives traders the drive to look for other names that will be breaking out, or recovering.

Melt-ups are Great. What You Don't Want is a "Blow-Off-Top" Time to Talk Hedging Again

Friday was a fantastic trading day, we closed at the absolute high at 3,120. More often than not market participants will take profits before the weekend if there is concern about risk. When you have a surge at the close, the market is telling you that greed is winning over fear. A happy time, for sure, but for a contrarian, and someone who has seen more than their share of what happens when the party is over, it is time to get your guard up.

We now have record short interest on the VIX, and we also see that as of Friday's close the VIX is 12.05

Speculator short bets on CBOE Volatility Index futures contracts hit a record high last week, data compiled by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that the VIX, which is widely considered to be the best volatility gauge in the market, also hit its lowest level since July. It is not just the speculators and fund managers are rushing in too, they are likely behind the S&P 500 which is now widely seen as galloping ahead. I feel a tinge of pride knowing that my readers were alerted weeks ago and hopefully got in ahead of the professionals. Fear of risk is replacing the fear of missing out. Fund managers have cut their cash holdings to the lowest level in years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest fund manager survey. The survey found cash fell from 0.8% to 4.2%, the biggest monthly decline since November 2016 and the lowest since June 2013. And their allocation to equities has gone the other way, rising 20% month over month.

A word about VIX futures

The VIX is commonly called the "Fear Gauge", and it is normally considered the "Smart Money" measurement. It basically measures options buying activity. When market participants buy options, it is generally assumed that they are hedging, hence the fear index moniker. CBOE ever ready to create financial products created futures on the VIX index, and then others built options and ETFs surrounding it. As the VIX breaks lower, it is seen as "Easy Money" by speculators, and that is the short interest rising. As a contrarian, I would be wary. The VIX can jump to hyperbolic levels if the market turns and all that short interest could be called in in a short squeeze. Also, speculators that are complacent will use margin possibly kicking off a margin call. This, of course, would happen mostly if there is some sort of negative news. But what if some fear just comes back into the market? Humans have been known to just become fearful as the market gets too extended. Then all this speculative activity surrounding the VIX itself could set off a rush to the exits. Very "Meta" but it can happen; it has happened before.

My Top is 3,150, Why Tracking Tops is Important

The top might be 3,200, or 3,250 or more, so what? I am no "Amazing Kreskin." I am not conjuring the spirits to tell me where the top might come in. The charts are my guide, and from the summer, I was thinking that we could go to 3,200 or a bit higher. Then I pulled in the estimate because I saw more weakness underlying the economy and while temporary still needs to be accounted for. Back to the question, why keep a top in mind? It is the same reason to have a leader's list like MADGAG. It is a guide, a reminder that like all parties, they end at some point. Now, I don't want to sound dire; the bears are hibernating and will stay in hibernation. I just think it makes sense to be sensible; pull in the horns a bit. Tidy up the trading portfolio. Start thinking about the possibility of a short, sharp retracement - let's say a 3% to 5% stutter-step before we continue the upward march. Look, the ultimate high could be higher than 3,150 like I said, but whatever it is, ultimately it is prudent to be contrarian when silliness like record speculation on VIX futures is showing up.

Hedging 101

Don't over-hedge. Hedging is insurance. You spend it hoping you won't need it. As such, it will weigh on your returns, shoot for no more than 2-3% of your portfolio value.

Cash is the cheapest hedge, but this is only for your trading account. NEVER sell your long-term investments.

I have a cash management discipline for trading. Generating cash over time will force you to slowly take profits and also take losses. You should be slowly paring your old positions over time. With commission-free trading, there is no excuse not to let go a few shares of each position every day.

Shoot for 20-25%, even 35% cash as we near year-end. As your portfolio value rises, the cash position of your account falls. Adjust the cash accordingly.

With the VIX so low, going long on VIX options in a call spread expiring by year-end could be had for somewhere around $200 a contract. I will go into details tomorrow with real examples.

Also with the VIX getting lower, options premiums for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are getting mighty cheap. Again options premiums are darn cheap, and this case longing Put options could be had for around $200 a contract.

This past week I talked about the "Empire Strikes Back" Narrative" and got a bit of push back so here are some more examples

This is real, it is not new and it is happening widely

Other Empire Strikes Back Scenarios? How about E-Trade, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, all went to zero trading commish, all to beat back the Robinhoods and Acorns of the world. Another example is the pirated music phenomenon like Napster. Today we have Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Pandora, and SoundCloud, even Apple music and also Internet radio. 20 years ago, there was no legal streaming subscription services, but the music publishers evolved and illegal streaming is no longer an existential threat.

Quick Hits: News items that might affect stocks next week

(CNN): While e-cigarettes have been in the spotlight for their popularity among kids and an ongoing outbreak of lung injury, many have also looked to them as a potentially less harmful alternative to smoking cigarettes. New research published Friday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests that adult smokers' heart health might benefit from switching over to e-cigarettes. The study of 114 people found early measures of improved blood vessel health, such as "vascular stiffness," within a month of switching from combustible cigarettes to their electronic counterparts.

My Take: JUUL is facing existential blowback from vaping-induced lung disease and actual deaths and that has hammered Altria (MO). No matter that it appears the vast majority of those deaths are caused by cannabis and counterfeit cartridges. This study shows that vaping is much less dangerous than cigarette smoke. Yes, the founders of JUUL abused the public trust, but the premise that vaping is a safer alternative is valid. That means that Altria made the right decision of investing in JUUL, and that MO is a BUY. In fact, I bet that the merger with Philip Morris Int'l (PM) will be reanimated. I think that MO is justified as a long-term investment and as a trade. In fact, I will look at MO myself tomorrow to see if it makes sense to long some calls going into 2020.

In a Wall Street Journal Article... Study Finds Limited Benefits of Stents, Surgery for Heart Disease

Study Finds Limited Benefits of Stent Use for Millions With Heart Disease

"Stents and coronary artery bypass surgery are no more effective than intensive drug treatment and better health habits in preventing millions of Americans from heart attacks and death, a large study found, shedding new light on a major controversy in cardiology."

My take: This news will hammer med-tech companies that are in the cardiac area like Boston Scientific (BSX), Medtronic (MDT), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Abbott Labs (ABT). Those are the names that are off the top of my head. I would wait a day or two and look at who fell the hardest. I think EW will probably fall a lot since it has recently popped quite nicely. Guess what, EW does not make stents! My snap reaction was to put EW in this list, but I just surveyed its website and I put stent in as a search and it had zero hits. It seems that it used to sell stents years ago, and my hope is that traders will sell first and ask questions later. Also because of ETFs, the "baby gets thrown out with the bathwater", and EW could get discarded along with the rest.

Let's look at the chart...

I would consider this a buying opportunity. Perhaps EW does not get sold off. Perhaps MDT does; it has many other devices. I think BSX has a lot of stent business. Do your own research. I picked EW because it has been showing up on my screen as a strong mover to the upside. What goes up must come down in situations like this. The chart above shows support levels. As I have recently written "gap-ups" and "gap-downs" get filled. I think EW falls at least to the first support level at around 237 about 8 points. That could be a nice fast money trade.

Insider Corner

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of BYND stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00.

My take: I almost never highlight insider selling, but I think this is a very instructive situation. The price of BYND was exactly 300% higher at its peak and as CFO Mr. Nelson had a chance to sell out all his holdings during the secondary when BYND was 200% higher. It's not like he needs the money all of a sudden to pay for his daughter's college. No, he is what I expect to be a very financially astute man (he is CFO after all), so he is cutting his losses because BYND is destined to be cut in half once again. If you have been stubbornly not heeding my warnings to get out of this name since it was $200, take Mr. Nelson's advice and get the frack out now.

Uber Technologies (UBER) Travis Kalanick Director and former CEO and founder of UBER sold nearly $600 million in UBER stock just this last November 11.

My Take: Since we are on the subject of companies I hate, and that the financial community irresponsibly foisted upon an unsuspecting naive investor public. Travis Kalanick is getting out of UBER big-time while the getting is good. Remember that on November 11 UBER was falling, and still Kalanick cashed in his chips. Please take Kalanick's actions as someone who knows UBER better than anyone, and he is practically screaming SELL. No one needs $600 million all at once, but he knows that that stock is a wasting asset. UBER is a table-pounding SELL, SELL, SELL! I was long Puts going into the IPO lock-up expiration, and this Friday's 3% pop makes me want to put that PUT back on.

My trades going into this week. At least as it stands right now will be

Long CALLs for MO, Long PUTs for SPY and UBER, and if EW does fall appreciably, then Long CALLs for EW. I want to see BYND get into the 80s again to consider PUTs.

