Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/13/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/13/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE);

Compass Diversified (CODI), and;

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Douglas Emmett (DEI);

YETI (YETI);

Trade Desk (TTD);

Nevro (NVRO);

Servicenow (NOW);

Axa Equitable (EQH), and;

Blackstone (BX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Trinity Industries (TRN);

Pnc Financial (PNC);

Novocure (NVCR);

Dropbox (DBX), and;

Crown Castle (REIT)">CCI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Tela Bio (TELA), and;

89bio (ETNB).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ra Capital Mgt DIR,BO 89bio ETNB JB* $24,000,000 2 Boze Brandon B DIR,BO Trinity Industries TRN B $14,547,724 3 Orbimed Advisors DIR,BO 89bio ETNB JB* $13,400,000 4 Houston Andrew CEO,DIR,BO Dropbox DBX B $9,568,900 5 Orbimed Advisors BO Tela Bio TELA JB* $4,999,995 6 GMT Capital BO Gran Tierra Energy GTE JB*,B $3,218,498 7 Anderson Christopher H DIR Douglas Emmett DEI B $1,513,159 8 Martin J Landis DIR Crown Castle CCI B $1,423,657 9 Sabo Elias O Compass Diversified CODI AB $1,218,874 10 Traenkle Kevin P CEO,PR,DIR Colony Credit Real Estate CLNC B $1,193,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Axa BO Axa Equitable EQH JS* $3,139,200,000 2 Cortec Mgt V BO YETI YETI JS* $246,356,336 3 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $163,986,420 4 James Hamilton E VCB,DIR Blackstone BX S $49,087,124 5 Seiders Ryan R BO YETI YETI JS* $42,419,780 6 Demchak William S PR,CEO Pnc Financial PNC S $19,681,156 7 Falberg Kathryn DIR Trade Desk TTD S $6,165,585 8 Luddy Frederic B DIR Servicenow NOW AS $5,470,851 9 Demane Michael F DIR Nevro NVRO AS $5,185,163 10 Doyle William F CB,DIR Novocure NVCR S $3,465,392

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.