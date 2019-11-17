Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/13/19

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI), CLNC, GTE
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/13/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE);
  • Compass Diversified (CODI), and;
  • Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Douglas Emmett (DEI);
  • YETI (YETI);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Nevro (NVRO);
  • Servicenow (NOW);
  • Axa Equitable (EQH), and;
  • Blackstone (BX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Pnc Financial (PNC);
  • Novocure (NVCR);
  • Dropbox (DBX), and;
  • Crown Castle (REIT)">CCI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ra Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

89bio

ETNB

JB*

$24,000,000

2

Boze Brandon B

DIR,BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$14,547,724

3

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

89bio

ETNB

JB*

$13,400,000

4

Houston Andrew

CEO,DIR,BO

Dropbox

DBX

B

$9,568,900

5

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Tela Bio

TELA

JB*

$4,999,995

6

GMT Capital

BO

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

JB*,B

$3,218,498

7

Anderson Christopher H

DIR

Douglas Emmett

DEI

B

$1,513,159

8

Martin J Landis

DIR

Crown Castle

CCI

B

$1,423,657

9

Sabo Elias

O

Compass Diversified

CODI

AB

$1,218,874

10

Traenkle Kevin P

CEO,PR,DIR

Colony Credit Real Estate

CLNC

B

$1,193,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Axa

BO

Axa Equitable

EQH

JS*

$3,139,200,000

2

Cortec Mgt V

BO

YETI

YETI

JS*

$246,356,336

3

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$163,986,420

4

James Hamilton E

VCB,DIR

Blackstone

BX

S

$49,087,124

5

Seiders Ryan R

BO

YETI

YETI

JS*

$42,419,780

6

Demchak William S

PR,CEO

Pnc Financial

PNC

S

$19,681,156

7

Falberg Kathryn

DIR

Trade Desk

TTD

S

$6,165,585

8

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

Servicenow

NOW

AS

$5,470,851

9

Demane Michael F

DIR

Nevro

NVRO

AS

$5,185,163

10

Doyle William F

CB,DIR

Novocure

NVCR

S

$3,465,392

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.