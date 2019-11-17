PONAX Should Show Resiliency In A Downturn

PONAX is heavily exposed to the mortgage market, and I like that exposure. Further, the Agency MBS holdings are expected to perform well even if we see economic distress.

PONAX has seen some pressure over the last year and a half, but has managed a positive return since my last review.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) mutual fund as an investment option at its current market price. PONAX's returns have been underwhelming in the short-term, but I believe it could continue to serve as a core income holding in 2020. As interest rates have declined this year, quality income streams remain in demand. PONAX's yield over 5% should continue to draw interest, especially since there seems to be little chance of a Fed hiking cycle on the horizon.

Furthermore, I continue to find PONAX's heavy weighting towards mortgage debt very attractive. This is a sector I have been recommending for a long time, and continue to do so today. For investors who are concerned about economic prospects going forward, I believe PONAX's make-up is particularly attractive because the fund has been steadily adding exposure to agency-backed mortgages. This is an area that tends to outperform other types of debt during recessionary periods.

Background

First, a little about PONAX. The fund seeks to "maximize current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, which covers the U.S. investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.97/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0515/share, representing an annual yield of 5.16%. I covered PONAX back in July and gave the fund a bullish rating. In hindsight, this call was not one of my best. While the fund has indeed seen a positive return, it was by less than 1%, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given this return, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it still makes sense to hold going forward. After further review, I continue to believe PONAX is a good long-term investment choice, and I will explain why in detail below.

Mortgage Space Remains Strong

I want to start the review by discussing the underlying holdings of PONAX, which warrants a review of the U.S. housing market. This is important to PONAX because the fund holds a sector weighting over 67% in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and non-agency MBS, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an important area for the fund, and PONAX has actually seen this weighting increase by about 3% since my July review, and about 5% since my April review. Therefore, this housing exposure appears to be getting more important for the fund as 2019 has progressed.

As my readers know, this is an area I have maintained a bullish position on for years, and this has worked out quite well. Looking ahead to 2020, I continue to believe mortgage-related debt should be a core holding for income investors, and PONAX clearly offers quite a bit of it. My rationale behind this is simple - the U.S. housing market is in good shape. For now, delinquencies are historically low, mortgage rates have declined in the short-term, and home values continue to increase, which gives homeowners more equity in their properties. This story points to underlying strength in the housing sector, and provides incentive for homeowners to remain current on their obligations.

Clearly, there are favorable attributes for the housing market right now, and those attributes are corresponding with very low levels of delinquency. Back in my July review, I noted how delinquency rate on single-family homes in Q1 sat at 2.67%. While a great figure at the time, it improved further as the year went on, resting at 2.59% for Q2, as the graphs below illustrate, respectively:

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, this trend has been consistently positive for years, and remains so today.

Furthermore, there is even better news when we consider the agency MBS market. Similarly, delinquency figures have been declining almost uninterrupted post recession. For example, delinquencies for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) currently sit at levels not seen since before 2008, as shown in the graph below:

Source: The Dallas Morning News

My takeaway here is I see no reason to alter my bullish outlook on this sector. Homeowners are making good on their obligations, and agency debt is seeing defaults under 0.7%. Until the employment or wage picture changes drastically in America, I don't see this scenario changing much in 2020.

If Market Turns, PONAX's Holdings Should Support Price

My second point again relates to the underlying holdings, but I want to dig deeper in to one particular sector. Specifically, this is the agency MBS space, which represents over 31% of fund assets. While non-agency MBS do have a higher weighting, the spread between the two has narrowed since July, with holdings of agency MBS rising by about 5% while non-agency MBS saw a decline in exposure. While these percentages will often fluctuate with time, I see PONAX's small shift as a positive right now, and especially believe this is attractive for investors anticipating an economic slowdown.

This is important because I believe the agency MBS exposure is what will help PONAX hold up well, especially if we see either a correction in the markets or an economic recession. While the housing market in general is much stronger than it was years ago, agency MBS, given the stronger credit underwriting standards for the loans, would be expected to perform better than non-agency MBS in times of economic stress. Furthermore, agency MBS has a track record of registering positives gains during recessions, as well as markedly out-performing corporate debt, as shown below (returns are an average and calculated by determine the return differential between treasuries with a similar duration):

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway is quite positive for PONAX as a whole. While I believe the fund will perform moderately well if the economic expansion continues, to me the real benefit is the fund should hold up well if things take a turn for the worst. Throughout 2019, PIMCO has been adding to its agency MBS exposure with PONAX, and I feel that strategy will pay off next year as growth is expected to slow. While I hope the economic expansion can continue uninterrupted, I would advocate planning for the opposite by putting some assets in to funds that should perform well in turbulent times. Given the historical performance of agency MBS during recessionary periods, I feel PONAX is a good way to hedge against future uncertainty.

Neutral Interest Rate Policy Limits Downside

I now want to touch on the interest rate environment, and how this could help support PONAX over the next year. While the Fed has undergone three rate cuts this year, the current sentiment is the Fed is likely to hold off on further cutting for now. While rate increases do not appear to be on the table any time soon, some fixed-income assets slipped on this news, as investors had placed some probability on further Fed easing. However, this outlook appears to have changed, especially after Fed Chairman Powell's remarks to the Joint Economic Committee on 11/13. When asked about negative interest rates, he stated:

(negative rates) would certainly not be appropriate in the current environment"

Source: Reuters

And investors have taken notice. While the outlook for interest rates is still on the dovish side, considering the market is not anticipating any rate increases over the next twelve months, the general outlook is rates will rest at similar levels in November 2020.

In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, the market is now anticipating at most one rate cut over the next year, with a strong possibility (47%) of interest rates remaining flat, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

My takeaway here is this is favorable for fixed-income in general, and PONAX by extension. While neutral rates may limit gains a bit, the absence of any Fed tightening should certainly support funds like PONAX with yields above 5%. Furthermore, as global investors cope with negative rates in countries like Germany, U.S.-based products should continue to see foreign demand if rates stay stable. Consider that while a 5% yield looks attractive to most in the U.S., it would look especially attractive to residents in countries with negative yielding bonds.

Limited Options Elsewhere

A final point I want to make on why I'm bullish on PONAX has to do with tightening spreads in investment grade corporates. While I laid out a case why PONAX should hold up well if we see a recession, there are probably some investors who would prefer the safety of investment grade debt over a fund heavily exposed to mortgage debt.

While I would not fault someone for taking that strategy, I do want to point out that the extra yield offered by investment grade debt right now is very minimal, on a relative and historical basis. To illustrate, consider that earlier this week, investment grade spreads (over treasuries) reached their lowest level over the past year, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is, while I like PONAX's individual make-up, I believe there is value here even for those who would prefer less risk. Sure, investment grade corporate debt is probably less risky than a fund packed with mortgage debt and complicated derivative products. However, for investors looking for relative safety in investment grade corporates, they are not being compensated much for the risk. Considering where spreads started the year at, investing in investment grade debt now seems to offer limited upside. Of course, spreads could tighten further, but I simply believe there is value right now in going down a bit in quality, given the extra yield that can be obtained elsewhere.

Bottom Line

While PONAX has lagged its benchmark in 2019, I remain bullish on the fund going in to the new year. Mortgage debt remains one of my preferred allocations, and PONAX is overweight this sector. I specifically like the agency MBS holdings, which have strong underlying performance and a tendency to out-perform when the economy slows down. Further, with investment grade spreads tightening, it is hard to find competitive, and safe, income streams. PONAX still yields over 5% and, with interest rates likely to remain low for the foreseeable future, I believe the fund will be in demand going forward. Therefore, I am maintaining my "bullish" rating for PONAX, and would encourage investors to give the fund a serious look at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF, PNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.