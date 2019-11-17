Canada Goose: Growth Prevails

Despite strong results, shares fell ~10% on an earnings call warning that wholesale revenues would decline in Q3 due to timing of holiday orders.

Canada Goose has found success in diversifying its product lineup beyond its iconic winter jackets, potentially making the business far less susceptible to seasonal swings.

Canada Goose (GOOS), the high-end maker of fluffy jackets that has become ubiquitous on the East Coast, has continued its vicious growth streak. Despite a strong Q1 that pulled forward a lot of wholesale revenues from Q2, Canada Goose continued its robust growth streak in Q2, with direct revenues continuing at a blistering ~50% y/y growth pace and non-outerwear categories continuing to perform well. The company also successfully rolled out a limited-edition winter collection labeled "Branta," women's coats in this lineup start at ~$2,700 (whereas a standard parka costs just north of $1,000).

Despite Canada Goose seemingly positioning itself well for the critical winter holiday season, shares have tanked nearly -10% after earnings:

Let's cut to the chase: I still believe Canada Goose has abundant upside, especially after this quarter's ill-explained fall. This retail stock has margins like no other (with gross margins nearing 60%, Canada Goose virtually has the profile of a technology company), and its nascent presence in overseas markets like China (where growth has nearly doubled y/y) means it's still in the early days of becoming a huge, billion-dollar global brand. Stay long here and buy the dip.

Explaining the stock's post-earnings weakness

Usually when a company beats current-quarter results and its stock falls anyway, the usual culprit is next-quarter guidance. Unlike most companies, Canada Goose issues only annual guidance and not quarterly. In Q2, Canada Goose reiterated its prior guidance outlook calling for "at least 20% y/y revenue growth" and "at least 25% y/y EPS growth".

Figure 1. Canada Goose guidance update

Source: Canada Goose 2Q19 earnings release

So it's not the guidance that's bothering investors. Instead, management pointed to two worrying factors on the Q2 earnings call: first, that ongoing political protests in Hong Kong (one of Canada Goose's most critical growth markets) have had a sizable impact on third-quarter results, and that wholesale revenues would decline in Q3 due to the timing of winter orders.

While there's little we can say to downplay the impact of the Hong Kong unrest, the second factor bears more examination. In her prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, CEO Dani Reiss noted as follows:

Moving on wholesale timing is another important topic for understanding our business. The channel operates largely as a planned economy. Our fall winter and spring order books are set down to the color, style and/or well in advance, and this gives us great visibility through the year. The timing of when we ship these orders can and does shift from month-to-month in any given year. It comes down to a balance of what our partners want delivery and when we can manufacture their orders most efficiently. This year we've been well positioned to fulfill customer needs earlier. The shape of every year has always been different and so movements of order between quarters or months are not reliable indicates of annual performance. I am really pleased that we've shipped so much of our fall winter order book earlier which naturally means less shipment in the next quarter. It does not mean the underlying demand in the channel is changing. We continue to expect wholesale revenue to grow in the high-single-digits in fiscal 2020."

I've highlighted the key point that investors should take away here: underlying demand in the reseller channel has not changed. The true driver of Canada Goose's performance is the volume of product that ultimately sells through in the winter season - which obviously hasn't happened yet. All indicators point positive for strong sell-through this year: consumer spending remains at elevated levels, while asset prices are high - generally positive factors for luxury brands like Canada Goose

The timing of when Canada Goose sells in the inventory to position its resellers for the holiday season is a far less important indicator, and in my view, investors have overreacted to a less-meaningful business metric.

Q2 download: focus on direct channel growth

Let's now dive into Canada Goose's second-quarter results in more detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Canada Goose 2Q19 earnings

Source: Canada Goose 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 28% y/y to C$294.0 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $258.1 million (+12% y/y). Of course, channel sales timing pulled forward revenues from Q3 into Q2, so we can't fully rely on Canada Goose's top-line growth as an indicator of its underlying performance.

We can, however, benchmark our idea of how the Canada Goose brand is performing by stripping out only its direct channel growth rates - because the timing of Canada Goose's revenue recognition lines up exactly to customer sell-though. As seen in the table below, Canada Goose's direct channel revenues grew by 47% y/y this quarter, barely decelerating from last quarter's 50% y/y growth rate:

Figure 3. Canada Goose Q2 revenues by channel

Source: Canada Goose 2Q19 earnings release

Note also that Canada Goose has recently transitioned to a 365-day fiscal calendar, and lost one day in this fiscal quarter relative to 2Q18. After normalizing for that calendar shift, Canada Goose's direct channel revenue growth in Q2 would have been two points higher at 49% y/y. To me, Canada Goose's direct channel growth rate is a far better indicator of how Canada Goose will perform in future quarters, and it's encouraging to see that the company has seen virtually no deceleration from the past several quarters, highlighting the continued popularity of this brand.

Note also that Canada Goose delivered 24% y/y adjusted EPS growth to $0.57, well on track to the company's 25% y/y full-year EPS growth target and ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $0.44 (-4% y/y). Of course, Canada Goose's biggest earnings quarters are still in the next two quarters ahead.

Key takeaways

In my view, investors have penalized Canada Goose too harshly for its announcement of a deceleration in wholesale revenues in Q3. While this timing shift will hurt Canada Goose's financials optically, we find little evidence that underlying sell-through has weakened - and this true customer behavior is the long-term driver of Canada Goose's growth. I find plenty of measurement in Canada Goose's strong direct channel results, which showed no deceleration from prior quarters. With a broader lineup that now includes non-outerwear categories and a new high-end "Branta" collection, I believe Canada Goose is well-positioned to capitalize on the critical winter season. Stay long here and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.