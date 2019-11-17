Crude Oil: On Track For A 50% Gain Over The Next Year

Skip out on the forward forecasts of fundamentals and instead observe what is actually happening today for your base case.

Over the last few weeks, I've argued fairly extensively that I believe that the bottom is in for crude oil and that we are likely to see crude rally possibly 50% or more from here. In this piece, I will examine the latest fundamental data from the EIA as well as draw on additional elements which strongly suggest that the market is changing into bullishness in crude oil.

The Balance

As always, let's start with a look at the balance as expressed through a five-year range of inventories. As I've mentioned before, the balance records the conclusion of the battle between supply and demand and comprehensively shows the state of affairs in fundamentals.

As you can see, a key relationship I've been monitoring this year (the year-over-year change) in inventories has continued to shrink, despite seasonal weakness in refining demand due to turnarounds.

An examination of the balance shows that while inventories are above the five-year average, this distance has generally closed throughout the year. The reason why this matters is that it clearly indicates that throughout the supply and demand battle, the numbers are working out to show that supply is unable to fully satisfy demand and that if this trajectory continues, we will doubtless see higher prices to bring more supply online.

Demand

Let's begin our discussion of the individual supply and demand forces with an updated look at refining demand.

As I've mentioned a few weeks ago, I prefer to use refining utilization rather than outright crude runs since population increases as well as outright economic activity in a given year, which means that crude runs must increase in a given year. This yearly increase in required crude runs means that a seasonal analysis of outright level of crude runs isn't that helpful for comparison. However, if you look at utilization, it shows the percentage of capacity actually used, which gives a direct comparison across the years.

This year started with an incredible surge in refining runs to capture strong cracks which emerged from the price of crude plummeting in late 2018. These strong runs led to elevated product stocks through the first quarter of the year. For gasoline specifically, the level of builds through around February came into be one of the largest ever through that point of the year (exceeded only by the large increase in stocks of 2016 which also came in a year following a collapse in crude prices).

As the year progressed, however, it became evident that refineries had created more products than could satisfy the market and utilization promptly collapsed and remained below the five-year average (a sign of weakness in demand) until the middle of summer.

Around summer time, we saw utilization briefly step over the five-year average by a very small amount for a period of about three months. Now it's really important to pay attention at this point. This brief increase in utilization (seen on the five-year range chart for May through September) represented the strongest demand of the year. During this period of demand, the crude balance was so vulnerable that we witnessed the largest drop in crude inventories in the history of reported data (almost 70 million barrels during this time period).

We haven't discussed all of the fundamental pieces yet, but it is critical to keep this in mind. The current state of fundamentals is currently deemed bearish by traders, analysts, and the media. But a simple uptick in refining demand (coupled with the other fundamental factors) led to the greatest decline in crude inventories ever seen. I believe there is true unnoticed alpha here - the market isn't actually aware of how vulnerable we are in the other areas of the balance. If we see even a slight rebound in economic activity, crude demand will rise and there's a strong possibility that stocks will plummet and crude prices will soar.

Let's talk about the other area of demand: exports.

Exports

When it comes to exports, beyond the facts, there really isn't too much to say. For one, exports continue to grow.

You could lay a trend line across each year individually since 2015 and find that as the U.S. has continued to produce crude, we have continued to export it at greater levels. Exports are growing.

These exports have continued to grow despite volatility in the Brent-WTI spread.

And these exports have a diverse set of countries to which the barrels are arriving.

From a percentage of total standpoint, we can see that as more waterborne options have come online, exports to Canada have generally subsided in and in its place, Europe and Asia have increased share.

When it comes to crude exports, the basic picture is this: exports continue to grow and given the diverse set of countries taking our barrels able to receive our barrels at a variety of prices, exports are likely going to continue to grow. In other words, as time progresses, we are going to see exports continue to remove barrels from the U.S. balance which will be a bullish factor on inventories.

Production

Now it's time to switch over to the supply side of the balance. Let's start with the elephant in the room, production.

It is an unquestionable fact that production is growing.

This chart (and a few other variants) typically comprises most of the bearish thesis for crude oil. The basic message of this chart is that the outright level of production is growing and therefore we're going to have too much oil and therefore prices are going to drop. While I agree that crude oil supply is growing, I'd question the general bearish thesis because of a few key data points.

First off, crude production growth is actually slowing.

As you can see in the above chart, over the last year, we've seen crude production growth rate drop by about a million barrels per day. If this continues for one more year (which the plummeting rig count seems to suggest that it will for some time), then we will see production declines.

If you recall from our discussion of demand, the market typically requires more supply in a given year to meet the demand increase that comes from more population and outright economic activity. In other words, if production isn't growing, it's bullish the balance. And given that production is swinging rapidly towards declines, my bias is bullish. I think we're going to continue to see the trend in place due to Permian bankruptcies and that we'll likely start to feel the pinch point (and higher prices) within a short period of a few months from now.

And secondly, I believe that this trend in production growth is going to slow because drilling activity is slowing…

…while completions are staying the same…

…and now the DUC count is dropping.

The DUC (drilled but uncompleted wells) count has long been considered the elephant in the room when it comes to production because some believe that it represents latent production. The idea here is that if you drill a well and don't complete it, most of the hard work is done and therefore you can basically flip a switch and bring online extra barrels in short order.

I agree with the general idea; however, the clear trend is that this stock of latent production is dropping. If you couple this with the overall picture that production itself on an outright basis is dropping as well, then you see the problem. DUCs are drawing down and production is still slowing. In other words, we need a marked uptick in crude prices to incentivize more production and the current dropping levels of production are actually only being mitigated by drawing down DUCs. This is very bullish development afoot in production because it clearly shows that declines in production are unsustainable as witnessed by DUCs (the production piggy bank) drawing down while growth is slowing. Uh-oh, oil bears.

Imports

The final piece of the balance is imports. And frankly, imports are ridiculously bullish the balance.

The simple story about imports is this: OPEC wins. OPEC initiated a series of cuts last December (which took effect in January) which have constrained supply. Almost every week of this year has seen imports below the five-year range. Note, when a single data point is below the five-year range, that's a wake-up call that something is amiss and changing in the data, and fundamental analysts need to take note (or should have been taking note already). With almost every weak outside of the range, we're seeing something truly historic.

The following discussion has to do with PADDs - if you're unfamiliar with them, this map from the EIA will help.

The fact that it's OPEC that is causing such a large amount of barrels to be pulled from U.S. markets shows in the data in a lot of different ways. And the data also tells another story - a story of Canada attempting (and failing) to fill the gap.

First off, PADD 2 imports (basically all Canadian barrels) have been incredibly strong this year - the opposite picture of the overall level of imports.

Whereas PADD 3 imports (a lot of waterborne sources) have been collapsing.

This picture is pretty clear and straightforward. OPEC cuts have taken supply out of the U.S. balance. Canada has attempted to step up supply to fill the gap. It's failing and therefore overall levels of imports are at the lowest year-to-date level seen in decades.

This story of imports is going to continue through March of 2020 at minimum since this is the date which OPEC has chosen to terminate the current set of cuts. However, it is important to note that OPEC is meeting again in December and the general market expectation is that OPEC will be learning towards cuts once again. In other words, this trend is probably going to continue for another year.

When you do the math, this represents hundreds of millions of barrels taken from the United States balance - barrels which are likely going to lead stocks lower and prices higher as the other variables of the supply and demand balance continue to shift.

Trading Models

As traders, we can't stop at a simple look at the fundamentals. We need to quantify and construct methods of extracting profits from the markets to capture shifts in fundamentals. In other words, simple fundamental analysis is inadequate unless it has direct ties to prices which we can exploit.

I use a few models to direct my bias and the current one I've been using is the most straightforward. At present, the clearest picture of what is happening to the overall balance is shown through the year-over-year change in stocks. This relationship scrapes out the seasonality embedded in the typical year for crude oil and cuts to the chase: the balance is becoming more bullish in almost every week.

With ongoing OPEC cuts, slowing production growth, and growing exports, we have seen inventories shed 11% from the year-over-year change since this summer. As you recall from our discussion of demand, this trend actually started when we saw a slight uptick in demand. At present, demand is weak, but given the new highs in the market, I strongly believe that we'll see a trickle through effect in the coming months which will result in greater levels of economic activity and therefore greater levels of runs.

As I've mentioned in my last two updates which have used this simple change model: this is a fairly predictive model of actual changes in crude prices.

As crude inventories fall, crude prices rise. The magnitude of the rise in the price of crude oil is directly related to the magnitude of the fall.

The simple trend in place will have us seeing an outright year-over-year decline in crude inventories of around 20% one year from now. Historically, this level of decline is associated with price gains of 51% over the time period of decline. In other words, if the trend in place right now continues for one year, history would suggest that we'll see crude prices rally by around 51% between now and then.

I hate to say this phrase because I believe markets are generally pretty efficient most of the time…but I believe the market is "missing it" here. The market appears to be focusing heavily on forward-looking forecasts and not actually observing the clear facts of what is happening today. I've seen a lot of forward-looking views for crude fundamentals and my favorite thing to do with them is simply observe the change during a year because they move around a lot. There's a lot of volatility in supply and demand forward views for months and years out…and the only thing you can say for sure about these types of forecasts is that they'll be wrong to some degree or the other.

I believe the best approach at this moment is to simply look at the facts and then update your view as the facts change. Here are the current facts:

Crude runs are weak, but the economy seems to have averted a recession for now.

Exports continue to grow and the sky really does seem to be the limit.

Production is collapsing and will be in outright declines in one year unless prices rise to stem the tide of bankruptcies.

Imports are very constrained and likely to be so for at least the next few quarters.

The outright effects of what is actually happening are strongly bullish the balance as evidenced by the year-over-year change in crude stocks.

It is important to understand that my analysis assumes that demand stays weak. Even with weakened demand, the current trend will put us into a strongly bullish market within one year. As demonstrated by the epic drawdown in stocks this summer, if we see even a moderate uptick in demand going forward, it's hard to make anything but an incredibly bullish case.

All this said, the facts currently stand - the trend in place will have us in bullish territory very soon. We will be in year-over-year declines in crude inventories within a matter of weeks and historical analysis of price changes suggests that we are beginning a new uptrend in crude oil. It's a great day to buy crude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.