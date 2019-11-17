AMC: Non-Secular Non-Decline

The theater business has faced technology threats much bigger than Disney Plus for the last 25 years, and it's done just fine.

The conventional wisdom that AMC is an over-leveraged dinosaur in a business in secular decline is demonstrably wrong.

Ray Dalio says, "You can’t make money agreeing with the consensus view, which is already embedded in the price."

The consensus view of AMC (NYSE: AMC) is that the company is a value trap with high debt and high fixed costs in a structurally declining business. New streaming offerings will accelerate AMC’s decline.

I disagree. AMC, with its current yield of 9% and EV/EBITDA of 6.5, is a buy.

Here are the facts, which I’ll explore in more detail below:

Movie theater attendance has been steady for the last five years, during a period when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) revenue rose $11 billion.

In any case, attendance is not revenue.

Movie theater attendance is not cyclical.

Streaming is not the first technology threat for movie theaters. Theaters have done just fine during the last 25 years of huge technology change.

AMC’s business is global, and international movie attendance is rising.

Subscriptions are creating incremental attendance gains.

The movie theater business is no longer in decline

Let’s look at movie attendance over long, intermediate and short time horizons. All data is from the-numbers.com, a movie business analytical service.

Long-Term (24 year) Attendance Trends

Here’s a 24-year graph of movie attendance in the US since 1995 (from the-numbers).

Over the last 24 years, total movie attendance has fallen at a rate of about 5 million tickets sold per year, starting from a base of about 1.3 billion. That’s a decline rate of 0.3%.

10-Year Trend

Theater attendance over the 10-year time horizon from 2009-2018 has also declined. This decline coincides with the rise of video streaming. The rate of decline is about 11 million tickets per year: 0.8%. (Decline was greater than for the 24-year period mainly because the first year in the 10-year series, 2009, had unusually high attendance. If we had looked at a 9-year trend starting in 2010, the decline rate would have been 6.9 million per year, or 0.5%, much closer to the long-term average.)

Five-Year Trend

The trend of attendance decline has reversed in the last five years. Attendance has actually grown at a rate of about 1.5 million sold per year: 0.1%.

It’s fair to say that a 0.1% annual attendance increase is not exactly Netflix-style growth. But neither is it “secular decline”.

The numbers for all three time periods show annual trendline change of less than 1% per year. Annual trends are dwarfed by year-to-year variations in movie attendance that are mainly due to differences in consumer interest in each year’s movie slate. More precisely, the standard deviation of attendance from year to year over the entire period is 90 million tickets. That’s roughly 6.7% of the average attendance over the same period. The standard deviation in annual attendance from one year to the next is 20 times the 0.3% 24-year annual rate of change in attendance!

The R-squared value for the 24-year attendance trend is also very low: 0.17. R-squared measures how much a trend - in our case, movie attendance - is explained by an explanatory variable - in our case, the year. R-squared can range from 0 to 1, where a value of 1 means that all movements of a trend can be explained by the explanatory variable. Attendance statistics show that over a very long 24-year period, only 17% of annual movie attendance change can be described by secular trends.

For the last 5 years, secular trends have been completely irrelevant. The R-squared for the last 5 years is 0.003.

Conclusions about box office trends

Here’s what the data really tell us about movie attendance trends in the US:

Decline in movie attendance over the last 25 years of rapid technology change has been 0.3% per year. In the last 5 years, there has been no decline in attendance at all. The “secular decline” has been minimal and has recently reversed.

It’s easy but wrong to draw any conclusions about long-term box office trends based on one good or bad year. One might say something like “Movie theater attendance peaked in 2002 and it’s been downhill ever since”. But you could just as easily say “Movie theater attendance in 2018 was higher than either 1995 or 1996”. A pessimist could say “Ticket sales are down since 2009.” An optimist could say with equal accuracy, “Ticket sales have risen since 2011.”

Today’s “secular threat” to theaters is less of a threat to theaters than other technology threats in the past.

We’re told that Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS) and other new streaming competitors will cause accelerating declines in theater attendance. But technology has long been a threat to theaters - and they’ve done just fine. Home video technology has improved dramatically in the last 25 years.

First, we had the movie rental store. There were more than 28,000 dedicated video rental shops in 2000 , in addition to grocery, drug and record stores that also rented videos as a side. Now there are a handful.

DVDs had their heyday in the early 2000s. DVD sales rose from $5 billion per year in 2002 to $16 billion in 2005 before beginning their long slide. (Netflix started by renting DVDs by mail, before it switched to streaming.)

Netflix introduced streaming in 2007. Their streaming revenue has grown from $0 to $18 billion in 2018. During the last five years, when theater revenue has actually grown, Netflix streaming revenue also rose from about $5 billion per year to $18 billion per year. Again, theater revenue rose during this period. One forecast for Disney Plus is for revenue near $7.5 billion in five years. That’s about half the growth of Netflix in the last five years - during which theater revenue has risen.

during this period. One forecast for Disney Plus is for revenue near $7.5 billion in five years. That’s about half the growth of Netflix in the last five years - during which theater revenue has risen. Throughout the last 25 years, home theater technology has steadily improved. Mainstream home viewing tech has gone from small low-res TV screens to 80-inch 4K displays. The home viewing experience has gone from bearable to fantastic - while theater revenue has fallen 0.3% per year.

The above were transformational technologies. The threat to theaters today isn’t a disruptive technology. The threat today is just… more of the same. The real threat of new streaming competitors is not necessarily to theaters, but to CATV bundlers. Theaters have survived and will continue to survive because they offer a very different consumer experience compared to home viewing.

Furthermore, it’s unlikely that studios will pull content from theaters in favor of streaming. Disney is a good example. Disney movies accounted for nearly 40% of total box office so far in 2019. Studio revenue was $11 billion for the fiscal year that ended in September. That’s nearly 16% of total company revenue, and 18% of Disney’s operating profit. Why should Disney forgo theater revenue and profit when they can have both streaming and theatrical revenue? The movies that show in theaters can feed into Disney’s streaming offering after they generate huge amounts of revenue they otherwise would fail to earn.

Attendance is not revenue

Looking at the industry as a whole, and again using numbers from www.the-numbers.com, total nominal US box office revenue has grown at a rate of $250 million per year since 1995 - from roughly $6 billion to $12 billion. Growth has been about $125 million per year for the last 10 years, and a very robust $320 million in the last 5 years. Revenue, as opposed to attendance, has not declined at all.

In addition, for AMC in particular, box office revenue is less than half the story. The company earns more of its revenue, and much more of its profit, from food and beverage sales. According to the company’s latest 10-Q, in the most recent quarter, $420 million of a total of $797 million of revenue was from food and beverages. That’s 53%. Overall food and beverage revenue rose 9%. US food and beverage spend per patron was up 4.7%.

That’s not secular decline.

Movie attendance is not cyclical

If you look at the 24-year attendance trends, you’ll notice spikes in 2001-2, and 2009. The last US recessions were in 2001 and 2009. Movie attendance has been relatively unaffected by recessions because movies, compared to other forms of entertainment such as going to a pro sports or concert event, are relatively cheap. True, the average movie ticket cost has doubled since 1995, going from $4.35 to $9.11. But it’s all relative. Since 2006, for instance, cost of an NFL ticket has gone up from $62 to $102 - a 65% increase. Movie ticket prices during the same period have risen 39%. In dollar terms, it costs $40 more per ticket to go to an NFL game now than it did in 2006. The cost of a movie ticket has gone up $3.

AMC’s business is global, and global attendance is rising rapidly

For AMC, while US attendance last quarter rose 3.8%, international attendance was up 9.3%. Last quarter, AMC international revenue was $346 million, versus $1.316 billion for the entire company - 26% of total revenue.

It’s notable that AMC has only recently begun its expansion into Saudi Arabia, where it is the first cinema chain present, and where it intends to open up to 100 theaters. AMC’s CEO noted in the earnings call this week that the company’s only theater open in Saudi so far is doing 11 times the revenue of an average AMC US theater.

The AMC international activity is not in secular decline.

Subscriptions are creating incremental attendance gains

AMC entered the subscription business in 2018. It’s been a success, with more than 900,000 total monthly subscribers. More important, the subscription business is already profitable. In the earnings call, the company said they expect subscriptions to contribute $20 million to operating profit in 2019.

It’s interesting to think about the effect of subscriptions on both AMC and the movie business in general. Subscription revenue tends to smooth results. For studios, theater attendance is now slightly less seasonal, because subscribers are always looking for movies to attend. It makes more sense now to release strong movies throughout the year. For AMC, subscription revenue is a positive force during slow months when attendance would normally be down, and a slight negative during blockbuster season when subscriptions cannibalize single ticket sales.

Conclusion

The conventional wisdom is that AMC is a highly leveraged company, with high fixed costs, in an industry in secular decline.

Data doesn’t support this view. The overall US theater business has been stable for several years, with attendance affected far more by the quality of movies than by competition from streaming.

AMC has particular advantages through the scale of its subscription program, its international activity, and the benefit of having undertaking modernization of most of its US theaters. With an EV/EBITDA of about 6.5 (exclusive of long-term lease obligations under ASC 842) and a current yield of 9.3% on a stock price of $8.75, AMC is a strong buy. Take the income now, and the capital gains later when the market recognizes that the movie theater business in the US is not in decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.