Baker Hughes Can Overcome North America Concerns Through Robust Project Awards

Baker Hughes (BKR) is a full stream oilfield technology provider that offers integrated equipment and service capabilities. In the short term, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, but a steady Q4 should keep it from deteriorating further. With the crude oil price remaining volatile, the company’s oilfield services business can stay under duress. I think BKR’s stock price will potentially rebound in the medium-to-long term.

Over the past couple of years, the company has received several significant projects in the Middle East, the North Sea, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, which are expected to benefit the company in the medium term. The steady growth in LNG (liquefied natural gas) production can become its premium growth driver. Although GE will divest its majority stake in the company, the long-term contracts with GE would ensure stability in revenues over the medium-to-long term. The primary concerns for BKR are the falling Digital Solutions segment backlog and inconsistent free cash flows.

What Are The Indicators Saying?

The natural gas price has decreased by 19% in the past year until now. While the gas price spiked in November, it did not hold and fell sharply afterward. In Q3 so far, there have been opposing forces on the price. While higher natural gas production has kept pricing low, it was partially offset by higher U.S. export and higher demand from the electricity sector. The EIA, however, expects natural gas spot prices to average $2.52/MMBtu in 2020, down by 8% from the previous forecast.

Despite low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production increased by 8% in August 2019 compared to a year ago. However, if the price stays low for long, it will eventually catch up with production, in which case, it will start affecting the energy servicing companies’ top and bottom lines. The EIA expects U.S. dry natural gas production will rise at a much lower rate in 2020 compared to 2019. A much lower natural gas-directed drilling in 2H 2019 will lead to lower production growth in 2020.

Where Are Orders Flowing From?

BKR estimates that ~80 MTPA (or metric tons per annum) of FIDs (final investment decisions) on LNG capacity have been added in 2019 so far, while another 20 MTPA can be added in Q4 2019. By 2030, LNG demand is expected to be approximately 550 MTPA. So, BKR is likely to see a multiyear order activity through 2025. The subsea tree market, however, remains competitive. Internationally, the company recognizes Qatar’s opportunity in LNG export. The company expects LNG demand to grow at 4% to 5%, and the company looks to benefit by providing high-margin technologically advanced services.

The company has also been rationalizing the facilities in the Oilfield Services and Oilfield Equipment segment to improve margin. It focuses on supply chain efficiencies, increases in asset utilization, and lower product costs to add to its margin. The second aspect of its strategy is to expand offerings in the industrial, including distributed power, e-frac, pulp and paper, and chemical end markets. Led by natural gas’s growing presence in the world energy mix, the company looks to cash in on the gas value chain in the Turbomachinery segment. Also, the Digital Solutions segment can benefit from the growth in the downstream industry. Plus, for Digital Solutions, the company has recently formed a joint venture with C3.ai. C3’s artificial intelligence solutions would help make advancements in the current digital transformation in the energy sector.

GE’s Decision To Reduce Stake and The Implications

Baker Hughes may have to approach the macro challenges differently from what it was doing in the past couple of years. Investors should note that in September 2019, General Electric (GE) decided to wind down its stake in Baker Hughes. In 2017, GE acquired and created a new company through a combination by owning 62.5% of the combined company. However, in 2018, it sold some of its stakes to raise cash that is used for debt repayment, which brought down GE’s ownership to just above 50%. Through the recent round of sale, it plans to relinquish the majority and bring the ownership down to 38.4%. Baker Hughes will operate as an independent company once the divestment process is through.

If GE decides to offload its stake completely, Baker Hughes may lose out on GE’s legacy expertise on steam and gas turbines for power generation and jet and gas turbines for aircraft propulsion. While BKR supplies turbines to drive pumps for oil, compressors for natural gas and solutions for waste energy recovery, GE’s traditional strength supersedes Baker Hughes’s proficiency in that regard. Following the recent divestment, GE’s representation to Baker Hughes’ board will be limited to one instead of five earlier, which will give it more liberty to make business decisions independently. Baker Hughes was also retained by GE to provide heavy-duty gas turbine units for an initial term of 5 years. For the associated services, including parts and components, the agreement would cover an initial term of 20 years.

Market Outlook

Baker Hughes’s management expects the crude oil market supply to continue to grow in the short-to-medium term, which can more than match the demand growth and would result in the crude oil price staying within a range. As upstream companies look to carry on exercising capex restraint in 2020, the company’s management forecasts the drilling and completion spending in the U.S. onshore can decline by high single-digit or even low double-digit range. This will lead to an even weaker pricing and lower activity levels in these regions.

Since the end of Q3, the U.S. rig count has fallen further by 4% until November 8. During the same period, the international rig count has remained steady, which, along with increasing tendering activities across the globe, have given Baker Hughes’s management confidence about international activities in 2020. If the macroeconomic factors do not deteriorate much from the current level, it expects the international drilling and completion spend to grow in the mid-single-digit range or higher in 2020.

Analyzing The Oilfield Services Segment

Baker Hughes’s Oilfield Services segment recorded a modest revenue growth among its segments in Q3 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Quarter-over-quarter, while its revenues increased by 3%, operating income inflated by 18%. The company won significant artificial lift, completions, and international pressure pumping orders in the Middle East in this segment. In the Permian, too, it won a significant contract. Outside North America, its partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (or ADNOC) made further progress in ADNOC’s offshore drilling program.

At this point, BKR’s management views higher asset utilization and lower product costs to drive the North American onshore market. Because of the current headwinds, it expects North America revenues to decline. In the international markets, the company may lose out on product sales in some of the international contracts, which can result in marginally lower revenues in Q4.

In the medium term, chemicals, and artificial lift products are likely to lead BKR’s production mix. In 2020 and beyond, the international drilling and completions spending will dictate the segment performance. The possibilities of additional OPEC cuts and weakness in international markets such as Argentina may mitigate some of the gains coming from higher investments in many international opportunities. So, revenues may grow by a mid-single-digit in international operations. In the U.S., the drilling and completion spending may decline by high-single-digits to low-double-digits in the medium term. Driven by savings from cost-cutting initiatives, the company may achieve a modest margin improvement in the U.S. in the medium term.

What’s The Outlook In The Oilfield Equipment Segment?

Revenues and operating income were steady in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. New orders in the flexible pipe market in 2019 and new contracts wins with INPEX GS4 in Australia (a natural gas project), a subsea systems project for Vår Energi in the Balder Field, and a project in the North Sea with Apache is likely to push the company’s performance higher in Q4. As the backlog gets converted to revenues, the company expects the segment revenues to increase by a high single-digit range. On top of that, increased share of high-margin products, volume growth, and cost-cutting initiatives will lead to margin expansion in the segment in FY2020.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions: An Analysis

Baker Hughes’s revenues in the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (or TPS) segment decreased by 15% while operating income increased by 19% from Q2 to Q3. The decline in volume in the Flow and Process technology business and lower demand for upgrades in Q3 were concerning, which indicates deterioration in the core component. The management expects such weakness to extend up to 2020.

Despite the fall in sales in Q3, a high rate of final investment decisions (or FIDs) in some projects, including the Calcasieu Pass LNG project where BKR will provide power generation and electrical distribution and also build the modular liquefaction train system, will keep its revenue steady in the coming quarters. Investors may note that the project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with biggies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY). The Arctic 2 LNG project is another example of a long-term revenue source.

From Q2 to Q3, the company’s orders in this segment increased by 40%. In Q3, it received two FPSO contracts in offshore Brazil and offshore India. Based on the higher backlog, the company expects its Q4 2019 revenue and margin in this segment to increase modestly year-over-year. Beyond 2020, the company expects the revenue and margin to expand more. Revenues can increase by high teens in the medium term, depending on the timing of the order.

Digital Solutions Segment Outlook

The company’s revenues in the Digital Solutions segment decreased by 4% while operating income decreased by 1% from Q2 to Q3. In Q3, the segment orders reduced by 10% quarter-over-quarter. Lower Controls and Pipeline & Process Solutions orders led to the revenue fall. BKR has formed a joint venture with C3.ai in June, which is expected to augment its offerings. However, in Q4, revenue and operating income margin are expected to decline year-over-year led by lower order intake.

Dividend

BKR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, which amounts to 3.3% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has remained quite steady (3.7% rise). Halliburton’s (HAL) forward dividend yield (3.5%) is similar to compared to Baker Hughes’s.

Cash Flow And Debt Repayment

BKR’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $769 million in 9M 2019, which was a 14% increase compared to a year ago. Led by the increase in revenues in the past year, the rise in CFO was driven primarily by substantial growth in the working capital. The working capital progress resulted from improvement in collections and receivables, partially offset by higher inventory. Capex was $672 million in 9M 2019, leading to a $97 million free cash flow (or FCF) during 9M 2019. However, the company’s FCF was negative in four out of the past eight quarters, which raises concern over the consistency in its cash flow generation.

As of September 30, 2019, BKR had a $5.8 billion of liquidity comprising of revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents combined. According to the 2018 10-K, it will have a substantial debt repayment due after five years (~$7.1 billion). With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), the company will not find it challenging to make the debt repayment. Although there are no short-term repayment risks, in the medium-to-long term, debt repayment can become challenging if there is a sharp deterioration in the energy environment and the free cash flow does not get consistently higher.

The company’s debt-to-equity (0.18x) is lower than the peers’ average. While Halliburton’s leverage (1.1x) is significantly higher than the average, TechnipFMC’s (FTI) leverage (0.38x) is lower than the average.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Baker Hughes is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~10.5x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is nearly unchanged. The current multiple is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.9x between FY2017 and FY2018.

BKR’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the peers’ average multiple compression because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline as opposed to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HAL, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and FTI) average of 7.8x. So, the stock can be relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 22 sell-side analysts rated BKR a “buy” in November (includes “outperform”), while five of them rated it a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell” or “underperform.” The consensus target price is $28.43, which at the current price yields 31% returns.

What’s The Take On BKR?

Going forward, projects received in the Middle East, the North Sea, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America will propel Baker Hughes over the past couple of years. The steady growth in LNG production should complement the company’s Subsea Connect suite of products and technology. Although GE’s backbone will no longer be available after the divestment of the majority stake by GE in the company, it will continue to have long-term contracts in place. It will provide heavy-duty gas turbine units for at least 5 years and associated services for the next 20 years to GE.

With the crude oil price remaining volatile, any substantial increase in the upstream business is unlikely before the next year. Plus, the falling Digital Solutions segment backlog and inconsistent free cash flows would impede growth. These adverse developments can keep BKR’s oilfield services business under duress in the short term.

I think BKR’s stock price is due for a rebound in the medium-to-long term unless the industry faces another ugly downturn so much so that cash flow dries up and debt repayment becomes difficult. In the short term, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, but a steady Q4 should keep it from deteriorating further. The stock can also be relatively overvalued at the current level, so it would be wise to wait for the more opportune price point (i.e., lower price level) to buy the stock.

