Oceaneering International Can Pause Before It Appreciates

The Current Condition Is Still Uneasy For OII

Oceaneering International (OII) provides engineered products and support services to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries. Based on mild revenue growth and lower margin expectations, I do not think the stock price will keep strengthening in the short term as it did in the past few weeks. At this point, investors may start accumulating the stock with an expectation of appreciation in the medium term.

I expect the company’s non-energy business to resume growth, albeit modestly, in the coming quarters. The ROV and Offshore businesses, however, will remain shaky. As the crude oil price continues to exhibit volatility, we will see uncertainty associated with the execution of the offshore projects in the short term until the price stabilizes. OII will look to trim capex significantly in FY2020 to boost its FCF generation.

What Are The Parameters Suggesting For The ROV market?

During the past couple of years, the offshore industry witnessed lower dayrates resulting from lower levels of offshore drilling activity. Expenses, on the other hand, increased due to the shorter duration of the contracts and reactivation of the previously idled systems. In response, OII decreased the ROV fleet size. Sequentially (quarter-over-quarter), the company’s ROV segment revenue decreased in Q3 while the adjusted EBITDA margin inflated due to the gains from the sale of ROV accessory equipment.

In this background, let us check out the current performance parameters. While things looked set after better performance in Q2, the vessel projects market took a small dip again in Q3. The ROV utilization level for OII decreased to 60% in Q3 from 62% in Q1. The average ROV revenue per day declined by 4% sequentially as a result of changes in the geographic mix. As a result, the segment revenue decreased by 6% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago.

On the other hand, the segment operating income margin inflated to 9% from less than 1% in Q4 2018. The company’s drill support market share also shrunk, while the fleet size held steady during the latest quarter.

Given the mixed outlook, OII’s management expects operating results for the ROV segment to remain resilient in Q4 compared to Q3. The ROV fleet utilization can stay at the 60% range, which would be nearly unchanged compared to Q3. Even with a high-50% range, we may see the highest quarterly number of drill support days in Q4, by the company’s estimates.

One of the company’s key focuses in the recent period has been the development of ADTECH. The product group comprises of Oceaneering Technologies, Oceaneering Space Systems, Oceaneering AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) Systems, Marine Services Division, and Oceaneering Entertainment Systems. The U.S. government is the largest customer in this segment. OII has identified new opportunities for AGVs in the entertainment industry. However, Q3 saw sales falling because one of the key customers delayed orders. In FY2020, the company is bullish on the commercial side sales growth from ADTECH.

However, the EBITDA margin is likely to decline in Q4 versus Q3. I think OII will protect its market share in the drill support market but will lose out on margin following the lower crude oil price level, and the pricing pressure is not looking to dissipate soon. While the situation seems to turn around, the company may take a little longer to improve its financial results

Subsea Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

The segment revenues increased by 9% in Q3 compared to Q2. The segment operating income margin, too, increased to 9% versus 5% a quarter ago because the completion of a substantial project started yielding profit.

The segment outlook, like the ROV segment, can diverge between the top line and bottom line. OII’s management expects the segment margin to decrease in Q4 due to a higher share of low margin manufacturing activities. While the EBITDA margin was 17% in Q3, it may decline to a mid-single-digit range in Q4. The company also expects to achieve a book-to-bill ratio in the range of 1.25 to 1.4 for FY2019. Although a ratio greater than one indicates robust revenue generation, the fact that the company has already achieved a ratio of 1.7x year-to-date means that the ratio may decline in Q4, which would be an adverse driver for its revenue visibility.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

OII’s revenues in the past couple of years have not dipped as much as some of its offshore peers as a result of its policy to diversify away from the subsea into the non-energy business. However, the non-energy activity weakened marginally in Q3 2019. Compared to Q2 2019, revenues in Asset Integrity and the Advanced Technologies segments decreased by 3% and 2%, respectively, in Q3. These two segments together accounted for 32% of the company’s Q3 2019 revenues.

The outlook is brighter in 2020. In Advanced Technologies, not only is revenue expected to improve, but also the operating profit margin can increase to a double-digit range from a meager 4% in Q3.

In the Asset Integrity segment, pricing was under pressure due to stiff competition in the market. The operating loss also deteriorated in Q3 versus a quarter ago due to project delays and higher-than-expected costs. In Q4, the company expects improvement in the commercial business. Revenues and operating income margin are expected to increase by a low double-digit range in Q4. A combination of cost reductions and higher-margin from some specific contracts can improve its margin in Q4.

Guidance

In Q4, the company expects operating results to deteriorate in the ROV, Subsea Products, and Subsea Projects segments, while it expects an improvement in the Asset Integrity segment compared to Q3. Based on these assumptions, it expects the Q4 adjusted EBITDA to decline marginally compared to Q3.

Overall, OII’s management expects the FY2020 adjusted EBITDA to range between $180 million and $220 million. In 9M 2019, the company generated $116 million EBITDA. Assuming it produces the same level of EBITDA in Q4 as in Q3 (which is an optimistic assumption), it will not exceed ~$160 million), which means in FY2020, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase by 25% in the next year versus the current year. However, the industry scenario remains fluid, which suggests that the management may change the forecast depending on the changing condition.

Long-Term Debt And Cash Flows

The majority of OII’s contractual obligations are due in November 2024 ($500 million) and 2028 ($300 million). The company’s liquidity (cash balance and available borrowings under the revolving credit facility) is $840 million (excluding working capital). Its debt-to-equity (0.61x) is lower than the peers’ average. While National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has much lower leverage (0.31x), Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) leverage (1.7x) is higher than the average.

OII’s FY2019 capex budget is $150 million, excluding acquisitions, which is nearly 16% lower compared to FY2018. While a large part of the FY2019 capex was spent on the multiservice subsea support vessel Ocean Evolution, enhancement of ROVs and their deployment in offshore rigs would account for the rest.

Led by a 5% year-over-year increase in revenues and an improvement in working capital in 9M 2019, the cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved remarkably (215% up) in 9M 2019. Despite the rise, capex exceeded CFO, leading to negative free cash flow in 9M 2019. It has no near-term debt repayment, while for the medium-to-long term, the liquidity is sufficient to cover the debt load. However, the company might want to improve FCF to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium-to-long term, when the repayment becomes due.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

OII is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.6x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.4x. The stock is currently trading at a premium to its past four-year average of ~8.8x.

OII’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers, which implies sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers’ (Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), NOV, and BAS) average of 31.4x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in the analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated OII a “buy” in November (includes “outperform”), while nine of them rated it a “hold.” One of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $16.81, which at the current price, yields ~205% returns.

What’s The Take On OII?

IEA’s report shows that the offshore upstream industry will require $4.6 trillion in capital investment until 2040. Also, the sector has become sufficiently efficient to operate at a low crude oil price level. I expect the company’s non-energy business to resume growth, albeit modestly, after a weak Q3 following the loss of a government contract and delay in an entertainment theme park project. The ROV and Offshore businesses, however, will remain shaky. As the crude oil price continues to exhibit volatility, we will see uncertainty associated with the execution of the offshore projects in the short term until the price stabilizes.

OII will look to trim capex significantly in FY2020 to boost its FCF generation. With limited growth opportunities, the plot in the OFS industry has shifted to capital perseverance. The momentum in the offshore market recovery has pulled the stock up by 7% in the past three months. Based on mild revenue growth and lower margin, I do not think the stock price will keep strengthening in the short term. Over the medium-to-long term, the company’s outlook can brighten, and the stock will become due for higher returns.

