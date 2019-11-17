Career Education: Outstanding Results, Significantly Undervalued

Career Education Corporation (Nasdaq: CECO) reported outstanding earnings this month. Among the highlights:

The company raised guidance for the third time this year.

The company reported top-of-the-industry new and total enrollment growth, despite the strong economy.

Free cash flow was outstanding and continues to rapidly improve in line with this author's forecasts.

Company instituted its first share buyback in years which should bolster the share price in the short term.

Let's take a look at each item.

Raised Guidance (again)

CECO is dramatically outperforming their own expectations, even from the start of the year. By way of example. In February 2019, the company simply stated that they expected new enrollment to "grow as compared to the prior year." Three months later, this was revised to expect new student enrollments to increase "approximately 3 percent to 5 percent for the full year." This was revised again just three months later to be 8-10% higher year over year. Then in November, management changed the guidance again to be 12-13%. These are huge improvements.

Revenue has similarly been revised upward every quarter growing from 3-4% expectations to now 6-6.5%.

And most importantly, adjusted operating income which was $105M last year has been revised upward every quarter from $114-119M, to $118-122M, to now $130-132M. These are major increases year over year and a progressive change that is actually widening as the year has gone on.

Free Cash Flow Growth

Traditionally, colleges including Career Education have grown revenue through increased capital spending.

See chart below.

(Source: author, company historical)

Throughout Career Education's early years, capital expenses exploded. This was due to a rapidly increasing student enrollment, and worked in good times. CECO expanded, and by 2010, had many dozens of campuses across the US, with huge operating lease liabilities. A changing economy quickly brought Career Education back to earth.

CECO today is a fundamentally different company than it was before the Great Recession. Capital expenses now run about 1% of revenues and don't look to be changing into the future.

To understand the magnitude to investors another way, the company now generates about 1/3 of the revenue from the periods of 2004 or 2010, but they are doing so on far less than 1/3 capital spend because of the online nature of the company's institutions.

This means that operating income will continue to fall almost straight down to free cash flows. (The company has about $190M in operating loss carryforwards that will reduce the company's cash taxes owed to 0 for the foreseeable future.)

Educating students online is a fundamental game changer that this author believes has been mostly overlooked by the investment community. Marginal revenue to the company becomes highly accretive to the bottom line, because put simply, through the use of technology (mobile, adaptive, AI, etc.), the college is able to effectively teach far more students with very little additional investment. This is a fundamental advantage that most institutions simply don't have, and honestly, aren't trying to acquire.

The vast majority of higher education organizations (public, non-profit and for-profit) carry very high fixed costs. How many aging buildings on higher ed campuses go unused outside about 1/2 the year? While students love to complain about the epidemic-level cost of higher education, colleges continue an arms race to provide ever newer buildings, dorms, rec centers and libraries and very modern luxuries unseen on college campuses until recent times.

The disconnect between what students actually need and want vs. what colleges are providing has never been wider.

A Buyback, Finally

The company just instituted a $50M buyback, the first in many years. Unlike other peer companies that have been doing buybacks for years, Career Education's management has sat on their hands, to this author's frustration.

While another Seeking Alpha author has suggested that the share price decline between the second and third quarter was due to inside selling, this author generally disagrees.

The short interest on the stock rose in September and October from around 2% to about 5% of the shares outstanding. Notably, in the month of September, the short interest increased about 1.1M shares, and in the month of October, increased 1.3M shares. This increase represents 10% or more of the daily trading volume each day.

This consistent short selling over a two-month period, in addition to some insider selling put a short-term pressure on the share price that this author believes will likely revert with the company's share buyback, improved execution and raised guidance.

Next Year

Investors have reason to be optimistic. The company continues to outperform, and it is only a matter of time before the market prices the stock higher. Looking forward:

The company is in the late innings of acquiring Trident. This should be completed by around year-end and should bring a minimum of $10M in additional earnings to the company next year.

American Intercontinental University (AIU) has rapidly improving results brought on by increased scale and highly accretive leverage inherent in the business model. AIU generates approximately 40% of the company's revenues but only 20% of their operating income. Without doing anything else except closing AIU's operating underperformance (and assuming no growth - which isn't likely!), the company should be able to improve operating earnings by another $40M.

These two changes alone could boost company earnings by over 50%, and this assumes no additional internal growth or inorganic growth, both of which are unlikely. As stated from the outset, the company has industry leading new enrollment growth (double digits).

New enrollment growth, which the company is already demonstrating; an attractive business model with low overhead; very accretive margins; and the possibility of a dramatically improved macro-environment (remember that education is historically somewhat counter-cyclical) create the conditions for very powerful outperformance for Career Education in the coming years.

One of my favorite investors says that the time to buy is when even the analysts seem bored.

Analyst coverage remains sparse, and in my opinion, lacking. For instance, one of the two analysts who follow the company stated this quarter on the earnings call that, based on their estimates, the company would generate "$100 million in free cash flow next year." (transcript) This is simply nonsense. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated $118M.

With Trident University adding at least $10M next year, and continued but in-line improvements, FCF will likely be north of $150M in 2020, with better results after that.

The company is currently valued at about $1B, but has $300M in cash. This gives CECO an enterprise value of $700M, but the company also holds almost $200M in tax assets available to offset income into the future. This year, the company will generate adjusted free cash flow of about $130M, and with the improvements outlined above, it could raise this another $50M, still without significant new growth.

Other opportunities would only increase new cash flow generation.

This author believes that free cash flow generation north of $200M is quite possible within the next couple of years, and this should lead to significant share growth.

This author believes the company is undervalued by more than half.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CECO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.