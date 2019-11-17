Vornado: Another Under-Valued Dividend Paying REIT

The balance sheet is rock solid with average debt maturity over three years and strong cash in hand and revolver facility for urgent cash needs.

Vornado is currently underappreciated by Wall Street, which in particular is not taking into effect the potential of its flagship Penn Development.

The REIT space is heating up as investors turn to stable cashflow-generating real estate assets due to fears of an impending economic downturn.

Investment Thesis

Vornado (VNO) is a $12 billion market cap REIT that is currently undervalued due to analysts focusing on short term challenges in its real estate portfolio and a macro headwind caused by the near-collapse of WeWork. The mispricing allows for long term investors to pile into a stock that has a stellar track record of dividend payment. The stock price of $65 does not do merit to its strong cash flow profile and future earnings enhancement, as its redevelopment projects near completion.

REIT Landscape

REITs have been a star performer in 2019, especially since the market has been in turmoil due to the US-China trade tension. Analysts are expecting a further increase in allocation to REITs as investors flock to assets with stable cash flows. In the last 20 years, passive REIT indexes have made a return of 12.5% on average and have outperformed other asset classes.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a member of the S&P 500 and one of the largest REITs in the United States. It is credited to be the largest commercial landlord in New York, with particular dominance in Manhattan borough. It also holds premier assets in both, Chicago as well as San Francisco. It has a 32.4% interest in Alexander’s, Inc. and a 25% interest in Vornado Capital Partners. As of December 2018, Vornado Realty Trust had 3,928 employees. The company is led by its Chairman and CEO- Steve Roth.

Business Strategy

Vornado operates through two segments: New York and Others; New York being its prime market. It holds several nationally recognized properties such as One Penn Plaza, New York; the entire retail block-front of 1540 Broadway in Times Square; Bank of America Tower, San Francisco; the Merchandise Mart, Chicago; and the Warner Building, Washington DC. Vornado Realty Trust has a tenant base of large global companies such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, McGraw Hill, McKinsey & Company, Macy’s, Nike, and many more. Having a tenant base of large global companies is especially important during turbulent times in the US economy. It gives it long term stability and cash flow visibility. Its exposure to WeWork’s is a mere 15,000 square feet. It was more affected by the bankruptcies of Forever21 and TopShop, which accounted for over $30 million of rentals yearly for the trust.

With a huge focus on sustainability, the company is nationally recognized for its sustainability program and received ENERGY STAR partner of the year- sustained excellence award in 2019, NAREIT Leader in the Light award 2018 and has one of the largest LEED-certified buildings in New York.

Vornado Realty Trust is making investments into its redevelopment projects, majorly the Penn District redevelopments hoping it to propel its future growth. The Penn District is its current flagship and is expected to represent 33% of Net Operating Income in the future.

Earnings

In Q3, 2019 the net profit for Vornado Realty Trust jumped owing to an increase in income connected to property sales, majorly due to the sale of its 25% stake in 330 Madison Avenue where they were able to generate 8 times their original investment. In the third quarter of 2019, the company FFO as adjusted per share was $0.89, $0.07 less than the third quarter of 2018. The FFO was affected majorly by reduced income due to the $3.1 Billion of asset sales and income that was lost due to Topshop and Forever21 bankruptcies. In the retail sector, the leasing has been slow and the existing clients are prone to market risk. Owing to these reasons, the retail occupancy was at 95.9% at the end of the third quarter. As a result of positive job growth, the New York office market had a strong performance in the third quarter, with the occupancy rate at 96.8%. On the grounds of taxable gains from the sale of its assets, the company is anticipating to pay a special dividend of around $1.19 per share in the current year.

Debt Analysis

Moody has given Vornado Realty Trust a rating of ‘Baa2’. The rating is reflective of its high-quality New York assets, a sound liquidity position which is supported by a huge undrawn credit facility, a good amount of cash balance, elevated leverage metrics and a modest fixed charge coverage ratio. The REIT was described as having an opportunistic capital strategy, a strong preference for non-recourse mortgage debt and a large development pipeline are some other significant credit considerations as is the potential for meaningful rent growth from ongoing/planned development and redevelopment projects.

OUTSTANDING DEBT USD Millions (As of September 30, 2019) Secured debt 5,674 Unsecured debt 1,855 Pro-rata share of non-consolidated debt 2,807 Less: non-controlling interests share of consolidated debt -484 TOTAL DEBT 9,852

The company has a $2.1 Billion in revolver capacity, another $1 Billion in cash and an approximate $9 Billion of unencumbered assets. This is a strong positive for investors as this points to a strong capital position that will buffer it even during a downturn.

Stock Performance

As of the third quarter of 2019, Vornado Realty Trust had 205 Million outstanding shares Class A units and convertible preferred units, and a market value of $13.1 Billion. The company has a 52-week range low of $58.60 and a high of $72.50.

In the third quarter of 2019, Vornado announced a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, with an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vornado had a payout ratio of 74.2% in the third quarter and an average payout ratio of 55.3%.

2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 FFO Payout Ratio 69.20% 64.30% 65.60% 70.80% 83.50% 72.50% 74.20%

The company was trading at $65.37 as of 14th November 2019.

Major Analyst Ratings

Overall the ratings have been mixed for the REIT giant.

Outlook

The Company and the management are focused on solving short term issues like the TopShop and Forever21 bankruptcies. It has already rented out some of the properties being leased by these retailers at a premium to their existing rates. The outlook is extremely positive as its flagship redevelopment project- Penn District in New York will soon start generating cashflows in 2021. It is expected to add 5.2 million square feet at an average rental yield of $67 per square feet.

Dividend Safety Analysis

The Company has been a prolific dividend payer with a long track record of paying dividends. As it is structured as a REIT, the payout ratio has always remained high. It on average pays out over 70% of its profits to its investors. It has never suspended its dividend and even paid out regular dividends during the 2008-09 crisis.

Valuation Using Two-Stage Dividend Discount Model

We have taken the projected dividend for the year 2019 as the basis for the calculation which is $2.64 per share. The growth rate for the first stage for the next two years has been taken based on the median dividend growth rate of 7.8% for the past 13 years. Considering the past performance and future projections, the growth rate till perpetuity has been assumed as an average of dividend growth on the past 5 years and 12 months basis [(-0.90%+4.8%)/2 = 1.95%]. The cost of capital has been estimated at 5.2% as per available analytics.

Considering the assumptions detailed above, the value of share has been calculated using the dividend two-stage model to $90.10 per share. The calculation for the same is presented as follows:

Particulars 2019 2020 2021 First Stage Dividend Growth Rate 7.80% Second Stage Dividend Growth Rate 1.95% Annual Dividend Payment $2.64 $2.85 $3.07 Discount Rate 5.21% Present Value Factor 1.05 1.11 1.16 Present Value of First Stage Dividend Payment $2.51 $2.57 $2.63 Present Value of Second Stage Dividend Payment $82.38 Share Value $90.10

Insight: Currently the price is at $65 per share. The market is not factoring in the Penn development which will lead to a massive increase in Net Operating Income. Long term investors can look to enter VNO and play the investment out until the Penn investment starts generating cash flows.

Conclusion

The dividend payout of Vornado Realty Trust is growing and makes for a reliable source of income for long term investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is the second-largest landlord in New York with a high profile client base.

The company has substantial cash and available liquidity and is expecting significant growth from its on-going redevelopment projects.

The Penn development is a game-changer and the underlying reason for the long term bullish stance on the stock.

