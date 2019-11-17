Sypris Solutions Recovering Slower Than Expected

Forecasting slower revenue growth and lower margins leads to a valuation of $1.10/share. If shares dip below $0.70, I would recommend building a position as it would offer an attractive risk-reward profile.

Source: simpsons.fandom.com

Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) is a company that I discovered mid-2016 when it was trading around $0.80. The company started to diversify away from the truck business into energy and electronics which showed good initial results and led me to initiate coverage. By 2018, while the energy and electronics industries were recovering, SYPR stayed flat and I expected a recovery as I explained here. Since then the stock has returned to the same levels as when I first discovered the company. So, at this price, is SYPR a buy?

Source: TipRanks.com

In this article, I will go over the latest results, the industry and my revised valuation. Consider this an update and if you would like to understand more about SYPR business or my initial investment thesis, please read them here and here.

Operational Update

On November 12th, SYPR released 3Q19 results. While revenues grew and margins expanded, the shares dropped 22% from $1.05 to $0.82.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 2Q19, SYPR guided that they will end 2019 with 95m to 105m in revenues but now they lowered the guidance below their previous lower bound to 90m. While revenues grew 5.7%, it was below the guidance provided. On the good side, SYPR signed relevant contracts during the quarter such as a contract with Northrop Grumman (NOC). And even though SYPR experienced growth in the energy sector and electronics, the drop in the truck segment was significant. Now SYPR expects 2020 revenues to be 95m to 105m...the same guidance provided for 2019.

The same disappointment was faced with gross margins. Gross margins for the quarter and YTD were 10.5% and 10.8% respectively. So even if SYPR hits the 4Q19 margin guidance (15%-17%), they won’t hit the previous FY 2019 guidance of 14%-16%. The margin disappointment was due to the electronics segment which had a negative gross margin of -2.8%. A supplier was not able to meet the higher demand at the required standard so SYPR had to look for another supplier, which took time. A similar situation occurred last year with a shortage of electronic components in the market as I explained here. This makes me wonder how solid is SYPR’s supply chain. They have been working with clients to approve alternative suppliers and in the case of defense, an alternative supplier may not exist as the DoD has a strict approved supplier list. Having said that, my impression is that the process approval on SYPR side is lengthy and filled with old school unnecessary paperwork. No doubt, SYPR will face the same issues with other suppliers in the future, so they may benefit by implementing a LEAN or AGILE process to expedite all these in the future.

Looking at the industry, the demand for Class 8 trucks is the lowest since 2010. The good freight market in 2018 and the federal tax cut caused an increase in orders leading to an oversupply. This slowdown in the truck business is expected to continue in 2020. While the truck business may sound discouraging, the energy and defense industries seem attractive.

The US military budget is expected to increase by 3.6% if approved from 693bn to 718bn. But what I see more interesting is if US companies are allowed to bid for European defense projects, this is something that the Pentagon is pressing. The Pentagon is also lobbying for EU defense spending to stay inside the NATO alliance.

As for energy, more pipelines are needed to transport the oil and natural gas volume produced in North America. The current infrastructure cannot meet the demand so the US and Canada are increasing the number of pipeline projects to close the supply/demand gap. It is not only North America that will need pipelines, but it is globally and there are major pipeline projects being carried globally even in Africa.

Valuation

The new valuation is $1.10 compared to $2.50 in my previous valuation. The main changes are as follows:

Slower revenue growth. As management hasn’t been able to deliver on revenues, I have decided to take a more conservative approach. Previously, the assumption for the Electronic segment was more aggressive reaching 50m by 2023. Now, I expect the Electronic segment to reach 34m by 2023. Also, I lowered the terminal growth rate from 2% to 1%.

Lower margins. While I lowered the gross margin for the Technology segment just 50bps, the decrease in the gross margin of the Electronic segment was significant from 23.5% to 16%. I am open to revising this up once I see concrete actions by SYPR to improve the process with suppliers.

Below are the detailed assumptions.

Source: Author estimates

The current market cap of SYPR is just 17m, which implies that the cash position is valued at $0.41/share and the working capital another $0.91/share. A worst-case scenario would be the value of cash and 10% of working capital, which is $0.50/share.

Conclusion

I tend to be a rational optimist, but once management does not deliver, I prefer to take a more conservative approach and build a larger margin of safety. The new valuation of $1.10 per share is a pessimistic view of the growth of SYPR. As my worst-case scenario is $0.50, I would wait for the stock to dip below $0.70 to offer me an attractive risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.