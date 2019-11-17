Park National Corporation: Good Growth Prospects, But A Bit Expensive

Loan growth is expected to continue in 2020, but at a low rate. Loans will be the major driver of earnings next year.

Park National Corporation's (PRK) earnings improved substantially in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019, partly due to benefits from the completion of its latest acquisition. Going forward, low loan growth is expected to increase earnings.

Slow Loan Growth Expected for Next Year

PRK's loan book is concentrated in commercial loans and commercial real estate, which together make up 43% of total loans. As a result, the overall economic growth of Ohio, the state PRK majorly operates in, is a significant driver of credit demand for the company. Ohio's GDP growth was reported at 1.3% in 2Q2019, as opposed to 2.3% in 1Q2019. Further, the state's GDP growth in the third quarter was much below the national average of 2.0%. Low economic growth bodes ill for business sentiment and discourages businesses from making investment plans for the future; hence, I'm expecting credit demand to be low next year. As shown in the table below, I'm expecting loan growth to slow to 2.0% year over year in 2020.

Margin to be Largely Unaffected by Interest Rate Decline

PRK's net interest margin is not very interest rate sensitive, as suggested by the management's simulation model. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 10-Q filing, the earnings simulation model projected that net income would decrease by 2.2% using a rising interest rate scenario (50bps rise per quarter for a total of 200bps per year) and would increase by 0.3% in a declining interest rate scenario (50bps decline per quarter for a total of 200bps per year).

In addition, I'm expecting no further interest rate cuts as I expect the Fed to pause and evaluate the impact of its 75bps easing before considering another cut. I'm also expecting further de-escalation of trade tensions ahead of general elections next year, which will give the central bank reason to hold rates steady.

Based on the interest rate sensitivity guidance given by the management, and my Fed funds rate assumption, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2020 to be only a basis point below the average for 2019. The table below shows my estimate for yield, cost, and margin.

Non-Interest Expense Growth to Remain Subdued

PRK's non-banking segment, which consists mainly of SE Property Holdings, showed a significant decline in loss for the third quarter after spiking in the second quarter. As the second quarter loss was a one-time event, I expect non-interest expense to remain normal in the upcoming quarters. Further, PRK's non-interest expense will benefit from the absence of merger related expenses in the future, as the company has not announced any acquisition plans. During the first nine months of 2019 the company reported one-time merger related expenses of $1.6 million, which will be absent going forward. As a result, I'm expecting PRK's non-interest expense to increase by only 3% year over year in 2020.

I'm expecting loan growth to drive earnings next year, with support from stable net interest margin and subdued non-interest expense growth. I'm expecting PRK's earnings to increase by 4% year over year in 2020 to $7.01 per share, as shown in the table below.

PRK Offering High Dividend Yield of 4.20%

I'm expecting PRK to maintain its dividend at $4.24 for 2020, which is unchanged from 2019. I'm not expecting the company to increase dividends because the payout ratio is already high relative to peers. My dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 60.5% for 2020. I'm also not expecting any dividend cut because the payout ratio is manageable, and because the company is well capitalized. PRK's tier I capital ratio was recorded at 12.30% at the end of September 2019, which is above the minimum capital adequacy (including capital conservation buffer) requirement of 8.50%.

The dividend estimate implies a high forward dividend yield of 4.20%.

Book Value to Rise by 4.7%

I'm expecting retained earnings to increase PRK's equity book value by 4.7% next year, to $61.66 per share. This estimate leads to tangible book value per share of $51.1, assuming goodwill and other intangible assets remain unchanged.

PRK's equity may decrease if its management buys back some more shares. The weighted average price that PRK has bought shares at in 3QFY19 is $89.62, which is much below the current market price. Therefore, there is little chance that the management will implement the share buy back program at current level. As a result, I have not incorporated any increase in treasury shares in my forecast for equity book value.

Estimating Target Price of $108.4

PRK has traded at an average historical price to tangible book ratio, P/TB, of 2.12 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $51.1 gives a target price of $108.4 for December 2020. As shown in the shaded column below, the target price implies only a 7.5% upside from PRK's November 13 closing market price of $100.8. The table also shows sensitivity of target price to P/TB ratio.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Stance

Based on a single digit price upside of only 7.5%, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on PRK. My previous rating on the company was also neutral. The stock can become attractive if its price dips to $98.5, which is 10% below the target price. I recommend buying the stock at a market price below $98.5.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.