Continuing To Own Visa Despite Risks

The adoption of various forms of digital payments and recessionary risk are the only headwinds I see for Visa.

There is a clear trend within its operating business that should give investors confidence in the future.

Source

Visa (NYSE:V) has been an investment of mine since the February of 2016 crash correction. When the shares dropped, I knew it was finally time to get my hands on this high quality name. Now, with shares up over 100% from my initial entry and another 25% since I last reviewed it, I revisit to ensure it is still on the right path forward. It is not often you can find a company with such great reach and performing operations on sale. The company continues its reach into the consumer's wallets and will continue to grow revenue and earnings as the conversion from cash to credit continues to increase. Investors should not be as concerned with the P/E they are buying shares at, and rather that they are getting shares at a discount to future value.

Performance

For the year 2019 the company has performed quite well.

Source: 10K

Some of these highlights include an 11% increase in revenue, 17% increase in net income, and a 19% increase in total capital returns to shareholders.

Visa recently reported Q4 earnings with a beat on both the top and bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

More important is the fact that the company had continued is trend of reporting double-digit revenue growth, impressive for a company of Visa's size.

The company saw an even further boost in net income, which is what investors like to see the most.

Source: Earnings Slides

Net income grew to an impressive $3.0 billion for the quarter. Visa's earnings were helped by continued growth in payments volume, a total of 36.4 billion transactions processed by Visa for the 3 months, or $2.23 trillion in value of goods. This was an 9% increase from the year prior. While this is particularly strong, investors should keep in mind that any slowdown in the economy worldwide could cause this growth to decline or even reverse. Visa is highly dependent upon consumer spending.

On the plus side, with inflation causing price increases to continue, the net dollar amount of transactions should increase, thus increasing Visa's earnings. Visa is not often thought of as a beneficiary of inflation, but it should be noted that it is.

Investors should continue to watch Europe as this has become a larger percentage of volume for the company's processed transactions.

Source: Earnings Slides

As far as we can tell from the above slide, there was a 6.6% increase in GPV for international YoY and a 8.1% increase in GPV for the U.S. With a higher percentage of the payments volume coming from international, a slowdown abroad should be watched for. United States volume increased consecutively again. This is a positive as many are worried about a slowdown, which seems to be non-existent in the U.S.

Visa saw operating margin decline to 61% for the quarter and also saw operating expenses increase quite a bit. Total operating expenses increased 18.4% to $2.402 billion. Normally, investors like to see operating expenses rise in line or less than that of the pace of revenue growth. Additionally, usually as a services company like Visa scales its operations, the more revenue it grows and transactions it processes, it becomes more profitable as much of its operation should be automated. We will watch this in future quarters.

The company continues to return capital to shareholders. Visa continues to repurchase shares with a $7.5 billion new share repurchase program announced in February of 2018. This gave the company the ability to repurchase a total of $9.1 billion worth of shares or about 5% of the shares outstanding at current levels.

Source: 10K

During the quarter, Visa repurchased 12.24 million shares for $2.16 billion. This combined with dividend brought capital returns up to $10.9 billion. While this quarter had a higher price per share cost for repurchases it still worked out well. So far, the company's share repurchases have produced a positive return and have made shareholders wealthier.

Debt seems to be stable for Visa as it has outstanding debt of $16.7 billion versus cash on hand of about $7.8 billion. The company generates plenty of cash flow and income to pay down future debt obligations, which are all at fixed rates.

Source: 10K

The earliest debt due is 2020 with $3 billion coming due. I would presume the company would pay most of this off as it would reduce a large chunk of debt on the balance sheet and is easily manageable. The only debt I could see the company refinancing would be the debt due in 2025. However, by this time, the company would probably be generating significantly more cash and could also pay this down without issue.

Visa also increased its dividend yet again this time by 20% to $0.30 a share. The new annual dividend is small at $1.20 per share, but the growth should continue in line with earnings growth, which continues to be a double-digit pace. For dividend growth investors, this is great. There are not many companies that have such a strong tailwind from its model allowing for continued double-digit dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

As the legendary investor Warren Buffett once said, "Price is what you pay; value is what you get."

I typically invest in stocks with lower multiples, higher dividends, and overall lower valuation metrics. However, Visa has been an exception in my portfolio as it stands to have long-term growth outstrip its current premium valuation. There are not many trends investors can be sure of, but one of them is inflation and cashless transactions. While there is certainly worry of digital payments, I believe Visa has the capital position to defend itself while entering and investing in the space itself.

Versus its peer Mastercard (MA), Visa trades at better valuation.

Data by YCharts

Visa yields slightly more and has a lower forward P/E. It should be noted that it has lower growth expectations now which could be the reason for the lower valuation.

Visa offers investors a better PEG, forward P/E, and yield than Mastercard making the decision to invest in one or the other easy. With both benefiting from the same consumer trends, paying more for the competitor seems nonsensical. Investors should keep in mind that Visa has close to a $400 billion market cap and Mastercard only at a $280 billion valuation.

Taking a look at DCF valuation, we see the following.

Source: Money Chimp

Visa has stated it sees double-digit earnings growth for the foreseeable future. We assumed earnings growth of 12% for the next 5 years, dropping to 7% thereafter. This is a safe presumption, especially when we consider share repurchases helping earnings growth. We presume further growth in the middle class worldwide should lead to a sustainable stream of growth for Visa. With this, we are given a DCF valuation of $241.48 or 33% higher than today's share price of $180.

Strong Trends

The middle class is expected to explode from an estimated 3.2 billion in 2020 to 4.9 billion in 2030 according to the OECD. With this massive growth, comes increased spending. In fact, as we can see below, we should see almost a double in spending by 2030.

Source: Brookings

While not all of this will come from the use of credit cards, some will come in the form of cash, wire transfer, checks, and other alternatives, credit card companies stand to gain the most.

Below, we can see the type of spending preferred in common environments.

Source: Creditcards.com

What was more interesting was the preference by those making over $75,000 to use credit cards. This would once again contribute to the theory that as the middle-class grows, credit card spending should grow even further. Furthermore, as the rewards programs become more enticing and beneficial to the consumer, it should draw in those who typically spend with cash to spend with their credit card.

Conclusion

Visa is a financially strong company, with plenty of cash and investments on the balance sheet and $8.9 billion in net debt when accounting for cash on hand. The company is able to weather any downturn due to its strong liquidity and consumer reliance on its products. Strong cash flows and consumer spending trends should continue to give the company the ability to grow, invest, and return a growing amount of capital to shareholders. Investors looking for a company with a clear future could not do much better than Visa.

While an economic slowdown is certainly of risk to the company, a temporary pullback would only offer investors the chance to add more Visa to their portfolio for the long haul. A growing dividend should also give dividend growth investors something to look forward to as there is certainly a future stream of income that can be counted upon. Sometimes, paying a higher P/E is worth it for a company that has such a bright future and such great potential. While Visa may not fit the bill for value investors, I believe those who look for value beyond today's share price could make the case that Visa is worth owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.