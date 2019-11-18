HSBC: Elevated Risks And Targets Not Met

Investment Thesis

HSBC Holding Plc (HSBC) came out with its 3rd Quarter Results on 28th October, and it is a good time to assess how the bank is progressing.

This is a follow up from my article “HSBC: Strong First Half 2019 Results, But Uncertainties Still Looming”. There is real blood in the streets of Hong Kong, and the famous investor Baron Nathan Rothschild once said:

Buy when there’s blood in the street, even if it is your own.

Is it a good time to buy HSBC at this point in time? In this article, I will take you through the profitability of the bank, their challenges and give you my opinion on whether now is a good time to buy HSBC.

Let us first dive into the results.

Highlights from Third Quarter 2019 Results

Source: HSBC 3rd Quarter Results

Reported profit before tax for the 9 months was up 4% and the adjusted profits came in at $17.9 billion, If we look at last quarter in isolation the adjusted profits were down 12% to $5.3 billion

Their annualized Return on Tangible Equity, or ROTE, was 9.5%. This is lower than their target of 11% by 2020.

As usual, it is their Asian business that is the driving force contributing 87% of the profit.

Despite a challenging interest rate environment, HSBC saw good volume growth in their interest income from Hong Kong and the U.K.

Asset Shuffle and Priorities

They are not making any real money in Europe and the U.S., but I do agree with them that a presence there is important. However, it is disappointing that so little progress has been made. The annualized ROTE for year-to-date is only 1.9%. Apparently, a new management team has been hired and just started in the U.S., so let's hope they will be able to deliver on their goal to reshape the bank's presence there and make it more profitable. The bank has communicated that it is going to take a longer time than earlier anticipated. Earlier their target for 2020 was a ROTE of 6%.

How long will it take to turn this around? Who knows?

Potential Risks

Adjusted Expected Credit Losses did increase in the 3rd Quarter from 0.22% of average gross loans to 0.33%.

As their Group CFO Ewen Stevenson pointed out during the conference call, the two main issues hitting Hong Kong at the moment are the U.S. - China trade dispute and the ongoing protests disrupting businesses. On that topic, let's take a closer look at what is happening in HSBC's main market.

Hong Kong’s future

Let me start by saying that I have lived and worked in Hong Kong for roughly eight years. The people of Hong Kong are hardworking and smart people. They also have resilience which I think will help them through the present crisis.

And it is fair to call the recent event crises.

I was hoping that the protests would slow down considerably after the summer break when students normally return to their studies. It is important to understand that the protesting and vandalism we are seeing is predominantly done by youth, living at home with their parents. They have no mortgages to pay, and children to feed. From what we have seen in the media over the last weeks, the protests have become more violent. Rubber bullets used by police has in a few instances been replaced with real bullets. So far, two protesters have been shot. One young man tragically died after jumping off a carpark floor after being chased by a police officer, and one man was set on fire. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam is, in my personal opinion, not the right person to handle these trying times.

Hong Kong stock market has taken a beating.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It is important to bear in mind, as I have pointed out in my earlier articles, that HSBC and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are the two largest components of the Hang Seng Index. Therefore, when fund managers want to reduce exposure to Hong Kong, they start selling there.

Group CFO Ewen Stevenson said during the conference call that Hong Kong’s trade numbers were down materially in the 3rd Quarter. It is severely impacting things like tourism numbers, hotel occupancy rates, and the retail sector. HSBC is, for time being, most focused on the impact this is having on the Small Medium Enterprises. At the moment their loan book is quite solid. Where they are seeing some emerging signs of distress is apparently in these SMEs. The big elephant in the room is the real estate market, as HSBC has a large portfolio of mortgages.

Stevenson went on to say during the conference call that:

We grew the loan book in Hong Kong by about 2% in the quarter. I think we will become increasingly selective while recognizing the fact that across our end business in Hang Seng Bank, which is 62.14% owned by HSBC, we are collectively 40% to 50% of the markets in most sectors. So to the extent, there's a slowdown in the Hong Kong economy, it's hard to see that we wouldn't just slow down proportionately with that. And to extent that there's a deterioration in credit, we will be exposed to that deterioration in credit.

Hong Kong's macro data is weak, with the GDP falling 3.2% last quarter and officially entering a recession.

I do have a concern that if the disruption does not end soon, it may affect larger corporation's decisions on how large an operation they want to keep in the city. It could become difficult to attract the talent they require. After all, sectors like the financial sector are very dependent on attracting and retaining great talents.

The United Kingdom is still in limbo.

Source: Google Image

Whenever I get the latest news update from Westminster, I feel like we are seeing a rerun of an old movie.

Boris Johnson and the conservative party is set on delivering on having the U.K. exiting the European Union. The earlier deadline of 31st October has been pushed forward to 31st January, despite his comment that he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than extending the deadline for the Brexit. The party has called for a snap election which will take place on 12 December. This is a gamble that Boris Johnson wants to take, as a victory would be a clear mandate from the voters to deliver on earlier promises.

The actual outcome of Britain either staying in, or leaving, the EU, and how it will impact the economy is still up in the air.

Based on this uncertain situation in the U.K. with regard to the Brexit outcomes, HSBC has warned that we could see significant impairment charges in the fourth quarter and beyond, including the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges.

Management need a bigger knife

Source: Google Image

Every quarter, since I started to write articles on HSBC in November of 2015, management has always said that they will cut costs. This last quarter was no different.

Group CFO Ewen Stevenson made following remark during the conference call:

It will be necessary to adjust the cost base of HSBC. We also need to remodel the organizational structure of HSBC to remove some of the complexity that has, I believe, been an obstacle to the effective execution of our plans and also to reduce the cost associated with running the group.

HSBC’s cost growth for the first nine months was about 3% percent, and expect to be similar for the fourth quarter. The bank is still investing heavily for the future. Investment spending this year is currently at $3.3 billion, which is up 13% from last year.

Something seems to never change.

In my first article on the bank, dated 8th November 2015, titled “HSBC: Still Struggling To Meet Their Target" I highlighted the bank's inability to deliver real cost-cutting.

Maybe this time “it’s different”.

Returning capital to shareholders

The bank has in the United States RWA of $280 billion, and as they have communicated for some time, this capital is not delivering an acceptable return. They expect to release some of this money so that it can be redeployed into Asia. Some will also be used to continue to support the dividend.

Presently HSBC is paying USD 0,50 per share (USD1,00 per ADR). This gives investors a very attractive dividend yield of 6.9%

If we look at their EPS, the dividend is well covered by the earnings. The payout ratio last year was about 80%.

They do some buybacks of shares, but that is mostly just to cover some of the scrip dividends that get paid out each year. The scrip component covers roughly 20 to 25%. In other words, as a result of the scrip, and cash going out, the payout ratio is only about 60%.

We can safely assume that the current dividend policy is sustainable.

Conclusion

HSBC do have a solid business. However, there are many potential outcomes that could make a sizeable dent in their profit going forward.

I would also like to see actual evidence of management hitting targets set.

The risks I have outlined are already baked into the present low price. Nevertheless, I would like to see more clarity around Hong Kong and the U.K., plus management actually delivering on goals set, before I buy more shares in HSBC.

