British American Tobacco Malaysia: Waiting For Positive Change

The company's profit from operations was up +5.5% QoQ in 3Q2019 due to cost savings initiatives, and it plans to reduce 20% of its headcount in the next two quarters.

Illegal vaping and alternative tobacco products are getting more popular in Malaysia, BAT Malaysia hopes that vaping can be legalized, and the company has also launched its own tobacco heating product.

Malaysia-listed and a 50%-owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc (BTI), British American Tobacco Malaysia (OTC:BATMF, ROTH:MK), or BAT Malaysia, is a manufacturer and distributor of cigarettes with brands such as Dunhill, Kent, Peter Stuyvesant, Pall Mall, and Rothmans. The company has a 54.7% market share of the Malaysian legal cigarette market as of end-September 2019.

BAT Malaysia trades at 14.7 times consensus forward P/E, representing a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times. It also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.6% versus the stock's historical five-year average dividend yield of approximately 4.2%.

Positive change in the form of more effective enforcement actions against illegal cigarettes and the legalization of vaping products is needed prior to any positive re-rating of BAT Malaysia's valuations.

Please refer to my initiation article on BAT Malaysia published on February 21, 2017, and my recent update on the stock published on August 2, 2019, for more details on the company's background. BAT Malaysia share price has declined by -24% from RM22.60 as of August 1, 2019 to RM17.18 as of November 14, 2019. I retain my "Bearish" rating on the stock, as factors that could potentially improve the state of the legal cigarette industry are largely dependent on enforcement agencies and regulators, outside of BAT Malaysia's control.

Illegal Cigarettes Market Share Hit New High While Consumers Continue To Trade Down To Value-For-Money Segment

The market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia reached a new high of 65% in 3Q2019 (compared with a 60-63% share in the preceding six quarters), and this led to another disappointing set of financial results for BAT Malaysia in 3Q2019. The company's revenue declined -20.6% YoY and -8.8% QoQ to RM584.3 million in 3Q2019, while its profit from operations was down -38.0% YoY to RM112.6 million in the same quarter. BAT Malaysia's profit from operations was up +5.5% QoQ due to cost savings initiatives discussed in a subsequent section of this article.

In 3Q2019, BAT Malaysia's sales volume was down -13% YoY and -8% QoQ to a monthly average of 260 million sticks, while overall legal cigarette industry volumes decreased -11% YoY and -4% QoQ to a monthly average of 507 million sticks. The increase in the market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia from 60% in 2Q2019 in 65% in 3Q2019 was partly due to the ineffectiveness of current enforcement actions and partly due to vapers (people who smoke e-cigarettes) switching back to illegal cigarettes in the recent quarter.

According to a study conducted by the Confederation of Malaysian Tobacco Manufacturers published in April 2019, Malaysia is the largest consumer of illegal cigarettes globally. BAT Malaysia estimates that legal cigarettes' market share of the total Malaysian market (including cigarettes, vapes and tobacco heating products) has dropped to a mere 25% in 3Q2019. Apart from illegal cigarettes with a 65% market share, vaping products (illegal in Malaysia) and tobacco heating products accounted for the remaining 9% and 1% share of the market respectively. Vaping products and tobacco heating products are discussed in detail in the next section of this article.

Enforcement actions against illegal cigarettes in Malaysia have not been effective as expected. A sell-side research analyst from local brokerage TA Securities estimated that approximately half a billion sticks of illegal cigarettes were confiscated in 9M2019, below the regulators' target of recovering RM1 billion in tax losses or equivalent to 2.5 billion sticks.

The results of BAT Malaysia's recent survey of smokers of illegal cigarettes conducted in 3Q2019 were even more worrying. The consumer surveyed were asked what they would do if illegal cigarettes became less accessible. Approximately 48% of the respondents said they would continue smoking illegal cigarettes; while another 30% of respondents said they would switch to vaping products in place of illegal cigarettes. Quitting and roll-your-own tobacco products were alternatives that 9% and 8% of the respondents would consider. Shockingly, only 5% of the respondents was willingly to purchase legal cigarettes in the scenario that access to illegal cigarettes was restricted.

Affordability is likely to be the root cause of the illegal cigarettes issue in Malaysia. In an interview with Malaysian media The Edge, published on September 2, 2019, BAT Malaysia's finance director Ricardo Guardo highlighted that the average Malaysian consumer can't afford a pack of Dunhill (BAT Malaysia's premium brand) legal cigarettes, which costs RM17.40 every day, or 7% of daily average household income, and most turn to illegal cigarettes, which cost approximately RM5 per packet, representing 2% of daily average household income.

The issue of affordability leads to another headwind for BAT Malaysia, which is the trend of Malaysian consumers down-trading to the value-for-money segment. According to Euromonitor's July 2019 research on the Malaysian cigarette industry, BAT Malaysia has been losing market share every year since 2015 (despite maintaining market leadership position) as competitors' economy brands took market share away from BAT Malaysia's premium brand, Dunhill. This prompted BAT Malaysia to launch its own value-for-money brand, Rothmans, in October 2017.

The success of Rothmans helped BAT Malaysia to maintain its market leadership in the Malaysian legal cigarette segment and slow down the overall pace of revenue decline. On the flip side, the increased revenue contribution from value-for-money brand Rothmans versus premium brand Dunhill dilutes BAT Malaysia's profit margin. Year to date, Rothmans, delivered a market share growth of 180 basis points YoY, boasting a market share of 5.2% in the legal segment. This has led to BAT Malaysia's gross margin declining from 37.2% in 3Q2018 and 28.6% in 2Q2019 to 27.6% in 3Q2019.

BAT Malaysia's managing director Erik Stoel cautioned in an interview with Malaysian media The Edge, published on September 2, 2019, that "if you don't get the massive interventions that are required, then, probably in 8 to 10 years on this trajectory, there won't be much left of a legal industry." His comments give an indication of the severity of the impact of illegal cigarettes on legal cigarette companies such as BAT Malaysia.

Vaping Becomes More Popular And The Company Launches Its Own Tobacco Heating Product

The retail sales value of smokeless tobacco and vapor products in Malaysia is expected to increase from approximately RM1.1 billion in 2018 to over RM1.6 billion in 2023, based on Euromonitor's research report published in July 2019.

Vaping products (illegal in Malaysia) and tobacco heating products (legal in Malaysia) accounted for 9% and 1% respectively of the Malaysian cigarette/tobacco market in 3Q2019. Specifically, vaping products have become increasingly popular among Malaysian smokers. BAT Malaysia estimates that vaping product volumes have jumped by +80% YoY in 9M2019, becoming another serious threat to the legal cigarette industry and BAT Malaysia.

The company has responded to the threat of vaping products in two ways. First, it is urging the regulators to legalize and regulate vaping, as banning vaping products would only serve to encourage smokers to turn to illegal vaping products.

In a statement released to the media in end-September 2019, BAT Malaysia's managing director Erik Stoel explained why the company thinks that there is a need to legalize vaping products:

Already, Malaysian law enforcement agencies are facing a huge task of clamping down on illegal cigarettes. The last thing Malaysia needs to deal with is another illegal product boosting an already thriving black economy... Effective regulations and policies are required to ensure that vaping products are safe and not sold to the under-aged. There needs to be a consultation process together with the industry to ensure robust quality and safety standards requirements are considered such as those set by the British Standards Institution on e-cigarettes and e-liquids... We believe that with the appropriate regulations and controls in place, the industry has the potential to create a new stream of job opportunities, attract foreign direct investments into the country and contribute to the Malaysia economy.

A new Tobacco Control and Smoking Act regulating all smoking devices is expected to come into effect in Malaysia next year. If vaping products are legalized, BAT Malaysia will have an opportunity to launch its own vaping products to increase revenue.

Secondly, the company has already launched its own tobacco heating product Glo and refills called Neo Sticks in Malaysia.

Philip Morris International (PM) was the first to introduce its tobacco heating product IQOS in 2018. Although tobacco heating products only accounted 1% of the Malaysian cigarette/tobacco market in 3Q2019, there could be significant room for growth. Euromonitor expects tobacco heating products sales volume to grow by a CAGR of 171% between 2018 and 2023, largely due to its growth from a low base. BAT Malaysia's Glo device is priced in the RM100-150 range, at a discount to IQOS devices that cost at least RM200.

But affordability could be a hurdle for the company's tobacco heating product. The pricing of Glo's refills Neo Sticks is regulated in Malaysia similar to normal cigarettes (the pricing of tobacco heating device Glo is not regulated), so a packet of Neo Sticks costs RM14 per packet. This could be too expensive for smokers, as a packet of illegal cigarettes cost roughly RM5, while illegal vaping refill pods are priced in the RM2-RM7 range.

Cost Savings Led To QoQ Growth In Operating Profit

Despite the difficult operating environment, BAT Malaysia managed to grow its profit from operations by +5.5% QoQ to RM112.6 million in 3Q2019. This was mainly driven by a -36.5% QoQ decrease in operating expenses to RM49 million in the most recent quarter as BAT Malaysia rationalized its cost base and investment level.

Looking ahead, BAT Malaysia plans to reduce its headcount by 20% or approximately 100 roles, between 4Q2019 and 1Q2020. The company has guided that 4Q2019 operating expenses will continue to be lower QoQ.

There are two key reasons why one should not be overly optimistic on the impact of further cost saving initiatives on the company's profitability.

One is that BAT Malaysia is already a pretty "lean" outfit, as it closed down its production facility two years ago and is already purely a trading company with no fixed manufacturing overheads.

Another reason is that other negative factors could offset any positive impact associated with cost savings initiatives.

JT International Bhd, the second-largest tobacco company in Malaysia, is also reducing headcount as part of its restructuring efforts. JT International's managing director Cormac O’Rourke highlighted in an interview with Malaysian media The Edge on October 7, 2019 that "it is difficult for traditional tobacco companies to maintain their profitability, considering the loss of scale and with tobacco users continuing to switch to cheaper brands, resulting in reduced margins."

I have written about the negative impact of consumer down-trading on BAT Malaysia's gross margin in an earlier section of this article.

Valuation

BAT Malaysia trades at 14.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.7 times consensus forward P/E based on its share price of RM17.18 as of November 14, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times.

BAT Malaysia offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.6%. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year average dividend yield is approximately 4.2%.

Variant View

Upside risks for BAT Malaysia include illicit or illegal cigarettes losing market share to its legal counterparts due to more effective enforcement actions, a slowdown in the pace of consumers down-trading to the value-for-money segment, the legalization of vaping in Malaysia, and better-than-expected market response to the launch of the company's new tobacco heating product Glo.

