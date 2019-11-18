New York Community Bancorp: A Buyable Dip

This lack of growth in the balance sheet is unlikely to be the beginning of a new normal.

Readers of my articles over the years are likely well aware that New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) became my largest position in 2018. While I was a little early getting into the position (I usually am), it has still turned out to be a very well-timed investment, considering the fact that NYCB's Net Interest Income, or NII, and Net Interest Margin, or NIM, are reaching their inflection point and turning higher as we speak. This shift towards higher margins will absolutely drive earnings per share higher in 2020 and 2021.

Investors had gotten ahead of this inflection point by buying NYCB shares aggressively in 2019. The stock has rallied 27% since the beginning of the year, all while paying a very generous dividend.

But with the large share price decline following Q3 earnings, some investors may be wondering if NYCB's rally has staying power, and if this dip is a buying opportunity. I believe the answer to those questions is a resounding yes. New York Community Bancorp will likely see growth in both its net interest margin and net interest income in every quarter in 2020, with estimates for NIM approaching 2.25% by year-end 2020, up from today's 1.99%.

This type of margin improvement will push earnings per share up by double-digits, dramatically lower NYCB's payout ratio, push NYCB's book value even higher than it already is, and support balance sheet growth, whether organic or acquired. Meanwhile, you can still collect a 5.62% dividend while you hold this stock, which is a rare find considering what appears to be a very easy path to double-digit EPS growth over the next couple of years.

Data by YCharts

The post-earnings 14% price decline

New York Community Bancorp's shares declined by 14% intraday at their worst point after Q3 earnings were released. The most often stated reason for the price action was the stalling of balance sheet growth. The worries over balance growth bring up all too recent memories of the battle over rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, with bears claiming that the recent changes to rent regulations will no doubt lead to a decline in purchase volume, as well as investors refinancing out of NYCB's products and into Fannie (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) longer-term commercial products.

The jury is still out on exactly how much rent regulation changes will impact NYCB, but with its stock price trading at a 52-week high going into earnings, many traders ran for the exit as soon as the market opened following the release of Q3 numbers, which indeed showed no growth in NYCB’s balance sheet from Q2 to Q3.

I don't want to mislead readers by implying that stalled balance sheet growth isn't a problem. But it needs to be understood that one quarter does not make a trend. Average loan balances were up 5% year over year for the quarter, which implies that the loss of loans all took place at the very end of Q3.

Indeed, management indicated on the conference call that it was a result of several large loans being refinanced away in the last weeks of the quarter. The good news is that year to date, NYCB still shows 2% growth in its balance sheet, and NYCB's $2.2 billion pipeline of new loans up 10% over last quarter, which implies that Q3’s lack of growth was indeed a fluke, rather than a trend.

In the multi-family portfolio specifically, NYCB has $1.3 billion in the pipeline for Q4. Assuming these loans all close, that would bring full-year 2019 originations to $5.3 billion, a decline from 2018 but still enough to more than offset the runoff of older loans.

In addition, NYCB is still rapidly growing its specialty finance portfolio, which showed 23% growth last quarter, and the option is always there to add to the securities portfolio which, even with falling interest rates, can provide a positive margin.

A growing NII and NIM make the recent price decline a buyable dip

It is understandable with a stock that is up so much year to date that some would sell first and ask questions later, but rather than panic and sell based on the theory that Q3’s lack of balance sheet growth will become the new norm, I'd much rather invest based on what I know is going to happen. So what do we know for sure?

We know the Fed has cut interest rates three separate times this year, and while it appears the Fed is on hold for the moment, Fed Funds futures are still pricing in a 33% chance of another cut in 2020.

We also know that New York Community Bancorp has a liability-sensitive balance sheet, and we know that it has been cutting rates on its CDs pretty aggressively this year. At the moment, the highest interest rates offered on NYCB CDs are in the 1.65-1.85% range. These rates are for terms of 9-12 months. If you want a shorter time frame, the rates go down to around 1.35%. Compare this to the current blended average interest rate of 2.45% on NYCB's $14 billion of CDs, or the 2.38% NYCB is paying on its $13.3 billion of borrowed funds, and you see how these Fed interest rate cuts are going to help New York Community Bancorp in 2020 and 2021.

Most of these borrowings are time deposits, so they will reprice gradually over the next couple of years. But that is the beauty of an investment in New York Community Bancorp today. As these borrowings reprice lower, it's virtually guaranteed that NYCB's net interest margins and net interest income will rise in every quarter during 2020. This reality is what makes NYCB shares a buy today.

Expect NIM to approach 2.15-2.25% a year from now

With net interest income and net interest margins reaching their inflection point as we speak, the obvious focus becomes how high they will rise, and what the impact of this will be on earnings per share. Over the next twelve months, nearly all of NYCB's $14 billion of 2.45% yielding CDs will reprice to current rates. In addition to this, there are $3.4 billion of 2.2% yielding wholesale borrowings that will mature in 2020. These repricing deposits alone should benefit pre-tax income by over $125 million on an annualized basis. This $125 million of incremental pre-tax income translates to about 21 cents of additional earnings per share for NYCB.

The full benefit won't be felt in 2020 but the beginnings of it will, and each quarter will bring about a higher NIM, and thus, higher earnings per share.

Something else to consider is the fact that this margin improvement is taking place with a flattish yield curve. With a resolution to the current trade war with China, the yield curve could actually steepen, which would increase the yield on loans. Also, with the New York City rent-regulated market in flux, the possibility exists that competitors will pull back or even exit the market once they feel the pain of any potential foreclosures. This too could increase the yields that exist on these loans.

These would be incrementally positive to NYCB, but are not even necessary to attain a 2.15-2.25% NIM by the end of 2020. With little more than a repricing of borrowing costs, New York Community Bancorp will see a meaningful improvement in net interest margins and earnings per share. This repricing of borrowing costs alone should drive double-digit earnings growth.

Meanwhile, Specialty Finance is still booming

Something that often gets overlooked or forgotten when discussing New York Community Bancorp is the smaller Specialty Finance division. This division, which manages a loan portfolio that is $2.5 billion in size, typically buys up credit that has been originated by other banks and syndicated out into the banking universe. This division has grown by an average of 33% annually since 2014, and has grown by 23% this year. This growth is adding around $500 million to the balance sheet annually and doing so with absolutely zero credit losses, a testament to the banking team who are building this portfolio, as well as the NYCB culture.

Source: NYCB

This growing loan portfolio, while unnoticed by many due to its small size relative to the much larger multi-family portfolio, will be a meaningful driver of growth going forward. Unlike the multi-family portfolio, the specialty finance division lends into a very large and growing market for asset-based loans and auto dealer floor plan loans, and as long as GDP is growing, this division should have no problem seeing continued growth.

Where else can you find a 5.62% yielding stock that is growing earnings by double-digits?

For those who are only worried about multi-family loan growth, it's probably good to put into perspective what the real drivers of earnings are going to be over the next two years. Net interest margins have bottomed at 1.99% and will rise going forward. Q4 will be the first improvement in years, and each quarter of 2020 should build on that momentum. Remember, we are talking about a portfolio of almost $50 billion of loans and securities. Getting an incremental 0.25% of margin on this translates to around 21 cents of additional earnings per share.

As this margin improvement works its way into the income statement over the next two years, NYCB should have no problem showing double-digit earnings per share growth. If net interest margins return to a more normal 2.5% rate, NYCB could be earning 50% more than it currently does. And remember, this is strictly from margin improvement and assumes no added benefit from growing the balance sheet which up until this quarter everyone was expecting, but strangely, now no one is expecting.

The question to investors out there is this. Where else can one find a stock yielding 5.62% that is growing earnings by double-digits? The interest rate cycle has turned. The inflection point is upon us. NII, NIM, and earnings per share are all about to take off, yet all people seem to focus on today is the balance sheet, which is growing, albeit at a slower pace than some would like.

Putting it all together

Yes, Wall Street was unhappy with New York Community Bancorp's Q3 earnings report. Specifically, the lack of growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The lack of growth, however, was likely not the beginning of a trend. The current $2.2 billion pipeline of new loans is up 10% over last quarter. The specialty finance division is growing rapidly, and management can always add securities to build up the balance sheet. The 14% decline in share price was most likely an overreaction that will work itself out over time as NYCB proves it can sustainably grow its loan book.

For all the concerns about the balance sheet, investors would be wise to focus more on the thing that will have the greatest impact on earnings over the next two years, which is the imminently improving net interest margin. With little more than just a rebound to a 2.15-2.25% NIM, New York Community Bancorp will show double-digit earnings growth over 2020 and 2021, making this current price decline possibly one of the last opportunities to buy NYCB with such a high dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short NYCB puts (January 2021 $10 and $12 strike)