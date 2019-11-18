The Managed Portfolio Could Be The Achilles Heel In 2020 For Sabra Health Care

We examine the coverage in detail and explain why investors should look elsewhere for yield.

2020 AFFO guidance should be right around the $1.80 mark which is what the current dividend is.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) has definitely not gone where we thought it would. At least the price has not. We have been expecting progressively weaker dividend coverage alongside stock offerings that would dilute the earnings power as outlined in our last report. We got both of them but the market has shrugged them off and the stock has nudged upwards while rewarding investors with big dividends. The company just reported Q3-2019 results and maintained its dividend and guidance for full-year 2019. We dug into the report to see what clues it might offer for the next fiscal year.

Q3-2019

SBRA reported normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 47 cents, while maintaining its guidance for AFFO given earlier in the year. Revenues were lower again as SBRA disposed properties. More importantly, some of its properties were converted from a triple net structure to an operating mode, which doubled the resident fees and services portion of revenues.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

While the total drop in revenues is small, the operating model comes with tons more expenses.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

These ramped up proportionally in Q3-2019. This is the key reason normalized AFFO dropped year over year far more than the 1% drop in revenues.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

Normalized AFFO per share dropped even more as SBRA issued close to 13 million shares from Q3-2018 last year. The 47 cents reported was almost 15% lower than last year's 55 cents.

Another impairment

The company also recognized another $14 million of impairment.

Impairment of Real Estate During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we recognized $14.0 million of impairment of real estate related to three vacant skilled nursing/transitional care facilities and four senior housing communities. No impairment of real estate was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 10-Q

Including the massive $103 million in the first quarter, SBRA has written off $119 million year to date. While these are non-cash charges, investors should never disregard when GAAP depreciated properties are further written down. It almost always indicates marked permanent loss of earnings potential.

The top tenants

The Q3-2019 quarter did provide some interesting movements in the lease/rent coverage of its top tenants. We would note that Avamere Family of Companies has shown three straight quarters of declines and now is at 1.11X.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

The McGuire Group has shown a similar trend but the rent coverage there is very healthy, so it does not represent a concern at the moment. SBRA is working hard to keep this rent coverage decent and it has been actively pruning bad properties for 2 years now. You can see that in its comments about the current coverage.

(4) Lease Coverage reflects EBITDAR Coverage for four Stabilized Facilities and excludes five pre-stabilized facilities that were transitioned to Cadia representing 4.6% of Annualized Cash NOI. (5) Lease Coverage reflects EBITDAR Coverage for five Stabilized Facilities and excludes one pre-stabilized facility representing 0.8% of Annualized Cash NOI. (6) Lease Coverage reflects EBITDAR Coverage for 13 Stabilized Facilities and excludes five pre-stabilized facilities that were transitioned to Healthmark Group representing 0.9% of Annualized Cash NOI.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

So SBRA keeps discarding bad properties but the overall portfolio metrics continue to be rather tight.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

We would note that this level of portfolio coverage has been achieved even after pruning the worst properties. 1.24X is exceptionally tight for rent coverage in the skilled nursing space. While analysts did not give SBRA too much grief over that number, you can see that another skilled nursing homes owner, Omega Healthcare (OHI) was made to answer a lot more questions when its average tenant rent coverage fell to 1.30X.

Dividend Coverage

We do not have 2020 guidance yet from SBRA, but considering that it continues to sell high cap rate properties and issue stock (more than 4 million shares issued in Q3-2019 alone), we think it will be very hard to hit a 45 cents per quarter in AFFO even if it does get a few rent increases. The bigger issue will be its operating portfolio. We are seeing that part is under big stress and Ventas, Inc. (VTR) downgraded its guidance rather strongly as its "SHOP" strategy backfired big time.

While the funds from operations (FFO) did come in as expected and the company tightened its guidance range for the year, investors were visibly perturbed by the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, also known as SHOP. Specifically, SHOP's net operating income (NOI) is now expected at a range of negative 4% to negative 5%.

Source: Debbie Downer Report From Ventas

We think this will be the Achilles heel of the dividend coverage in 2020. When these properties had tenants, it was the headache of the tenants. Once they become operators and SBRA gets the full brunt of the downswings, that becomes a different matter. At this point the dividend coverage looks extremely dodgy to us, and literally everything has to go right for it to be maintained.

AFFO or AFFO minus Capex?

SBRA's AFFO, like most other REITs in the US, excludes capital expenditures.

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to the Company’s real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund the Company’s future cash requirements.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 supplementary

Over the next 12 months SBRA plans to spend $57 million in capex which works out to about 30 cents a share.

Capital Expenditures We had $16.0 million and $21.7 million of capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. There are no present plans for the improvement or development of any unimproved or undeveloped property; however, from time to time we may agree to fund improvements our tenants make at our facilities. Accordingly, we anticipate that our aggregate capital expenditure requirements for the next 12 months will principally be for improvements to our facilities and will not exceed $57.0 million, of which $43.0 million will directly result in incremental rental income.

Source: SBRA Q3-2019 10-Q

Now SBRA does further disclose that $43 of that would be rent increasing capex. Even if we are to take the remaining $14 million, or 7 cents a share of capex out of the AFFO, payout ratio will be comfortably over 100% for 2020. That by itself does not mean a dividend cut. It just assures that SBRA has zero buffer to deal with the next tenant issue. We put the 12-month dividend safety outlook on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

Conclusion

We had left off our last article outlining what it would take for SBRA to maintain dividends through 2019.

We think it is possible that SBRA can maintain its dividends for this year, but it will be extremely challenging. A key factor will be at what price it issues stock and what kind of sale prices the REIT gets for its properties.

SBRA did not have another tenant go under and the melt-up in REITs allowed it to issue stock rather favorably. Everything worked out and we congratulate the bulls. But the challenges persist and we think a 13X forward AFFO number is a tad on the high side for this troubled sector. We would use any price rise to sell calls against any residual position and actively short this should it get close to $25/share.

While SBRA did not make it our Buy list, a few select REITs did make it. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,400 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SBRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: SELL