Avalara: 2020 Commentary Gives Support To Premium Valuation

While the stock has not moved too much since reporting earnings in early November, Avalara (AVLR) exceeded expectations in addition to raising guidance for the full year. Valuation continues to remain at a premium and rightfully so, as the company is confident in another 25% revenue growth year in 2020. Although I have become more bullish on this name after earnings, valuation is still at a premium, which makes it difficult to put new money into the name at this point.

During Q3, revenue grew 41% to $98.5 million and came in above expectations for ~$93 million. In addition, billings were strong during the quarter, growing 38%, and were also above expectations. The strong quarterly performance led to management raising full-year guidance by ~$10 million, slightly more than the quarterly beat, signaling continued strength in the company’s operations.

Management also briefly touched upon their expectations heading into 2020. Their comments included revenue growing mid-20% after exiting 2019 at a $400 million run rate. Management noted non-GAAP operating loss margins of low-to-mid single digits, which likely reflects continued investment into the business as the company expands internationally.

Valuation continues to remain at a premium as investors maintain their high level of confidence in the company. Management’s early 2020 guidance commentary was strong, as they signaled mid-20% revenue growth, which could imply ~$470 million of revenue in 2020, assuming 2019 revenue comes in at the midpoint.

The stock has been a big winner year to date, up over 120% and even as valuation has moved higher, there still seems to upward momentum. Expectations remain very high for the long-term trajectory of the company, and especially after management made initial 2020 comments during the conference call.

Despite the high valuation, I have turned more bullish around the name, as Avalara is poised for another year of strong revenue growth and potential upside to its margins. Over the long term, revenue growth will continue to be in the 10%+ range and margins will start to expand into new levels of profitability.

The Supreme Court ruling from the South Dakota v. Wayfair case remains one of the biggest drivers of growth. This court case ruled that online retailers are required to charge state sales taxes and overturned a previous court case which barred states from placing sales taxes on online sales unless the company was substantially related to the state.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Q3 revenue grew 41% during the quarter to $98.5 million and came in well ahead of expectations for ~$93 million. Growth continues to be propelled by new customer additions, with Avalara now having 11,240 core customers, up 32% compared to the year-ago period. The net retention rate of 113% remains very healthy and was ahead of the past four-quarter average of 110%. The strong net retention rate and additional core customers have given me more confidence in the longer-term growth of the company.

Subscription revenue continues to represent nearly 95% of total revenue and grew 42% during the quarter to $92.0 million. The subscription revenue stream continues to drive the company’s overall growth, and investors place a high revenue multiple for valuation given the stickiness and recurring nature of this revenue.

Billings growth remained strong at 38% to $108.5 million and was ahead of expectations for ~$105 million. Despite the growth decelerating from ~41% last quarter, the high level of billings growth will continue to drive future revenue growth. It seems like the company is still benefitting from the Wayfair court decision as well as further expansion into tax compliance.

Gross margins remained strong at 72%, though was slightly down from 73% in the year-ago period. Part of the decline in gross margin can be attributed to the company continuing to expand internationally, which comes with heightened investments and lower margins until it achieves greater scale.

Non-GAAP operating margin of -2.2% seemed to be well above consensus expectations, as Avalara was able to better drive operating leverage during the quarter. As the company continues to scale, we should start to see operating margin improve, especially in 2020. The big revenue beat combined with better-than-expected margins led to an EPS loss of only $0.01 compared to expectations for a loss of $0.10.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $374.3-375.3 million (~38% growth), up from their previous guidance range of $364-366 million and above consensus expectations. The ~$10 million raise in guidance was larger than the Q3 beat, which demonstrates the company’s underlying strength in its business. Non-GAAP operating loss guidance improved slightly to -$13.2-14.2 million, or ~3.6% at the midpoint, up from the previous guidance for a loss of ~4.8%.

Management also talked high-level about 2020, which included revenue growth of mid-20% and a non-GAAP operating margin loss of low- to mid-single digits. The revenue growth was expected to decelerate in 2020 given the strength in the past few quarters during 2019, however, already feeling confident about ~25% revenue growth is a bullish signal. The non-GAAP operating margin loss commentary seems to be similar to 2019 expectations, which should be taken with a grain of salt given the company’s continued re-investment into the business. I think the 2020 commentary is a good baseline of revenue growth, and investors could see upside from here given the strong demand for tax services.

Valuation

Revenue and billings growth continues to remain very healthy and has maintained the path of beat and raise quarters. The 40%+ revenue growth is obviously not sustainable over the longer term; however, investors should love to see strong growth, even if only for one or two years. With management talking about mid-20% revenue growth in 2020, we could ultimately see Avalara beat these estimates and possibly push closer to 30% revenue growth by the end of 2020. The company has historically been a little conservative around its revenue growth, and with demand for tax compliance increasing, Avalara is well-positioned for continued long-term growth.

The current guidance for 2019 is ~$375 million, or ~38% growth. Revenue could ultimately come in a few million above expectations given the recent strong operational trends. However, we will use $375 million as our base for now. Considering management talked about mid-20%'s revenue growth in 2020, I assumed 25% revenue growth is a conservative base for 2020, which would give us ~$470 million in revenue.

With a current market cap of ~$5.45 billion and net cash of ~$445 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$5.0 billion. Using our base 2020 revenue of ~$470 million, this results in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~10.6x. While this valuation is not completely unreasonable for a company growing mid-20%, Avalara seems to be on a longer path of potential 20% revenue growth for the next few years on top of operating margin expansion.

Even though I have become more bullish around this name, the valuation of ~10.6x 2020 revenue seems to be a little much for my liking. I believe the company will continue to outperform over the longer term, however, we could see valuation remain near this level, as the 2020 high level of guidance almost puts a roof on where 2020 base revenue can be.

Over the longer term, I believe Avalara will continue to lead the way in tax automation, as it has rapidly expanded its customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.