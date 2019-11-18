Hess Corp: Time To Regroup And Take A Breather

The investment thesis that I recommend for Hess Corporation is a general binary strategy combining a long-term oil investment with a particular portion allocated to short term trading.

HES produced 312K net Boe/d in 3Q'19 (including Libya). It was up 4.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

In the third quarter of 2019, Hess' revenues decreased to $1,515 million from $1,828 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Courtesy: Hess Corporation

Investment Strategy

Hess Corporation (HES) is a US-based independent oil and gas producer with substantial revenue primarily originating from the US with a significant Shale play in the Bakken (North Dakota) and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

These productions represent 77.5% of the total output in 3Q'19, including production from Libya. The company also owns a midstream segment focusing exclusively on the Bakken region that I will detail later.

The investment thesis that I recommend for Hess Corporation is a general binary strategy combining a long-term oil investment with a particular portion allocated to short term trading to take full advantage of the oil volatility.

Hess Corp. is a promising oil and gas producer primarily because of its diversified revenue streams and potential gross from the Guyana prospect, which has been funded without issuing additional equity or debt.

One remote potential to consider when holding a long term position is that HES is also a potential takeover candidate for Exxon Mobil (XOM). The company owns attractive assets in the Bakken and is a 30% partner in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. Both assets present an interest to XOM.

I recommend reading my recent article on ExxonMobil's third-quarter results here.

However, while I consider HES as an excellent long-term investment, two apparent reasons not to invest a significant dollar amount in this stock are the small dividend yield of 1.43% received at the moment and the risk attached to substantial investment in Guyana.

Hess's business model relies heavily on two primary segments

First, a strong presence in the Bakken shale, with production expected to increase to 200K Boe/d by 2021 and with an actual 163K Boep/d achieved in 3Q'19.

Second, an ongoing effort focusing on the company's massive offshore project in Guyana conducted in collaboration with Exxon Mobil (XOM), which will begin producing commercially (Phase I) in 2020 with about 120K Boep/d. Phase II has been already approved as well:

On the Stabroek Block where Hess has a 30% interest and ExxonMobil is the operator, gross discovered recoverable resources are estimated at more than six billion barrels of oil equivalent with multibillion barrels of future exploration potential remaining. In September, we announced a 1fourth discovery on the Block at the Tripletail-1 well located in the Turbot area approximately three miles northeast of the Longtail discovery.

Hess Guyana Exploration, a subsidiary of Hess Corp., owns 30% working interest, while Exxon Mobil is the operator of the prolific Stabroek block and owns 45% working interests.

Hess and Exxon announced their 14th discovery in the Stabroek block, called the Tripletail #1 well (In the Turbot hub), on September 16, 2019.

The XOM/HES Stabroek prospect represents now over 6 MMoe/d recoverable resources.

Source: HES

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years, with a total production of 750k Boe/d by 2025.

On August 29, 2019, the company announced that the Liza Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, arrived at the Stabroek block.

HES owns a working interest in the Stabroek block, but also acquired 15% interest in the Kaieteur block, which is adjacent to Stabroek in Guyana:

Blocks XOM HES Nexen TOTAL S.A. Ratio Petro. Cataleya JHI Mid-Atlantic Repsol Tullow Eco Atlantic O%G Stabroek 45% 30% 25% - - - - - - - - Kaieteur 35% 15% - - 25% 15% - - - - - Canje 35% - - 35% - - 17.5% 12.5% - - - Orinduik - - - 25% - - - - - 60% 15% Kanuku - - - 25% - - - - 37.5% 37.5% -

Image from HES Presentation

As shown in the image above, in addition to the Guyana prospect, HES owns 33% interest in Block 59 and Block 42, which are adjacent offshore Suriname.

On October 12, 2019, Kosmos which is Hess' partner in the Block 42 announced:

Oil and gas exploration company Kosmos Energy has announced plans to abandon the Pontoenoe-1 offshore exploration well in Block 42 off the coast of Suriname as it failed to find oil.

John B. Hess, the CEO, said in the company's conference call:

In terms of our developments, the Liza Phase 1 development is now targeted to start up in December and will produce up to 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day utilizing the Liza Destiny floating production storage and offloading vessel or FPSO, which arrived in Guyana on August 29. The Liza Phase 2 development is also progressing to plan and will use a second FPSO, the Liza Unity with a gross production capacity of 220,000 barrels of oil per day. First oil is expected by mid-2022.

Hess Corp. 3Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.39 1.57 1.83 1.68 1.60 1.70 1.58 Net Income available to common in $ Million -117 -142 -53 -16 28 -6 -212 EBITDA $ Million 528 569 712 693 765 757 584 EPS diluted in $/share -0.38 -0.48 -0.18 -0.05 0.09 -0.02 -0.70 Cash from operations in $ Million 210 425 423 881 238 675 443 Quarterly CapEx in $ Billion 400 493 540 664 671 624 709 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -190 -68 -117 217 -433 51 -266 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 3.73 2.91 3.00 2.69 2.30 2.21 1.86 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.57 6.44 6.69 6.67 6.56 6.53 6.54 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 309.5 297.5 294.3 291.5 299.7 302.2 302.5 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 255 265 297 289 299 293 312 Global liquid price ($/b) 61.82 66.28 66.08 55.24 55.91 61.37 56.03 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 3.86 4.12 4.11 4.82 4.43 3.92 3.81

Source: Company release, Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Generic Free Cash Flow, and Oil & Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $1.58 billion in 3Q'19

In the third quarter of 2019, Hess' revenues decreased to $1,515 million from $1,828 million in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted third-quarter 2019 was a loss per share of $0.32 compared to a loss of $0.38 in 3Q'18. The third-quarter revenues were helped by higher production in the Bakken but were down significantly due to lower oil and gas prices. From the midstream business, the company generated adjusted net earnings of $39 million, up from $30 million a year ago.

The midstream business had an adjusted net income of $39 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $30 million in 2018. Midstream EBITDA before non-controlling interest was $133 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Below is a general view of the Midstream business concentrated in the Bakken.

Source: HES

Note: Hess Corp. will receive approximately $275 million in cash upon completion of Hess Midstream Partners' acquisition of Hess Infrastructure Partners, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

Note: the generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus the CapEx. HES's free cash flow yearly is a loss of $431 million ("TTM") with a loss of $266 million in 3Q'19.

Meanwhile, the company is paying around $302 million annually for the dividend.

Net debt (including the midstream) was up this quarter to $4.68 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.863 billion (excluding the midstream segment), total liquidity was $5.7 billion, including available committed credit facilities, and total debt was $6.526 billion on September 30, 2019, while debt and finance lease obligations totaled $5.6 billion.

The net debt-to-capitalization ratio at the end of the third quarter was 40% (including finance lease obligations).

CFO John Reilly said in the conference call:

On an adjusted basis, which excludes items affecting comparability of earnings between periods, we incurred a net loss of $98 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $28 million in the previous quarter.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

HES produced 312K net Boe/d in 3Q'19 (including Libya). It was up 4.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

Production details are as follows:

Production in the Bakken was 163K Boep/d in 3Q'19 up from 140K Boep/d in 2Q'19, significantly above the company guidance range of 145K to 150K Boep/d and nearly 40% higher than a year ago. Net oil production was up 12% sequentially. In short, an excellent quarter for the Bakken.

In the Gulf of Mexico, net production for the company came in at 59K Boep/d down from 67K Boep/d in 2Q'19.

However, on October 29, 2019, HES announced an oil discovery at the Esox-1 exploration well located in Mississippi Canyon Block No. 726 in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. The company expects the well to be producing in the first quarter of 2020.

Note: Hess Corporation is the operator and holds 57.14% interest in Esox; Chevron (CVX) holds 42.86% interest.

Guidance 2019, including 4Q.

For the full year 2019, production will average ~285K net barrels of oil equivalent per day (excluding Libya), with about 300K net barrels of oil equivalent per day in the 4Q.

Greg Hill said in the conference call:

Based on this strong year-to-date performance, we are increasing our full year 2019 net production guidance, excluding Libya, to approximately 285,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to our previous guidance range of 275,000 to 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We expect fourth quarter production to average approximately 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on the same basis.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Hess Corp.'s third-quarter results were better than expected due to higher production in the Bakken, but revenues were affected by oil and gas prices as we can see in the chart below:

The big story here is the company's 30% stake in Guyana, of course, which is on its way toward breakeven. Furthermore, the company indicated that it will not need to issue equity or debt to fund Guyana and has no significant near-term debt maturities.

However, one disappointment that sent a chill to the whole Guyana sector came on November 13, from Tullow's two discoveries in the Orinduik block in Guyana, Jethro-1, and Joe-1's made in August and September respectively. Tullow Oil owns 60% and is partnering with Total (NYSE:TOT), Eco Atlantic.

Oils recovered from both wells were heavy crudes with a high sulphur content, Tullow said. Such varieties are generally more expensive to extract and transport.

The commerciality of both discoveries is still being assessed by Tullow oil. An excellent read is found here.

It was the primary reason why HES quickly dropped recently, albeit the company was not directly impacted by the news above.

Technical Analysis (Short-term and Mid-term)

HES is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $73.25. I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation of the line support and find the support indicated too low. In my opinion, the line support is much higher at around $65.25.

The trading strategy here is simple. I recommend selling about 30% between $71 and $73.50 and wait for a retracement at or below $65.25, at which point it is safe to accumulate again, assuming that the oil prices hold their ground.

If oil prices turn bearish, the $65.25 support may not hold, and in this case, HES could eventually retest $60 or lower.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.