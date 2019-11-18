Core Labs Remains Overvalued

Source: Core Labs

Questions about the strength of the U.S. economy continue to linger. Understanding the direction of the economy could give one an insight into the direction of corporate earnings. Financial markets are melting up, but the economy does not appear on strong footing. Falling rail traffic and stagnant earnings of oil services firms appears to confirm that. In Q3 2019 Core Labs (CLB) reported revenue of $173 million sequentially. This followed flat revenue growth in Q2.

The company receives about 37% of its revenue from Product Enhancement, which is involved in the completion of wells. The segment's revenue is largely tied to North America E&P. The segment grew revenue 1% Q/Q. The region began to face headwinds in the second half of 2018. The first three quarters of 2019 have also been marked by lower levels of drilling and well completion activity. It is unclear if or when E&P will recover.

The U.S. rig count recently posted its 10th decline in the past 11 weeks. This implies North America E&P could be weak in Q4 2019 as well. On its Q3 20219 earnings call Halliburton's (HAL) management team admitted to a decline in pricing power in the region:

In North America, revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.9 billion, an 11% decrease, primarily associated with lower activity and pricing in pressure pumping and well construction services in North America land.

If a price war ensues then it could negatively impact smaller operators like Core Labs.

Revenue from Reservoir Description was $109 million, up 3% Q/Q. This segment provides services for deep water drilling. Deep water has shown signs of life. Core Labs has benefited from increased international and offshore client activity. However, with oil prices below $70, E&P in the segment may not be sustainable long-term.

Core Labs Is Benefiting From Cost Costs

Oil services companies like Halliburton and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) have cut costs to preserve EBITDA margins in the face of falling revenue. Core Lab has followed suit. The company reduced total operating expenses from $145 million in Q1 2019 to $136 million in Q2. A large part of the expense cuts were made to general and administrative costs, which fell by over 40% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019. As a result, EBITDA margins improved. EBITDA margins for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2019 were 14%, 20%, and 21%, respectively.

On a dollar basis Q3 EBITDA was $36 million, up 9% Q/Q. Cost containment will be key in case the downturn in the oil patch becomes more protracted. It could also help maintain the company's liquidity. At the end of the quarter Core Labs had cash of $13 million and working capital of about $111 million. Free cash flow ("FCF") was also solid. Through the first nine months of the year Core Labs generated FCF of $50 million. Its liquidity could increase if the company continues to generate consistent FCF.

That said, I have been critical of CLB's valuation in the past. The trading multiple still appears too robust for my liking. The company has an enterprise value of $2.4 billion and trades at 20x last 12 months EBITDA. In my opinion, this is too robust for a cyclical name. This also compares unfavorably to Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and HAL which trade at 12x and 7x run-rate EBITDA, respectively.

Conclusion

CLB is down 45% Y/Y, yet the stock remains overvalued. Sell CLB.

