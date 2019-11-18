Eurozone Inflation Still Too Low But Not Enough To Lower Interest Rates

What is really required is a change in fiscal policy but that's not a supra-national competence.

That will face political as well as technical opposition - what more is there that can be done?

Inflation in the eurozone is still well below target meaning the ECB might well like to loosen monetary policy again.

The task is to raise the inflation rate

For some time now the basic monetary task in Europe has been to try and raise the inflation rate. The method has been to use monetary policy - lower interest rates, QE and a lower FX rate for the euro - to do so. Largely because only monetary policy is possible across the eurozone. Fiscal policy still remains the province of the nation states, it hasn't been moved up to the higher level.

It's also true that the EU itself places constraints upon the exercise of fiscal policy. Perhaps not quite what is needed when a general reflationary spending spree is indicated under the usual Keynesian assumptions.

But we are where we are. The problem being that the monetary tools available haven't been reigniting inflation as hoped. There's also little room left for any slacker monetary policy.

For us as investors the information here is that there's not going to be any monetary tightening soon. If that were all then it would be rather boring. However, however....

The crucial point about a monetary union is that interest rates and monetary policy will need to be the same across the area. But economic conditions are not going to be. So, our task is to find a sector that benefits from low interest rates in an economy that doesn't need low interest rates. But, clearly, is going to get low interest rates because of monetary union.

My suggestion is real estate in those of the peripheral economies that are already doing OK. Denmark - not part of the eurozone but pegged to it all the same - Portugal and Ireland as examples.

German inflation

We have the German CPI numbers:

German headline consumer inflation decelerated to 1.1% y/y in October from 1.2% in September.

That headline number heavily influenced by falling energy prices. The more important core number:

With food inflation cooling to 1.1% y/y, core inflation picked up 1.5% y/y, the same as in September and above the average since the start of the year.

That inflation rate is not expected to rise anytime soon.

(Germany CPI from Destatis)

Italy CPI

The Italian number is significantly lower:

Italy's EU-harmonized inflation held steady at 0.2% y/y in October, in line with preliminary estimates. The national headline eased slightly to 0.2% y/y from 0.3% previously, due to a drop in noncore inflation. Core inflation accelerated to 0.7% y/y from 0.6%, on the back of a small uptick in services inflation.

There is more to this than just collecting some examples. Places where inflation is lower than the EU average can be - not are proven to be but it's a useful guide - said to require even lower interest rates than they've got. Thus interest rates are too high for that local economy. Meaning that our sector, real estate, which benefits from low rates compared to the condition of the local economy isn't going to so benefit here.

Spain CPI

We also have the Spanish numbers:

Spain’s consumer price index edged up 0.1% in October on a year-ago basis. This is in line with last month’s increase. The annual rate of core inflation remained at 1%. Aside from housing, the subcomponents were positive,

As we can see there housing is declining in price (that's what negative inflation means) so we're not interested there either.

Eurozone inflation rate

(Eurozone CPI from Investing.com)

We've the pan-eurozone numbers too:

Final numbers confirmed that euro zone inflation eased to 0.7% y/y in October from 0.8% in September, in line with the consensus. But there is no need to worry; the decline was only because of an expected drop in energy inflation due to base effects in oil prices, and because of a marginal dip in food inflation. By contrast, core inflation climbed to 1.1% y/y from 1%,

Inflation rates in the eurozone

As we can see inflation rates in the eurozone vary. Despite that monetary policy - thus interest rates - have to be, by definition, the same everywhere.

But economic conditions - as shown by differential inflation rates - are different. Thus there's an investment opportunity here.

My view

I'm well known for insisting that the entire experiment of the euro is a bad idea. This necessity of a single monetary policy over different economies being the reason why. But we are where we are and it's up to us to react to the possibilities in front of us.

That task being to identify sectors which benefit from low rates in economies that don't need, but are going to get, low rates.

The investor view

This is only a suggestion. Having outlined the logic of the position above I am sure that others will be able to follow it to different opportunities.

But - real estate prices benefit from low interest rates, all other things being equal. Real estate prices especially benefit from low interest rates in an economy that gets interest rates lower than economic conditions would independently determine.

So, the eurozone, by definition, creates the same interest rates across all eurozone economies. We should look therefore for economies which don't require such low rates - I give as examples Portugal and Ireland - but are going to get them. Then we invest in real estate in those countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.