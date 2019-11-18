EUR/USD To Revisit 1.0880 As The Bearish Bias Remains

This author believes that bottom of the trading range, approximately 1.0880, is now in sight over the short-to-medium term. A revisit of the top of the trading range (1.1170) is less likely.

The 20-day moving average is also beginning to tick down. The euro's short-term upside is likely to remain limited.

However, while the euro has recently bounced off the midpoint of this trading range (approximately 1.1025), the interest rate spread for EUR/USD is starting to tick down again.

The euro seems to have established a new, short-to-medium trading range against the U.S. dollar, in the vicinity of 1.0880 to 1.1170. The chart below delineates this range with the shaded area. The horizontal red line is set at 1.1025, being the midpoint of this range.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView's charting tools. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

After planting a low of just under 1.0880 on October 1, 2019, the euro broke through to the top of this trading range around 1.1170, testing this level multiple times through late October and early November. It has since returned to the middle of the trading range, most recently bouncing off the low.

The price action would appear to favor further upside; however, this upside is likely to remain limited for now. Despite the fairly significant adjustment in short-term interest rate differentials (i.e. between European and U.S. bond yields, serving as a proxy for the 'carry' of the EUR/USD pair), the differential remains negative.

Below is an updated chart of the one above, with the addition of the interest rate differential between the one-year U.S. bond yield, and the German bond yield (the German bund serving as a proxy for the yield offered by euros). Since short-term yields remain negative on short-term German bunds, and since short-term U.S. yields remain positive, the EUR/USD interest rate spread can still be viewed as firmly negative.

The negative yield of -2.194% is now starting to tick back down, after the adjustment in market expectations that saw the yield climb from even lower levels of less than -3% (seen from around June 2018 through to around March 2019).

The point to remember is that economic trajectories of the U.S. and Europe would have to change significantly the yield differential to approach zero. Therefore, so long as the yield remains firmly negative as it currently does, the euro is likely to struggle as the bias will remain to sell the euro against higher-yielding dollars. This is a long-term, fundamental bias which is risky (and frankly expensive) to bet against.

The chart below shows the 20-day moving average (in green) versus the 50-day moving average (in red).

While the 20-day moving average is above the 50-day moving average, the prevailing bearish trend seems to remain intact. What we might expect is for the euro to hit the 20-day moving average (i.e. the green line) before heading back downward. This would also likely coincide with the prior lows of around 1.1070 to 1.1080 set in late October 2019. This is shown in the below chart as a prognostication (an immediate target).

This is not a trade idea per se, however it does seem like a likely short-term outcome. After surpassing 1.1070, we should probably then distrust the possibility of further upside (such as a revisit to the top of this trading range) and instead consider that the bottom of this trading range (i.e., 1.0880) is a more likely target going forward.

This author, therefore, remains fundamentally bearish on the euro. This will likely occur soon as the 20-day moving average continues to fall and the euro hits recent lows before heading back downwards, together with still-negative interest rate differentials (which are in favor of U.S. dollar strength).

This might represent a swing trade opportunity for traders. A short position entered at 1.1070 with a stop of 1.1170 and a target of 1.0880 would provide a trader with both a positive carry and a reward:risk ratio of about 1.9x (as shown below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.