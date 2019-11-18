XLF Weekly: Pullback Continued To 29.45s Where Buying Interest Halted The Corrective Phase From All-Time Highs

This week’s auction saw the corrective phase continue to 29.45s before buy excess halted the price discovery lower.

Sell-side breakdown in Wednesday’s auction to 29.45s, where buy excess emerged before sellers trapped, driving price higher to 29.80s into week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest-probability path for this week was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation did not play out, as balance developed early week around last week’s settlement. A sell-side breakdown developed to 29.45s, where buy excess halted the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 29.80s to the breakdown area ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.75s.

11-15 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw a price discovery lower in Monday’s auction to 29.62s as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Buy excess developed there before balance developed, 29.62s-29.89s. Sell excess developed in Tuesday’s trade before buying interest emerged, 29.79s-29.76s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Wednesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 29.45s. Structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence. Retracement higher developed to 29.71s at/near the breakdown area. Selling interest emerged, 29.70s/29.69s, amidst sell excess as rotation lower developed to 29.47s into Thursday’s auction. Sellers trapped upon the re-test of Wednesday’s low. Price discovery higher developed to 29.67s, where buying interest emerged into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price higher to 29.80s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.75s.

This week’s auction saw balance early week before price discovery lower developed to 29.45s, where structural buy excess emerged, halting the corrective sequence from all-time highs. Within the broader context, price discovery higher continues following the buy-side breakout above prior key intermediate resistance, 28.70s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key supply cluster, 29.75s-29.90s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply cluster above, 29.95s-30.03s/all time-highs, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 29.30s-29.15s/28.70s-28.50s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate-term bias (3-6 month) is buy-side above, barring failure of 28.72s as support.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index sees the trend higher continuing. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a similar posture. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth is bullish, potential for price discovery higher continues. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus, financials remain bullish until market structure and breadth both confirm a potential for reversal.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.