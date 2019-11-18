XLK Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To New All-Time Highs, 87.24s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at key resistance, 85.80s-86.12s. This primary expectation did play out as buy-side continuation began early week, driving price higher to 86.77s. Balance developed there, 86.77s-86.06s, through mid-week before a buy-side breakout occurred in Friday’s auction, driving price higher to 87.24s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 87.24s.

11 – 15 November 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower early in Monday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 85.52s. Structural buy excess developed, driving price higher to 86.28s ahead of Monday’s close. Buy-side continuation developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 86.77s. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 86.77s-86.07s, into Tuesday’s close.

Balance development continued in Wednesday’s trade before selling interest emerged, 86.68s/86.65s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower developed in Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 86.06s, as balance support was tested. Price discovery higher developed to 86.61s into Thursday’s close. A gap higher open developed in Friday’s auction as price discovery higher developed through prior key resistance, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 87.24s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 87.24s.

This week’s auction saw a buy-side continuation to 87.24s, new, all-time highs. Within the larger context, buy-side continuation remains in play above 82.80s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to this week’s buy-side breakout area/key demand cluster, 86.80s-86.60s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key support would target key demand clusters below, 86.20s-85.80s/85s-84.60s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near term is buy-side barring buy-side failure at key resistance, 86.80s-86.60s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bullish barring buy-side failure at 82.80s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw sideways activity this week, following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting similar rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure and breadth are both bullish. This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at the major buy-side breakout area, 83s-82.80s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.