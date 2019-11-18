Bank Of New York Mellon: The Pain Won't End Anytime Soon

With the shares still trading at a large P/TNAV premium to commercial banking peers, I see more downside and set my downside price target at $42. I recommend switching holdings into alternatives like JPMorgan, Citigroup or Wells Fargo.

Forward curves indicate further net interest income pressures lie ahead and this points to a high risk of further revenue disappointments. Meanwhile, management has been slow to take action on costs, a situation exacerbated by the search for a new CEO after Charlie Scharf's departure.

Longer-term threats have also emerged in the form of fee-concessions in the custody business and structural outflows in high margin asset management mandates, notably equity funds.

A flat yield curve has had a much more damaging impact than investors had anticipated and this has resulted in falling revenues and large cuts to Street EPS expectations.

It's been a dismal year so far for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK), with the shares woefully underperforming other US banking peers. YTD performance stands at +2% against State Street's (NYSE:STT) +13% and gains of 20-40% for commercial banking and broker-dealer peers.

The cause is pretty obvious: large cuts to earnings expectations. Street EPS estimates for 2019 have fallen by 8% since this time last year while estimates for 2020 have fallen by 12%. We've seen some stabilisation recently, but my fear is the earnings headwinds haven't abated and further cuts probably lie ahead.

Large cuts to Street earnings estimates are the reason the shares have struggled

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is particularly problematic because the shares continue to trade at a valuation premium to commercial banking peers. P/TNAV is 2.3x against a commercial banking average of 1.4x and 2020e PE is 11.4x against an average of 10.5x. Yes, BK has better profitability (ROTE was 21% last quarter) but as earnings expectations fall, ROTE is in decline. A premium valuation exacerbates the downside share price risks if we get more earnings disappointments.

Against this backdrop I would advise selling the shares and switching into cheaper financial names with better growth prospects like JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) or Citigroup (NYSE: C).

Bank of New York Mellon faces both cyclical and structural headwinds

Earnings expectations have fallen because BK's revenue performance so far this year has been much weaker than anticipated. There are both cyclical and structural causes for this. The main reason I'm cautious on the shares is because I don't see an end to these pressures any time soon.

Cyclical headwind - interest rates

The most immediate problem is lower interest rates and, particularly, the flat US yield curve. BK describes its business as fee-based built on recurring revenues. And fee income does indeed account for over 80% of total revenues.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

However, the other important 20% is run-of-the-mill net interest income.

Being a custodial bank, BK has a very sizeable customer deposit base by virtue of its custody, cash management and asset management activities. As of 3Q19, total customer deposits stood at $226bn. BK reinvests these deposits mainly in treasuries, RMBS securities or simply in interest-bearing accounts at the Fed. Its reinvestment portfolio is very short duration, with about a third of the book maturing each quarter.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

As the yield curve has flattened and inverted, this has presented a major problem since the rates BK is paying on its deposits have tended to rise at the same time as the reinvestment yield on its securities portfolio is falling. Coupled with this, competition for deposits - and higher short-term rates - has meant that BK has also experienced a change in its deposit mix, with non-interest bearing deposits shrinking rapidly while balances of interest-paying deposits have gone up.

Deposit competition and higher rates have seen a shift into more expensive interest-paying deposits that have pushed up BK's funding costs

Source: company disclosures

BK isn't alone in facing these pressures. The chart below shows that other peers have seen a similar adverse shift in deposit mix. However, the shift for BK has been much greater than what we've seen in the commercial banks.

BK's balances of non-interest bearing deposits declined by 19% between 3Q18 and 3Q19 whereas JPM saw a decline of only 1% and BAC 6%. Balances of interest-bearing deposits rose by 45% compared to only 15% at JPM and 9% at BAC.

The reason for this is that BK's customers are other banks and institutions that are very quick to react to changes in rates. The commercial banks, in contrast, have primarily less responsive retail deposits where the process evolves more slowly.

BK has experienced a much more adverse shift in deposit mix than peers

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

At the same time as these deposit pressures have built up, BK now also faces lower reinvestment yields on its assets as the impact of recent rate cuts feeds through. The total yield on interest-earning assets fell to 2.63% in 3Q having peaked at 2.75% in 1Q. Management cautioned on the 3Q earnings call that this process will continue in coming quarters:

It [the portfolio yield] starts to stabilize when forwards start to stabilize and I think when you look at forwards right now, it's still declining (CFO Mike Santomassimo, 3Q19 earnings call)

Source: company disclosures

The overall impact of these trends is that BK has experienced far higher erosion in net interest margin than other banks because it has faced more aggressive deposit mix changes and because the yield on its short-duration treasury and RMBS security portfolio has fallen faster than the more diversified, lending-driven asset yield of the commercial banks. NII margin was 13% lower YoY in 3Q19. JPM posted a 7% decline, BAC a 3% decline and State Street a 4% decline.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Falling net interest revenues have been the key problem for BK's top line and they were 10% lower YoY in 3Q19, driving 3% lower total net revenues. Fee-income, in contrast, has been relatively stable, falling only 1% YoY in 3Q.

Source: company disclosures

If we could be sure that the pressure on NII is going to subside from here then I'd be more positive on the shares. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The key problem is that the forward curves point to falling rates out to mid-2021. This suggests the asset yield declines we've seen in 3Q and 2Q are going to continue. On the deposit side, competition doesn't seem to be letting up, meaning BK is probably going to see more outflows from non-interest bearing accounts.

Together, this looks like a recipe for further erosion of BK's NII margin. Other banks are going to be facing similar pressures. But BK's ability to manage the process looks more limited because of the nature of its deposit customers and because of the structure and duration of its reinvestment portfolio.

Confirming this view, management guided on the 3Q earnings call that NII in 4Q is likely to be another 4-6% lower QoQ.

We would expect that net interest revenue will be down sequentially by approximately 4% to 6% versus the lease-adjusted net interest revenue in the third quarter. (CFO Mike Santomassimo, 3Q19 earnings call)

Lower forward swap rates are bad news for Bank of New York Mellon

Source: Chatham Financial

Structural headwinds - the passive threat in asset management

NII has been the key short-term problem and the reason that Street EPS estimates have fallen so much.

But BK is also facing pressures on fee income and these look mainly structural in nature rather than cyclical. In particular:

Low-fee passive investment strategies are putting unrelenting margin pressure on BK's institutional investor clients. Their logical reaction is to press for ever-lower fees for custodial services. Fee-concessions have become a fact of life for BK.

Concurrent with this, banks looking to diversify away from poor returning investment banking have homed in on securities services and as a profitable, low-capital consuming alternative. JPM has been particularly aggressive in the US, winning, for example, $1tn of custody assets from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in 2017. This is compounding the margin pressures.

Fee-income has held up better than NII so far and fell by only 1% YoY in 3Q but the 9m19 YoY comparison is weaker at -4%. BK's largest pool of fee income - asset servicing (custody fees) - fell by 2% YoY despite asset-under-custody balances rising by 4% as fee-concessions took their toll.

Compounding the fee problem is that BK's own asset management activities are also being pressured by the unrelenting growth in the passive sector. Asset management fee revenues were down 9% YoY in 9m19 and BK does appear to have company-specific problems in this business since the revenue performance was much weaker than peers, as was the pace of outflows from its high-margin active equity mandates.

Source: company disclosures

BK is badly off-course for its 2019 targets

On its Investor Day last year, BK said it hoped to post better than 4% revenue growth in 2019. Things have turned out quite differently and Street expectations are now for 4% contraction. Against a target of low-to-mid double-digit EPS growth, 2019 is expected to see growth of only 1% and growth in 2020 of only 3%.

This highlights the scale of the setback the company has suffered.

BK is badly off course compared to 2019 guidance given last year's Investor Day

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

My concern is that management still has not adjusted to the reality of the situation and to the on-going revenue pressures the company faces.

Ordinarily, setbacks of this size would demand a reaction on costs but the company has not unveiled any serious cost-cutting measures and has guided for 2H19 costs to be at a similar level to 2H18. This seems inadequate for the scale of revenue erosion we are likely to see. The lack of action on costs is unlikely to be assisted by the company currently undergoing a CEO search after the departure of Charlie Scharf. More likely than not, any serious restructuring will probably be put off until the succession issue has been resolved.

Consequently, BK posted -4% operational leverage last quarter, amongst the weakest of peers.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Investors are left with a profitable, high-payout company - but one that has gone ex-growth

Investors can still fall back on the twin comforts of high profitability and good payouts. ROTE was 21% in 3Q and has been consistently above 20% in recent periods.

Source: company disclosures

Meanwhile, the company has said it intends to continue paying out ~100% of net profits by way of dividends (20-30%) and share repurchases (~80%).

Combined repurchases and dividends for 2019 are expected to be $4.1bn, which gives the shares an all-in yield of 9%.

Source: company disclosures

However, ROTE is expected by Street estimates to decline in 2020 and, if revenues continue to fall, the risk is this number erodes further. Even if it doesn't, future payouts can't be sustained at current levels if profits are in decline. Consequently, I would be very reluctant to own the shares purely as a yield play, especially when there are plenty of other banking stocks offering similar payouts that are also growing.

Shares look fair value at best and there is downside if earnings continue to disappoint

The shares trade on a premium to commercial banking peers at 2.3x P/TNAV and 11x 2020e EPS. As I said at the outset, I view this as adding to the downside risks if we get further disappointments on earnings.

The twin problems I see for BK are contracting revenues and the consequent risk that Street's numbers are still too high for 2020.

I've tried to accommodate these factors in my valuation model (outlined below) by showing two scenarios.

The first is the "best case" which sees the company meeting current 2020 Street earnings estimates and basing the valuation on a zero-growth assumption. This results in a fair value target of $48.2, which essentially is the current trading level.

My "worst case" assumes 2020 earnings come out at the bottom end of the current consensus range (EPS of $4.0 vs. the consensus mid-range at $4.2) and I also plug in a negative 2% growth factor. This results in a fair value target of $42.1 for 13% downside from the current trading level.

My conclusion is therefore that the shares are at best fairly valued and probably have downside if, as seems likely, 2020 profits come in lower than currently expected. This looks like an unappealing risk-reward and I'd recommend switching out of BK into cheaper commercial banking alternatives like JPM, C or WFC.

ROTE/COE valuation model

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.