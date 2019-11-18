Amneal Pharmaceuticals: Insiders Continue To Buy As The Stock Price Slides

In July, I wrote an article on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) relating to the strong insider buying and how that could be seen as a positive catalyst. While insider buying is generally a good sign, there is no foolproof way to making money on the market. AMRX is a great example of this, as the stock price has slid by about a third since June. Even at that time, the stock price had already been cut in half compared to when insiders had purchased shares just two months prior in May. Despite further erosion of the stock price and yet another guidance cut after a weak Q3, insiders continue to strongly support the stock on the open market.

When reviewing recent insider activity, the following transactions have taken place since the start of August:

Andrew Boyer, Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations, purchased 66,666 shares at $2.89 for a $193,000 investment. This purchase is a follow-up to the 19,000 share purchase he made in May that I referenced in my previous article. This most recent purchase has more than tripled his total share position to 95.968 shares.

Pradeep Bhadauria, Chief Scientific Officer, purchased 30,000 shares at $2.41 for a $72,000 investment. This is a follow-up to his initial purchase I mentioned in my previous article. He now holds 37,500 shares.

Director Ted Nark purchased 50,000 shares at $2.39 for a $120,000 investment. He now holds a total of 56,107 shares.

Fosun International, a fund based in China, invested an additional $6 million to purchase 1,969,300 shares. The fund now owns 18,407,656 shares.

Yet another guidance cut causes massive slide in stock price

AMRX's drop in July came at the hands of a $175 million full-year 2019 EBITDA guidance cut from $600-650 million down to $425-475 million. As part of its Q3 release, AMRX once again cut guidance to $345 million EBITDA. Full-year EPS guidance has been slashed to $0.31. A $2.75 stock price leads to a 9 P/E multiple, which at first glance appears to be a reasonably good deal.

However, AMRX has a highly leveraged balance sheet with over $2.6 billion in long-term debt and over $3 billion in total liabilities. This leads to a $3.1 billion enterprise value for an EV/EBITDA of 9. That is actually an increase from its multiple of 8 in June. Despite the eroding stock price, AMRX has seen an increase in its EBITDA multiple because enterprise value is dominated by the debt figure. In June, AMRX's EBITDA multiple was more or less in line with larger generic companies, trading in between the EBITDA multiples of Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA). That is no longer the case, as MYL trades at a 6.3 EV/EBITDA and TEVA trades at an 8.6 EV/EBITDA multiple.

Conclusion: Despite continued insider support, AMRX is one to avoid

In my previous article, I mentioned that I made a small, short-term purchase of AMRX securities. That trade ended up being unprofitable, and I do not have a position this time around. While the continued insider buying from management and a large fund is encouraging, the erosion of operations seemingly has no end in sight. If it continues at this pace, the company might be facing a restructuring in the not-too-distant future. Despite the erosion of the stock price, AMRX is not cheap, as its EBITDA multiple has increased and now is higher than larger generics peers.

Insiders are showing continued confidence in their ability to perform. But just because they think that they can turn it around and are willing to back it up with their own money does not mean they will be right. The headwinds seen in the generics business have shown no signs of slowing down, as AMRX has cut its EBITDA guidance by nearly half in multiple rounds since the start of the year. While cash generation remains decent, as operating cash flow was $53 million for the first nine months of the year, the company could be liable for up to $1.2 billion in opioid litigation, according to one estimate. If that comes to fruition, it could seriously cripple the company's ability to remain solvent.

I remain on the sidelines for now, but I am monitoring AMRX for more insider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.