Regeneron Rebounds Again: A Progress Report

But the REGN bull case, while very plausible, has a lot of 'maybes.'

I remain hopeful that REGN is focusing its efforts on its most promising pipeline opportunities (I-O) as well as sustaining and expanding Eylea's franchise for years to come.

REGN reported a strong Q3, with Eylea beating expectations, helped at least a little by spot shortages of re-compounded Avastin.

Background - REGN as a trading stock

Regeneron (REGN) overpriced Praluent in its 2015 launch (along with its partner Sanofi (SNY), and then had further problems in 2016. I then became basically a value-oriented, price-sensitive trader in REGN.

Here is some documentation of this thinking, which may help some readers get a sense of my thoughts on REGN at different price points last year and this year.

1. Cautious to bearish

When Libtayo gained FDA approval a little over a year ago for a form of skin cancer, I commented that at a stock price that had rebounded to nearly $410, Regneron's shares looked fully-priced (note, they ran to $442):

So the risks are high, and the Street may stay cautious on both Dupi [Dupixent] and the I-O program given the diversity and intensity of competition from many directions... the company is not "there" yet.

I traded accordingly.

But when the stock had been down, I emphasized different points:

2. Bullish after a large sell-off

Just 5 months previously, on May 4, 2018, REGN had been way down, at $292. Then, I ended the article this way:

Carefully, understanding there is no guarantee if and when biotech will return to favor, and understanding that Fed tightening cycles provide headwinds to equity valuations, I'm in the mood to continue to dip into cash reserves to vote for REGN here against the Street, and against the shorts.

Then came the sudden collapse again beginning this past March. Again, I put cash to work:

3. Bullish on another large sell-off

With REGN just below $313 this past may, I was tactically bullish. Here are the summary bullet points in a May 2019 article, How Regeneron Can Take Its Sad Song And Make It (Much) Better:

REGN stock has now gone nowhere for almost 6 years despite massive growth in many metrics since then.

Q1 had more strengths than REGN emphasized in the conference call.

A more coherent vision of Eylea's growth and maturity/decline path, and how that fits with long-term growth, could help the stock withstand periods of declining EPS.

While REGN acts like a broken stock, its business prospects may be quite strong.

A large share buyback could be a good way to restore the stock to health.

These points hold up pretty well in my view right now, but the stock is now 10% higher.

I think it's important to view REGN's Q3 results and commentary in its conference call while thinking about these issues.

With REGN having closed Friday at $344.87, I have already begun using my enlarged holding as a source of cash for stocks with clearer growth prospects, but I'm also keeping some REGN shares for the long run.

Next, some specific points I'm focusing on for the next couple of years.

A small buyback is Okay...

REGN has now announced a $1 B buyback, which is no big deal. What it signifies to me in the bigger picture relates to a comment that founder/CEO Len Schleifer made in his prepared remarks in the conference call:

We think carefully about... our capital and how to deploy it strategically.

More strategic deployment of capital implies to me that REGN is hearing from the Street that quality, not quantity, of pipeline projects wins the race for shareholders. I hope REGN learns to avoid big cash-wasters such as its fasinumab pipeline project and focus on conditions for which insurers will be willing to reward the company with the sort of premium pricing it receives for Eylea, Dupixent and Libtayo. These drugs generate high gross margins because they solve problems more severe than arthritis-related pain.

... But greater shareholder friendliness would help shareholders understand their company better

Here's what I did not like so much about the conference call. I think it's time to learn more about REGN's life-cycle management plans for Eylea. It was approved by the FDA in November 2011, and by statute receives 12 years of exclusivity. The composition of matter patent expires before Nov. 2023, so if it receives 6 months of additional exclusivity for a pediatric indication, that would take its exclusivity to May 2024.

But REGN's patents or high-dose Eylea formulation in development may - or may not - deter or block biosimilars (see pp. 23-25 of the 10-K).

With biosimilars to Eylea discussed now and then by competitors (most recently by Biogen (BIIB)), it would be helpful to investors for REGN to discuss the biosimilar topic publicly, to shareholders and analysts.

With all that said, note the following interaction from last week's conference call (emphasis added):

Christopher Raymond So just maybe a question on the EYLEA franchise... maybe talk about these efforts in the context of the IP runway you have with EYLEA... Len Schleifer I'm not going to comment on our patent situation here. I can say one thing for sure, is that our data exclusivity runs some ways into 2024, so we have a reasonable runway there.

I disagree about the "reasonable runway." May 2024, if a pediatric extension is obtained, is within the traditional 5-year window at which time analysts begin thinking of a drug's income stream as either about to vanish (due to generics) or shrink (from biosimilars).

I think back to a conference call that AbbVie (ABBV) did some time ago in which it spent most of its prepared remarks explaining why it expected to have protection for Humira in the US from biosimilars beyond 2022. ABBV proved to be 100% correct in its presentation.

Unlike drugs approved via an NDA, biologics are approved via a BLA and do not list their relevant patents with the FDA. This makes it more challenging for individual investors to assess their patent estate. It would be friendly to many current and potential future REGN investors to clue us in to the company's thinking, of course without giving material non-public information away to the competition.

It will make a big difference to valuation models for REGN if Eylea falls to biosimilars in 2023-4 in the US, or if its dosing patent that expires in 2032 remains in force and limits or effectively prevents biosimilars from competing effectively against Eylea.

Moving on to the key question for any stock:

What's REGN's "true" share count?

The diluted share count we should use to measure REGN's market cap is somewhat uncertain. Given the depressed stock price, many options are underwater and, therefore, are excluded from the diluted share calculation. For details, see p. 13 of the latest 10-Q.

REGN's stated diluted share count is 114 MM, but if one includes all granted options, many of which are underwater, the count is above 130 MM.

I will go with 125 MM, as I assume that most of the underwater options will either be granted again or that the stock will rise to bring them into the money. Of course, your view may differ. At the least, it's something to investigate.

Next, a quick sum-of-the-parts discussion.

Valuing REGN

Giving REGN credit for most of its excess cash and a $1 B present value for Kevzara, Praluent, Zaltrap and Arcalyst leaves a market cap of $40 B for the rest of REGN.

I assume good success for Dupixent and give it a $10-$12 B present value. To be conservative, I'll go with $10 B. That leaves $30 B.

If things go well for Eylea over many years, it and any follow-on formulations just might be worth that $30 B, but REGN needs to start telling that story to really believe it. Meanwhile, in its Q3 conference call, Novartis (NVS) made a big deal of its long-term prospects for the latest major competition to Eylea, its Beovu drug. This can be dosed every 8 weeks, as is the case for Eylea, or possibly every 12 weeks.

That leaves the value of Libtayo, which has lots of potential but quite uncertain value, plus all the rest of the pipeline.

The big uncertainties in the pipeline

I just do not know if the several disappointments in the pipeline the past few years are going to come to the fore, or the two big winners. The disappointments include fasinumab (so far), Praluent, the failed RSV preventative, the Ang 2 antagonist as an add-on to Eylea, and REGN 3500 (so far). REGN made a big deal of its immuno-oncology technology in the conference call. It's true, REGN has great technical skills in the antibody field. But competition in I-O is endless, and SNY is not close to the optimal partner. Nor is it clear that REGN really should be going it alone in I-O for its unpartnered drugs.

Moving on, with Praluent a big disappointment, it is also unclear why REGN is developing the lipid-lowering antibody evinacumab, rather than out-licensing it. Is it really planning to market this one after losing so much money on Praluent?

Risks

Please see the 10-Q for REGN's latest presentation of risks attendant to owning its shares.

Please note, REGN is controlled by insiders via both super-voting shares and their ownership of a decent amount of common stock. In addition, SNY has a standstill agreement with REGN at 30% of outstanding shares and in any case is now a seller of REGN shares, not a buyer. I doubt that the insiders have any interest in selling the company, though I do think that a sale price would be north of $400, possibly much more than that, with the Eylea franchise requiring intensive analysis to value.

Concluding comments - REGN for the long run (maybe)

I just do not really have a good idea on whether REGN is undervalued, whereas I can make that case for Gilead (GILD) and some other biotechs (IBB).

I continue to think of REGN as a high-risk play that has all the scientific tools needed to again deliver lots of alpha. If the CEO is serious about a greater focus on returns on invested capital, and if the company has matured regarding patent fights and other important matters, then the company's minimalist approach to disclosing its life-cycle plans for Eylea will not be a long-term impediment to strong returns. For now, however, I'm going to stick with a value-based approach to REGN, buying low and selling high while keeping a certain exposure to this name. Meanwhile, something may happen that allows me to project much higher (or much lower) price targets rather than thinking of REGN as range-bound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN,BIIB,GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May trade in or out of any stock without notice to readers.