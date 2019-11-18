Cross-Harbour Holdings Limited Prime Activist Target

The largest insider shareholder sold down his ownership position from over 41.7% at the end of 2015 to 6.5% at the end of 2018. The public holds the remaining 93.5% of the company.

Despite the strength of its operating businesses, CHH trades at a 50% discount to its investment portfolio and cash (HKD17.38).

Investment Thesis

Cross-Harbour Holdings (OTC:CRHHF) ("CHH") is an investment holding company with a collection of transportation-related business, and a large investment portfolio. Its transportation-related assets are high-quality assets with strong competitive positions and stable cash flows. Despite the strength of its operating businesses, CHH trades at a 50% discount to its investment portfolio and cash (HKD17.38). The largest insider shareholder sold down his ownership position from over 41.7% at the end of 2015 to 6.5% at the end of 2018. The public holds the remaining 93.5% of the company.

Given the discount to its investment portfolio and cash and lack of significant insider ownership, CHH is a strong candidate for an activist investor. Lanyon Asset Management is the second-largest shareholder and believes CHH’s fair value is HKD25.50 per share. Lanyon made an offer for 50% of WHTCL and set out a strategy to pay a special dividend of HKD16.80 while retaining key assets.

There is 56.8% upside to the base case fair value per share. Until CHH’s undervaluation is eliminated, there is compensation in the form of a 3.5% dividend yield.

Company Description

Cross-Harbour Holdings ("CHH") is an investment holding company with a focus on transportation-related businesses. It was incorporated in April 1965 with the franchise to build and operate the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. CHH listed in Hong Kong on July 30, 1974.

CHH has a 70% interest in The Hong Kong School of Motoring Limited (HKSM), which operates three designated driving schools in Hong Kong. It has a 35% stake in Autotoll Limited, a provider of electronic toll clearing facilities covering all toll roads and tunnels in Hong Kong. The company also owns a 50% stake in the Western Harbour Tunnel Company Limited (WHTC), which has a 30-year franchise to build and operate the Western Habour Tunnel (1993-2023). At the end of the first half of 2019, CHH has an investment portfolio equal to HKD17.38 per share.

Hong Kong School of Motoring Limited

Established in 1983, Hong Kong School of Motoring Limited ("HKSM") is 70% owned by CHH and 30% owned by Wilson Parking International Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties. HKSM runs three government-designated driving schools within Hong Kong.

The Transport Department approves and supervises all government-designated driving schools. Lesson contents and instructors’ qualifications are subject to approval and supervision by the Transport Department. A government-designated driving school also provides a private compound for its training, practice, and driving tests, eliminating the need for a candidate to learn, practice, and undergo tests on public roads. There are only four designated driving schools, three of which are run by HKSM. The other is run by Kwun Tong Driving School ("KTDS"). There are also non-designated driving schools.

Shatin Siu Lek Yuen is the largest of HKSM’s three driving schools with an area of 23,600 square meters ("SQM"). Its license expired in 2018 and was extended to 2023.

HKSM’s next largest designated driving school is Yuen Long covering an area of 17,000 sqm. The third-largest driving school is Ap Lei Chau with 4,680 sqm. In 2016, Ap Lei Chau Driving Centre was identified under the land use policy as part of rezoning on Lee Nam Road for residential use. The company successfully negotiated with the government for a new site. Yuen Long and Ap Lei Chau have licenses until mid-2020.

In October 2018, the government granted approval for a fourth school, New Kwun Tong, with an area of 4,560 sqm. Kwun Tong has approval for a term of four years and nine months. At the end of 2018, HKSM had 310 instructors and a fleet of 480 vehicles.

In 2018, HKSM generated income of HKD431 million and a segment profit of HKD153 million. The asset base was HKD766 million and the equity was HKD387 million, meaning the motor school operations generated a 2018 pre-tax return on assets ("ROA") of 19.9% and a 2018 pre-tax return on equity ("ROE") of 39.4%. 2018 was a period of pricing pressure due to a deteriorating economic outlook, weakening consumer confidence, and increased competition from non-designated driving schools.

Over the past five years, HKSM’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 11.9% and segment profit increased by 6.8% per year with an average pre-tax ROA of 22.1% and pre-tax ROE of 42.1%.

Autotoll Limited

Formed in October 1998, the Hong Kong government requested CHH’s 70% owned subsidiary, The Autopass Company Limited, merge with the Electronic Toll Systems Limited creating Autotoll Limited. CHH has a 35% interest in Autotoll, the sole electronic toll collection ("ETC") service provider for all 11 toll roads and tunnels in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region. Across the 11 toll roads and tunnels, there are 54 auto toll lanes.

In 2017, the government tender awarded Autotoll the trial, installation, and evaluation of Free-flow Tolling System. The trial was successful and the Free-flow Tolling System will be commissioned at the new Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel in late 2021 before being rolled out to all government tunnels in 2025.

In addition to electronic toll collection, Autotoll provides telematics services to corporate customers. These services include GPS based vehicle tracking, onboard video recording facilities and electronic proof of delivery mobile application, etc. The service was extended to Guangdong Province with the establishment of a joint-venture company in Guangzhou in 2009. There were 13,200 GPS subscribers at the end of 2018.

In 2018, usage of ETC services averaged 50% at all tunnels with 342,346 tags in circulation. The number of tags in circulation increased at a 4.1% CAGR over the past five years. Due to the negative economic outlook and competition from alternative automatic payment facilities, subscriber growth is expected to slow. In 2018, the Hong Kong government introduced Stop and Go e-payment system at manual tolls of all government tunnels and roads. Stop and Go e-payment provides motorists with the choice of an alternative payment method by using contactless smart cards.

In 2018, CHH’s share of Autotoll contributed HK14.9 million in income from joint venture, up from HKD13.4 million in 2017. Over the last five years, CHH’s share of Autotoll income grew by 0.6% per year and averaged HKD15.3 million per year.

West Harbour Tunnel Company Limited

West Harbour Tunnel Company Limited ("WHTC") is a joint venture between three companies with CHH holding a 50% ownership position. The joint venture was granted a franchise to construct and operate the HKD7 billion dual three-lane Western Harbour Tunnel ("WHT"). Under the build, operate, and transfer ("BOT") contract, the franchise covers the financing, design, construction, commissioning, and operation of the WHT for a period of 30 years ending in August 2023. With a designed capacity of maximum 180,000 vehicles per day, WHT raised tolls rates nine times since opening in 1997.

In 2018, the government proposed toll adjustments, effective January 1, 2020. The toll adjustment would decrease WHT’s toll but increase the toll at Cross-Harbour Tunnel ("CHT") and Eastern Harbour Crossing ("EHC") to redistribute traffic. The government also proposed a fee waiver for franchised buses. Given the potential decline in revenue due to a decreased toll rate, the government will compensate WHT up to HKD1.8 billion for any revenue loss due to the change in tolls.

In 2018, WHT had 69,081 average daily journeys at an average toll rate of HKD73.48. Over the last five years, the number of average daily journeys increased at a CAGR of 2.2%, while the average toll rate increased by 4.2% per year. The completion of the Hong Kong/Macau/Zhuhai Bridge, and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in late 2018 increased the number of mainland visitors using the WHT. The Central-Wanchai Bypass is expected to be completed in early 2019 and should be conducive to WHT’s throughput.

In 2018, WHTC contributed HKD552.6 million in income reported as income from associates. CHH’s share of WHTC income increased at a CAGR of 7.6% over the past five years, and at a CAGR of 13.1% over the past ten years.

Investment Portfolio

In addition to the company’s transportation-related businesses, CHH has a sizeable investment portfolio. At the end of the first half of 2019, the company’s cash and securities reached HKD6.48 billion, equal to 79% of the assets on the balance sheet. HKD1.68 billion in cash, HKD2.12 billion in listed equities, HKD1.59 billion in debt securities, and HKD1.08 billion is in unlisted funds. CHH’s two largest equity investments were in China Evergrande Group (3333:HK) and Evergrande Health Industry (708:HK). At the end of the first half of 2019, the China Evergrande shares were worth HKD639.7 million, while the Evergrande Health shares were worth HKD459.0 million. Listed debt securities are primarily seven listed bonds of Chinese real estate companies. The unlisted funds were 10 investments in funds that held a number of different asset classes in a number of different sectors in a number of different regions.

Over the past five years, CHH grew its book value per share from HKD11.51 to HKD21.87 equal to a 13.6% CAGR. Over the past ten years, the book value per share grew at an annual rate of 12.2%. The company’s operating activities contributed 90.5% of the increase in book value, investing activities generated 8.7% of the growth in book value, and a capital increase was the remaining increase in book value.

At the end of 2018, Cheung Chung-kiu was the largest insider shareholder, owning 6.49% of CHH’s shares outstanding - a decrease from the 41.7% ownership at the end of 2015. Mr. Kiu ownership decreased to 14.2% in 2016. He further decreased his ownership position to 6.5% at the end of 2018. In addition to being the Chairman of CHH, Cheung Chung-kiu is the Chairman of three other listed companies: Yugang International (613:HK), Y. T. Realty (75:HK), and CC Land Holdings (1224:HK). Other insiders own less than 0.1% of shares, meaning public investors own the remaining 93.5% of shares. The public holding a large percentage of shares combined with a large investment portfolio, a management team extracting too much value, and a corporate valuation well below the value of the securities on the balance sheet increases the probability of activist intervention.

Management

Management is doing a reasonable job with the operating businesses. HKSM has a strong competitive position as illustrated by its premium price and long wait times. It is maintaining and growing the business despite increasing competition and land restrictions. Autotoll operates in a limited market and faces competition from newer technologies but generates a stable income. WHTC continues to increase both its toll rate and the number of average daily journeys leading to continued income growth. All three businesses are regulated and the Chairman’s connections in Hong Kong may play a part in the ability of three businesses to navigate the regulatory landscape.

The investing business’s results are poor. The average income generated from investing activities divided by the average amount of investments is 1.7%, which is very poor.

There are a few loans to related parties and income from related parties, most of which are not material at HKD2.5 million or less. The only material related party transaction is a HKD300 million loan to CHH from Tate Cairns Tunnel Company. Over the past four years, the loan has been consistently between HKD250 million and HKD 300 million. CHH owned 50% of Tate Cairns Tunnel Company until the BOT contract expired in 2018.

Management extracts a lot of value from CHH via salaries. 2018 director remuneration was HKD64.4 million, equal to 13.9% of profit before tax. Since Mr. Kiu started selling his shares in the company in 2016, director remuneration has increased from HKD31.2 million in 2015 to HKD64.4 million in 2018. Over the past three years, management remuneration averaged 7.5% of profit before tax.

Valuation

CHH is valued under three scenarios using a sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation.

HKSM is valued by applying a multiple to 2018 operating income. Operating income has been stable for the past two years, but has grown by 6.8% per year over the past two years. HKSM has a strong competitive position with a long wait time, premium pricing, and a five-year average pre-tax ROE of 42.1%. It recently received permission to open a fourth designated driving school, which should allow the company to grow, meaning the use of 2018 operating income may be conservative. The bear case assumes no operating income growth and a 15% discount rate by valuing HKSM at five times pre-tax operating income. The base case applies a seven multiple to the pre-tax operating income by assuming a stable return on equity, a 15% discount rate, and a 5% growth rate. The bull case values the company at nine times 2018 operating profit. CHH only owns 70% of HKSM; therefore, CHH’s share is 70% of the total value of HKSM.

The fair value per share of CHH’s stake in HKSM is HKD1.43 under the bear case, HKD2.01 under the base case, and HKD2.58 under the bull case.

Autotoll is valued by applying a multiple to CHH’s share of Autotoll’s 2018 income. In 2018, CHH’s share of Autotoll’s income was HKD14.9 million. CHH’s share of Autotoll’s income has not grown over the past six years averaging HKD15.2 million. Given Autotoll’s lack of growth, multiples that are more conservative are applied to each scenario. The bear case applies a multiple of 3.0 to CHH’s share of income, the base case applies a multiple of 5.0, and the bull case applies a multiple of 7.0.

The fair value per share of CHH’s stake in Autotoll is HKD0.12 under the bear case, HKD0.20 under the base case, and HKD0.28 under the bull case.

WHTC is valued by discounting CHH’s share of its income until 2023 because WHTC’s BOT contract expires in August 2023. In 2018, CHH’s share of WHTC’s income was HKD553 million. Due to a consistent increase in both average toll and average traffic, CHH’s share of WHTC’s income increased at a CAGR of 7.6% over the past five years and a CAGR of 13.1% over the past ten years. Under the bear case, CHH’s share of WHTC’s income is expected to remain stable. The base case assumes a 3% annual growth rate, and the bull case uses a 6% CAGR.

All income from WHTC is discounted at a 10% rate given the stability of the business. Taxes are disregarded, as CHH’s average tax rate is only 3.5% over the last ten years.

The fair value per share of CHH’s share of the WHTC’s income until the end of the BOT is HKD5.16 under the bear case, HKD5.58 under the base case, and HKD6.03 under the bull case.

CHH’s cash and investments are valued at the H1 2019 balance sheet value minus a discount to account for the cost of liquidating the securities. The bear case assumes a liquidation discount of 50%, the base case discounts securities by 25%, while the bull case does not discount the securities portfolio.

In addition to the assets, CHH has debt that is valued at its balance sheet value under all three scenarios. There are also administrative expenses related to running the holding company; under all scenarios total administrative expenses are HKD100 million per year. CHH consolidates HKSM’s results, so it is difficult to segregate administrative expenses related to just the holding company, but the biggest administrative expense related to the holding company is director’s remuneration at HKD64 million in 2018. Additional administrative expenses are estimated to be HKD36 million per year. The bear case discounts the HKD100 million in administrative expenses at 10%. The base case discounts the annual administrative expenses at 15%, while the bull case discounts administrative expenses at 20%.

There is 24.5% upside from the current share price of HKD11.91 to the bear case fair value per share of HKD11.62. There is 56.8% upside to the base case fair value per share of HKD18.23, and 107.6% upside to the bull case fair value per share of HKD24.12.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.