Greenwood Investors Third Quarter 2019 Letter: Long Pubs, Short Tourists

Summary

GreenWood Investors is a mostly-long, deep value investment firm focused on areas of extreme pessimism, structural inefficiencies and low competition.

Exor exemplifies why "dead money" is a truism that is never true when skin in the game is involved, as Builders continuously compound value regardless if the market is paying attention or not. Ideally, like our coinvestment, the fundamental value compounds faster than the stock.

Two business models encapsulated by the "pub approach," or the "tourist approach," underline why reputation and skin in the game correlate to the long-view. We are long pubs and short tourists.

Boeing is a tourist that maximized short-term profits and management bonuses over safety. It continues to choose profits, meaning passengers and shareholders are in for a turbulent ride in 2020.