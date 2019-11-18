Despite A 150% Run Year To Date, Xpel Remains A Strong Buy

Despite a 160% increase in share price year to date, the valuation is still attractive and the long-term opportunities for Xpel remain massive.

Momentum in the business should carry into Q4, especially in the U.S. where business was a bit slower in Q3.

Introduction

XPEL, Inc. (Xpel) (XPEL), my number one stock for 2019, sneakily put out their Q3 2019 10-Q on Friday, November 8, after the close. Often I'm suspicious of companies doing this as they attempt to fly under the radar over the weekend with poor results. But Xpel is the polar opposite. They reported phenomenal numbers. This was perhaps the best earnings report I've ever seen. The company remains a strong buy despite climbing several hundred percent from the lows earlier this year. My target price range gives the stock 15% to 40% more upside still to fair value. There is plenty of growth left for Xpel for years to come. This is a company that, in my opinion, investors can comfortably buy and hold for a very long time.

Q3 2019 Earnings Recap

Xpel's Q3 earnings report absolutely crushed analyst expectations. The company posted a 60% EPS beat and a 12.6% revenue beat. Revenue grew a solid 21% compared to the same quarter 1 year ago, while EPS more than doubled to $0.16, 107% growth year over year due to significant margin improvements.

In my Q2 article Xpel: This Undervalued Gem Just Got A Lot Better After Q2 Earnings, I forecasted revenue to come in at just over $35M in Q3. Sure enough, it did. I also forecasted 30-40% earnings growth after seeing significant margin improvements in Q2, which turned out to be well under the realized results of 107% earnings growth. As one can see in the chart below, Xpel is a company taking advantage of significant operating leverage leading to record profits.

Source: Table created by author with data from Xpel Filings

On the conference call, CEO Ryan Pape was asked about the margin improvements and whether there were any one-time or unusual sales that may have caused such a large margin increase, to which Pape responded:

No. There is no onetime hit or improvement to gross margin. We’ve talked about it for a long time. It’s a very important area for us and one that we’ve attacked on every side. So, we’re really, really pleased to see that especially with the quarter like Q3 where we had China pick back up and just really slightly off that Q2 high. So, I think, we’re certainly seeing the fruits of our effort to manage that number higher over the past several years, seeing that come to fruition now.

Regionally, this quarter saw a return to growth in China. This is significant as Q2 had seen a near 70% decline in China revenue. Not only did China grow 16.5% year over year this quarter, but the region also grew a whopping 199% quarter over quarter.

Source: Xpel Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing

The U.S. saw a modest 18% growth rate year over year, down from a growth rate of 55% in Q2. Management discussed on the call that August and September were slower months for the company domestically but October had returned to more significant growth. This slowdown in US growth makes Q2 2019 Xpel's highest US revenue quarter for the year, a shift from 2018 when Q3 was their highest quarter by revenue in the country. This doesn't seem to be a concern moving forward though, as 18% growth is nothing to sneeze at and Q4 should see that growth rate pick up once again.

Q4 and full-year 2019 Expectations

Going forward into Q4 of this year, management guided for 20% revenue growth over last year. This would bring revenue to almost $32M for the fourth quarter. Using margins slightly under Q3 of this year results in the following estimates (with actual 2018 numbers for comparison):

Source: Table created by author with data from Xpel Filings

20% revenue growth with slightly worse margins than Q3 will result in EPS of $0.14 for Q4. Combining my Q4 estimates with the actual results for the first 9 months of 2019 results in my 2019 full-year estimates of $122M in revenue and $13.35M in net income, or EPS of $0.48. This represents 50% earnings growth over 2018.

Xpel's Valuation Remains Attractive

Using my estimates for 2019, one can then also estimate what 2020 might look like. At 20% revenue growth in 2020 over my 2019 estimate and further margin improvements, Xpel could bring in $19M in net income in 2020. Assuming no changes in share count, this would be $0.69 in EPS in 2020.

Source: Table created by author

Valuing Xpel is fairly straightforward. I have used both a DCF analysis and multiples, but in this article I will present a simple forward price to earnings and forward price to sales multiples valuation using my 2020 estimates from above.

In my opinion, 20 times forward sales for a business growing earnings 100% in the latest quarter is simply too cheap. That said, I'm projecting 40% earnings growth in 2020; thus I consider 20 times forward earnings at the very low end of fair value. The stock is a strong buy at 20 times forward earnings. 25-30 times forward earnings is more reasonable, and 35-40 times forward earnings would be the high end of fair value. The forward sales multiple (which I would focus on less) tells a similar story.

Source: Table created by author

In my last article on Xpel, I put a price target of $15.00 per share on the stock. I am now raising that price target to a range of $17 to $21. This range is based on a fair value multiple of 25 to 30 times 2020 earnings. This target range gives the stock approximately 15% to 40% more room to the upside.

Conclusion

Source: Xpel Dealer Conference 2019 Blog

Xpel is a great business. It will, in my opinion, continue to be a great business. Furthermore, I believe it still trades at an attractive valuation. I originally told my readers to consider this stock when it was just $5 per share earlier this year. Since then the stock has climbed to a new all-time high of $15.13, closing at $14.80 on Friday, November 16. Xpel was my largest personal holding at $5 and it remains so as I haven't sold a single share yet. This company has many compounding factors including acquisitions, organic growth, new product lines, and international expansion that will continue to grow the business for years to come. At $14.80 per share, Xpel is still a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been buying shares over the last year and a half and will likely continue to buy shares in the future. This stock has become my largest personal holding by far.