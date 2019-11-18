Shake Shack: A Pricey Growth Story

Though Shake Shack (SHAK) has started expanding on its licensing business opportunity, especially internationally and at airports, the company’s core remains the domestic owned restaurants. These are operating at a healthy operating margin and delivering decent same-store sales (SSS) growth. The company’s recent deal with Grubhub (GRUB) seems to be transitioning well operationally, but some volatility is expected in the company's financials from this deal, especially in the coming few quarters. Q4 SSS was guided to come in negative at -3% to -2.5%, despite the company’s push on national and local advertising. But I believe SHAK represents a lucrative long-term opportunity, and the company will be able to attract more customers, which will likely be more than enough to offset the customers lost during this transition period. While I am bullish on the company's prospects over the long term, the already rich valuation keeps me on hold.

3Q Recap

SHAK’s Q3-2019 total revenue came in at $157.8M, which slightly beat the Street's consensus of $157.5M. Company-owned revenue or "shack sales" clocked $152.4M at a YoY growth of 31.5% while licensing revenue increased by 43.3% YoY to $5.4M. The company’s same-store sales growth decelerated sharply to 2% from 3.6% from Q2 to Q3 of the current fiscal year.

Quarter Traffic Price-mix Comp Q2-2019 1.3% 2.3% 3.6% Q3-2019 1.2% 0.8% 2.0%

Source: Company Filings

Digital channels contributed significantly to same-store sales despite a low average item per check coming off a strong base last year. Shack-level operating profit also contracted by about 250 bps on a YoY basis due to inflation in beef and dairy, along with an increased mix of chicken products in the restaurants’ portfolio.

The company maintained its new restaurant opening pace at 11 new domestic restaurants in Q3 and looks set to meet its guidance for 38-40 company-operated shacks this fiscal year. The company also entered Mexico and South Korea with one licensed store each, along with four other international licensed locations.

The company also updated its FY 2019 guidance with a $7M increase in revenue at the mid-point from $587.5M to $595.7M, with average unit volume remaining constant at $4.1M. The company didn’t change its domestic company-operated opening target of 38 to 40, but substantially increased the licensed shack opening guidance from 18-20 to 24-28, indicating a renewed focus on licensing revenue.

One of the big disappointments, however, was in same-store sales, where the company reduced its guidance from 2% for FY19 to just 1.5%. Since the company already saw growth of 3.6%, 3.6%, and 2% during Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively; it implies a contraction in SSS of about 2.5% to 3% in Q4.

Operational Highlights

The company has streamlined its menu for delivery, based on pilots conducted across operating regions on a number of menu items. This particularly concerned shake sales, which saw muted success through the newly introduced Black Sesame and Cascara shakes.

Migration to GRUB is starting to show SSS volatility, and management is expecting a 2.5-3% reduction in Q4. Other delivery aggregators are also expected to pull back on promotion, advertising and customer discounts after migration accelerates. But the company is willing to take this short-term hit to continue sharpening its digital delivery strategy.

This is evident from the company maintaining its domestic owned new store target of 38-40 in FY2019 and 40-42 in FY2020. The company is also tapping strongly into high growth licensing opportunity by beating its 18-20 licensed store target in Q3 itself and increasing the FY guidance to 24-28 new licensed stores. Some of the planned licensed store openings have, however, been pulled from FY20 to FY19; hence, we may see a reduction in the store opening pipeline for FY20. Nonetheless, the probability of the pipeline getting refreshed is high, especially due to the strong demand in Asia and international airports.

The company’s growth potential depends on the ability of individual company-owned stores to maintain their growth and margins by leveraging the digital delivery opportunity from GRUB. The licensing business continues to do well, and the segment should contribute meaningfully to total revenues in the coming years. The company is already investing in supply chain management and other functional technology to support licensing business growth in a more sustainable manner.

Grubhub Migration Might Not be as Bad as Feared

Management expects the GRUB migration deal to deliver results in the form of digital sales pick-up over the medium to long term. In the short-term, the deal is expected to be margin dilutive due to both top-line and cost impacts.

Food delivery consumers are known to veer towards an aggregator, which provides a lot of deals and offerings. Following the exclusive GRUB deal, management has guided toward SSS in Q4 moving into negative territory. As the company will be investing in national as well as local advertising, the hope is there will be some offset.

While we may see a negative impact on sales and margins in the coming few quarters, things could turn around once we get past the initial GRUB transition. SHAK is streamlining its menu for delivery based on consumer preferences and ease of delivery. This may reduce costs further while providing the company with enough data to predict and create orders for better on-time delivery. Improved customer experience and reduced costs are expected to offset the number of customers lost during the transition.

Conventional wisdom would dictate a lot of risks for SHAK to exclusively move to GRUB, but I believe this is an acceptable risk given the pull of the Shake Shack brand. In addition, SHAK will be in a prime position to leverage the data to generate more customer insights. This will help SHAK differentiate itself from the competition by increasingly customizing the customer experience.

Valuation

Company EV/EBITDA P/E Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) 13.0 25.4 Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) 54.6 112.7 Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) 19.7 37.3 Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) 14.6 25.1 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 18.3 25.5 Average 24.0 45.2 Shake Shack 34.7 96.1

Source: GuruFocus as at Nov 14th close

Good companies don't always make good stocks, however - SHAK trades at a notable premium compared to its peer group. The market's valuation is somewhat justified given the hockey-stick type growth potential from the GRUB deal and the international licensing opportunity at hand, but I'd be cautious on shares right now, especially as the business heads into a transition phase.

Conclusion

Overall, SHAK is doing reasonably well in both its company-owned and licensing business lines. The deal with GRUB has the potential to improve SSS over the medium to long term, with some hiccups to be digested along the way. The company has expanded its target market through this deal and is already streamlining its menu specifically for delivery to cash in on the opportunity. The shack-level operating profit margin remains healthy at 22-22.5% FY2019 guidance. There will, however, be short-term pain, especially on SSS, as the company moves forward with the GRUB partnership, but SHAK will be better positioned to capture a large chunk of digital delivery sales long term. On the valuation side, stock valuation looks far too rich, however, and I would not be buying anytime soon.

