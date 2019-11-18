3M Company's 3.50% Dividend Yield Looks Attractive

The dividend yield was 3.50%, which is attractive compared to US Treasury yields.

This dividend stock idea was presented to members of Stout Opportunities on September 30, 2019, before the market opened. This article greatly expands on the brief idea presented in Stout Opportunities.

3M Co. (MMM) share price closed September 27, 2019, at $164.53 and currently pays a $1.44 quarterly dividend. That is a 3.50% dividend yield compared to the 10-Year US Treasury yield of 1.69%. This is a yield premium of 181 basis points. The dividend yield increased as the stock price performance was under pressure following the disappointing earnings release and a reduction of guidance that 3M provided on July 25, 2019.

As you can see from the charts below, the shares traded lower after the idea was suggested, before rebounding somewhat.

3M vs. S&P 500 Index

It is not uncommon for the share price to decline after an idea is presented. Some may say I am early, while others may claim I am wrong. I prefer to think I am early and give investors/traders an opportunity to scale in and/or perform additional research before committing capital.

3M Price Action Since Dividend Idea Was Presented

The main point behind the 3M stock idea is the attractive dividend yield versus US Treasury issues. Looking at the charts below, 3M has increased its dividend payout ratio. This poses a risk of a flat dividend should earnings guidance continue to decline or place the current dividend rate at risk. However, at this time, the dividend rate is not expected to be reduced. A few potential catalysts for the shares are mentioned below.

5-Year Historical Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

1-Year Chart

July 2019 Guidance Reduction

Three possible positive catalyst that could help the share price performance

A positive trade deal with China and the reduction of tariffs. Increased business confidence and a pickup in capital spending. Less talk about negative interest rates and/or the need for lower interest rates. This is seen as a sign of economic weakness; a steepening of the yield curve would be viewed as a sign of better economic times being around the corner.

New Information: Lower Earnings Guidance

Since the initial dividend stock idea, the share price fell before the recent recovery. The company also reported earnings on October 24, 2019, and lowered guidance again. The lowering of guidance was disappointing, but given the uncertainty over trade policy and tariffs, it was understandable.

3M updated its full-year 2019 GAAP earnings to be in the range of $8.20 to $8.30 per share versus a prior expectation of $8.25 to $8.75 per share

Tax Loss Selling

The share price of 3M has been under pressure during 2019. See chart below.

The share price may face further pressure if tax loss selling occurs for the balance of the year. Given the nice gain in the S&P 500 index, it is possible that investors may sell 3M to offset gains on other issues. A reduction of selling pressure might provide a setup for a year-end rally.

Bottom Line

3M has seen its forward price-to-earnings ratio decline, as earnings guidance has disappointed. However, the dividend yield that has increased is expected to help provide a floor to the share price. The share price might face challenges in staging a major rebound until trade/tariff issues are better understood or resolved.

Earnings Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividends Paid versus Normalized Diluted EPS

The Market Appears to have Concerns over Increased Debt

The market appears to have pressured 3M share price, as the amount of debt as a percentage of assets has increased. This could help explain the increase in the dividend yield.

If 3M can start reducing the amount of debt on the balance sheet and/or increase earnings, then the share price may stage a more meaningful rebound. Given the current state of the economy/trade issues, the outlook for a meaningfully higher share price is not expected. However, the dividend yield makes 3M an interesting holding.

What are your thoughts?

