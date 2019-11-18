Zuora: An Unconvincing Rebound

For investors and those uninterested in short-term trades (e.g., earnings trades), I recommend ZUO's competitors, such as SAP and Oracle, as better long-term prospects for your portfolio.

A few weeks from earnings, we have the opportunity to speculate on ZUO's post-earnings movement, which is likely bearish; I recommend an option strategy to play ZUO over earnings.

Over the past few years, I have been running an earnings newsletter (Exposing Earnings). Over the process of honing my service, I have focused mainly on the trades that my subscribers would find the most interest in. Our earnings trades are both profitable, fun, and well-researched. I rarely (formally) recommend earnings trades on newer stocks, as is those with IPOs in the last few years simply because the data is lacking.

Yet if you were to read my newletter’s chat room, you would see that I do have a habit of recommending these data-lacking stocks as earnings plays, albeit ensuring that my subscribers know the risk. A couple recent examples were my suggestions to short Beyond Meat (BYND) and go long on EB before earnings. I do not expect my subscribers to run these strategies – though I sometimes run them myself – yet they run these trades on occasion.

On November 11, I decided to extenuate our choices of earnings plays as earnings season comes to an end, by recommending two such “data-lacking stocks” that I believe are great earnings plays from multiple angles. Today, I want to make one of these plays public, for those SA readers with decent risk appetite. I have chosen the less popular stock of the two for two reasons: (1) It’s under-analyzed here on SA and (2) if I’m wrong, fewer people will know (that is tongue-in-cheek, of course).

The stock in question is Zuora (ZUO). I expect some hostility from ZUO investors, as the SA community is highly bullish on this stock. The previous article on the stock, written by Gary Alexander (I have neither an affiliation with nor opinion of the other), was jocund:

In my view, it's time to call the bottom and go long on Zuora.”

Mr. Lim Was Right

Zuora has since not only fallen but underperformed the general market by nearly 5 percent. I could find one article on SA incongruent with the bullish sentiment: This one, written by the relatively unknown analyst Zhi Xian Lim. His article explains the business model, its customer relations, and its competitors better than any article I could produce – and so I recommend you read it, assuming you are a fundamental investor.

Our trading style in Exposing Earnings is much more unconventional. We focus on patterns in earnings, the company, investors buying/selling habits, and on a myriad of supplementary (but important) factors to accurately predict the direction of a stock upon earnings. With the above explanation, allow me the latitude to predict that ZUO will fall on earnings.

Below, I present half of the table I made for my subscribers (“half” because I am only discussing ZUO, not the other stock in the recent newsletter recommendation) and a slightly extended version of the original analysis of the ZUO earnings trade. The majority of the terms in the table below should be self-explanatory, but your questions are welcome in the comments section below. Please take a look at what we call the “quick take” on the earnings trade:

ZUO My probability >80% down after earnings Simple option strategy Buy Dec. 20 $15 puts My expected earnings movement 4% Options market expected movement* 17% Payoff curve direction Worsening for the bears Type Icarus (i.e., both the probability and the risk/reward are in favor of the bulls) Sector Application Software Historical average earnings direction Random

*You can find the expected movement according to option prices by looking at the at-the-money straddle’s cost and dividing that cost into the stock price; see below:

ZUO has strongly negative earnings momentum – negative 339% this year. Negative EPS growth matched with a natural downward momentum, a downward-streaming brook turns into a waterfall. Statistically, this downward trend should continue, yet the analysts are predicting 4.5% annual EPS growth going forward; That’s quite a turnaround – and a leap of faith!

One important earnings prediction technique that eludes most earnings traders is that a company’s competitors’ earnings change the statistical profile of the company we are playing. Most notably, ZUO’s most-recently reporting competitor Microsoft (MSFT) reported its earnings at the end of October, leaving a strong mark in many investors’ minds: Tech stocks are doing great. However, this changes ZUO’s risk/reward and probability over its earnings trade to a decent amount: The positive results from MSFT raise expectations for ZUO, making it harder for the company to impress investors (as well as raising or supporting the price of ZUO’s shares, increasing the possible downside).

The Earnings Movement Question

While I would love to explain how much better this play would be with a complex options strategy, there is no point. ZUO’s options are not liquid enough for a complex options strategy. With my expected 4% movement versus the market’s 17% movement, options are expensive, but I still believe a long put play is worthwhile due to ZUO being an Icarus play.

Just remember that the volatility crush will hit option prices hard after earnings. Thus, try to keep the expiration date of your long puts near, not far. Nearer term options have a lower vega value; so do out-of-the-money options, but I do not think ZUO will move far enough to justify using OTM options just for the vega reduction.

Again, I’m obliged (due to my own set of ethics, not any external source) to say that the data on ZUO is lacking and thus less reliable than plays on stocks that have IPOed many, many years ago. Yet ZUO has fallen every Q4, based on the current data. Anyone going with a long position on ZUO in Q4 is really careening against seasonality.

I typically yield to fundamental analysts making long-term predictions, as investing (as opposed to trading) is typically not my game. Yet I am interested in the extent to which the bulls, the sell-side analysts, and the insiders themselves have been consistently wrong about ZUO. This article, written close to ZUO’s all-time peak, cites the CEO as predicting 30% growth in 2019.

Something is lacking. Where is the promised growth? ZUO has returned -47% ROE TTM, -40% ROI TTM, and -26% ROA TTM. More importantly is ZUO’s dismal return on invested capital (ROIC), which is a metric especially sensitive to earnings reports and currently in free fall. And this is all in an industry that is performing quite well.

ZUO has not hit a bottom but has settled at a consolidation level, waiting for some sort of catalyst. Year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, ZUO is showing negative cash flow and negative growth. Some software speculators are optimistic on tech stocks’ earnings as a result of the current results of this industry’s earnings season, and that can help explain ZUO’s pre-earnings drift; yet it also skews the risk/reward more in favor of the bears (high expectations not met lead to large selloffs, especially when a stock moves into earnings overbought).

(Here is a side-by-side comparison of the cash flow as well as growth rate of ZUO, on the left, and a competitor, whom I will mention below, on the right. Source: SimplyWall St)

Application software investors are not squeamish – nor should they be: This industry has been outperforming the market. Yet ZUO is the boat that ignores the rising tide; compare its -27% one-year return to its competitors’ – SAP (SAP), for example, which runs a similar business yet is up 30% this year. Or look at Oracle (ORCL), which is a more diversified competitor; both of ZUO’s competitors are outperforming the market and showing higher profits as well as margins. Case-in-point, the following image is the three-year expected growth in ROE for ZUO (left) ad ORCL (right) over the next five years:

(Source: Simply WallSt)

With negative EBITDA, ZUO eludes a logical valuation. Until ZUO can produce positive FCF, a turnaround is unlikely, as the valuation is heavily based on speculation. Unless we see sustained, positive ROIC, we are unlikely to see sustained momentum in ZUO; that is – we bottom-fishing at this point is too early.

Unless things change, ZUO will remain cheap. But if you are patient – by all means continue holding. ZUO has virtually no debt and can pay off its debt even with negative FCF.

The Next Three Years: Burning through Equity?

If you believe ZUO has an ace in its pocket that will help it excel over the next three years, benchmarked against its competitors, continue holding. A 5% debt-to-equity ratio is a rare thing in the software industry, where many companies simply do not possess the short-term assets to cover their long-term liabilities.

ZUO could be considered a defensive stock in the application software sector. Yet I highly recommend ZUO investors to exit before earnings; you can always re-enter once FCF and ROIC pick up. My belief (based on backtests and analyses, albeit on few data) is that ZUO will fall on earnings, although not to the degree expected by the options market.

In the days leading to ZUO’s earnings, consider looking into its competitors. Here is a list, from GuruFocus. Note the ROIC values on the right:

ZUO’s 2020 guidance has already been lowered. Investors who bought ZUO probably expected slow and steady growth, but every earnings update seems to imply ZUO is not only underperforming in its sector but will also continue to do so. SAAS companies are bringing their investors profits partly because of technological progress, and this optimism in the industry will help ZUO fall on its earnings date. Unmet high expectations typically lead to selloffs, even for stocks held by the “I cannot sell now, for the realized profit would be too large; I will continue to hold regardless” type of investor. (I hope that’s not you, but if it is – trade in your hope for statistics, and start making money on earnings trades).

Exposing Earnings is an earnings-trading newsletter (with live chat). We base our predictions on statistics, probability, and backtests. Trades are recommended with option strategies for the sake of creating high-reward, low-risk plays. We have 89% accuracy for our predictions in 2019. If you want: A definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings... The probability of the prediction paying off... The risk/reward of the play... A well-designed options strategy for the play... ...click here. Or... click here to see what Exposing Earnings members are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.