JD.Com: Solid Execution; Raising Our Target

JD (JD) reported Q3 net revenue of RMB134.8bn (+28% y/y) and non-GAAP EPS of RMB0.41/share that are both above consensus expectations. Q4 guidance of RMB163bn-RMB168bn was largely in-line with consensus expectations, suggesting that the competitive environment remains rational and that the company’s ongoing initiative of penetrating lower-tier cities remains intact.

The bottom line

China’s e-commerce market is not a winner-takes-all industry and JD is well-positioned as the runner-up to Alibaba (BABA) (see: Alibaba: Solid Singles Day; Maturity Risk Is Evident). The key focus for JD in the near term to medium term would be 1) continue to expand its user base via lower-tier expansion, 2) improve its margin profile via cost optimization, and 3) steady FCF generation. As long as these components are moving ahead, the stock will work as the current valuation of 27x 2020E P/E is reasonable compared with its one-year average of 35x.

The stock has gone up 10% since our initiation in late October (see: JD: Smooth Execution Through Rough Times). We are raising our target price to $40/share (from $36/share) to reflect on the ongoing user acquisition and market share gain in lower-tier cities. Our valuation is based on the DCF analysis of the core commerce plus investments.

Lower-tier region going strong

The total annual buyers saw an incremental uptick in growth driven by the solid penetration in lower-tier regions.

We believe that JD is penetrating lower-tier regions with a two-pronged strategy that could allow it to capture more consumers and take share away from the low-end platforms.

First, lower-tier consumers that are upgrading their consumption demand find JD’s scale in electronics and home appliance to be a key differentiator. We note that the growth rate for electronics and home appliances categories in the lower-tier cities more than doubled that of tier 1 and 2 cities, along with most of the other top-25 categories saw an accelerated growth rate in the lower-tier cities.

This trend is quite encouraging in that we have always believed the consumption upgrade trend for the lower-tier consumers as their disposable income increases, which means they will transition from sites that target value-for-money, such as Pinduoduo (PDD) and move on to sites with better value propositions such as JD and BABA.

Second, for the consumers that are still looking for value, JD’s new platform addresses this demand. During the quarter, JD introduced the Jingxi App, a social e-commerce platform designed for lower-tier cities. This app is available across multiple channels including a standalone app, WeChat Mini program as well as within WeChat Pay wallet, which is designed to facilitate payment across several of Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) investee companies and partners.

We see Jingxi as a direct competitor to PDD given its targeted consumer and merchant demographics. On the consumer side, Jingxi is targeting lower-tier consumers that PDD has been catering for years. On the merchant side, Jingxi is partnering with domestic manufacturers to provide consumers with value-for-money products, a model that largely contributed to PDD’s earlier success. Where JD differentiates is the scale of the merchandise and the logistics services that stand out compared with that of PDD. Although the impact on PDD may be small at this point, the strong early user sign-up (75% of new users coming from tier 2 cities) deserves further monitoring as we believe the impact could magnify on PDD over time.

Margin improvement a positive for FCF generation

The non-GAAP EBITDA margin for Q3 improved to 3.1% compared with 1.6% from the prior year on better cost optimization and marketing efficiency. We note that the economy of scale in JD Logistics was able to improve its fulfillment margin by 91bps on the back of higher external order volume.

Source: Company data

The improvement in operating margin is also accretive to JD’s FCF profile, which is expected to surpass that of the 2017 level.

Source: Company data

A final note: With the electronics and home appliance category seeing a recovery and lower-tier region penetration remains strong, management sounded confident in this quarter’s call as they are in a position of strength rather than in a position of weakness in the prior quarterly calls (i.e. blaming competitors for stealing their business). This time, JD is clearly taking others’ businesses and executing on their objectives.

We reiterate our bullish view on JD and bearish view on PDD as we believe that the competitive pressure from both JD and BABA will be difficult for PDD to handle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.