Momo Inc.: Finding Love In The Lower Tier Cities

According to the Chinese media, Momo’s (MOMO) Tantan dating service launched a new service called Qianshou Love specific for the lower-tier cities.

The bottom line

We like dating service providers such as Match Group (MTCH) (see: Match Group: Super Like It ) as well as Tantan, Bumble, Blued, and Coffee Meets Bagel, to name a few, because our view is that the fast-paced lifestyle, demanding work culture and the proliferation of media/entertainment platforms are making it increasingly difficult to allocate time for in-person match filtering. Dating apps provide basic information regarding the potential match and allow the user to make an initial decision on the potential suitability, thereby saving a large amount of time and money.

We favor MTCH given its global presence and strong stickiness with Tinder. However, the only way to play the digital dating scene in China is via MOMO’s Tantan, given that Tinder is still blocked in the country.

With MOMO’s live streaming business (75% of its total revenue) growing at 15-20% YoY, VAS (which includes subscription services to Tantan and virtual gifts) is a critical catalyst to sustain MOMO’s long-term growth outlook. We have a positive view on MOMO as we believe ongoing product innovation and segmentation, such as the case with Qianshou Love, should drive VAS growth in the near to medium term.

Getting down to the basics

Qianshou Love is a dating app designed just for lower-tier regions and is available only via app stores owned by Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo smartphones. This makes sense as these smartphone brands are favorite amongst lower-tier city users due to competitive specs and low price point.

Unlike Tantan or Momo app that is designed for the initial decision-making process, Qianshou is more suitable for the latter stage where marriage is the objective. This design is equivalent to Coffee Meets Bagel that typically has a serious cohort than Tinder.

If we compare the apps side by side, we can see that Tantan (left) is very similar to Tinder with basic age and location data, while Qianshou Love (right) features employment, education background, annual salary info.

Source: Company data

In terms of monetization, it is evident that Qianshou Love has multiple levers to encourage in-app spending. We note that the recommendation engine features potential matches for the premium users to encourage in-app spending to establish a connection. This is very similar to the coffee bean feature in Coffee Meets Bagel in which coffee beans (the virtual item that is purchased by real money) can be used to make a connection.

Source: Company data

Every day, 15 free recommendations are sent to the user, after which the user will have to pay for additional matches.

To drive user stickiness, VIP service is also available where the user can receive 20 matches per day with 3x more likelihood to connect with a potential match. VIP service is available on a daily or monthly basis with the popular plan being the 12-month option and RMB8.17/month. We suspect the ARPU level for Qianshou Love to be at least RMB8/month with the potential of further upside due to in-app purchases.

Source: Company data

Given this is a relatively new app, we believe this deserves further monitoring and could receive some good traction for the serious match-making demographic.

However, a few things we believe management should clarify regarding the app:

First, real-info verification is essential to successful match-making. Given that Qianshou features info such as employment, education and salary, verification of this information is required to ensure good user experience. Requesting the users to provide such verification could be challenging as many are unwilling to submit such data to a third-party app.

Second, determining the compatibility will be another challenge. Similar income levels, education background, and location are not necessarily compatible, while the difference in these factors could be completely compatible. Improving the algorithm on proper matchmaking will be a challenge for Qianshou and will require a significant amount of data from the users.

In short, we are positive on MOMO given its ongoing product innovation with new products looking to target a niche of the large dating demographic. Given that MTCH has yet to enter China, we believe MOMO is the better alternative for investors who are looking to invest in this theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.